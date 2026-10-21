NFL Week 7 MVP Ladder: Should Brock Purdy or Josh Allen be the Favorite?

We’re a third of the way into the NFL season, and the MVP race is beginning to heat up. There are a couple of guys leading the way right now, but there are a few more not far off them, and if one of those top two slip up, plenty of others could enter the chat.

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The MVP is a quarterback award, but there are plenty of non-QBs making their case this year, so let’s see what the votes would look like if the season ended today.

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10. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

Last Week’s Rank: 6

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2026 Stats: 71.4%, 1,361 passing yards, 12 total TDs, 3 INTs

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MVP Odds: +1100

In 10th place, I have Joe Burrow, who has played some very good football, but had a bye this past week, so he saw some others around him leapfrog him. 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns in five games are some pretty good numbers, but unfortunately, his defense has let him down at times, and Cincinnati is 3-2 through five games. Usually the MVP comes from one of the top teams, so he needs to start winning more if he wants a real shot at the MVP trophy.

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9. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 looks to pass during the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110055

Last Week’s Rank: 5

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2026 Stats: 60.2%, 1,549 passing yards, 12 total TDs, 2 INTs

MVP Odds: +4000

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Same goes for Bryce Young. Carolina is 3-2, but Young is balling out, throwing for over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two picks through five games. This Panthers roster isn’t elite, so without Young playing like an MVP candidate, they could be a 1-or 2-win team right now.

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

Last Week’s Rank: 7

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2026 Stats: 504 rushing yards, 243 receiving yards, 9 total TDs

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MVP Odds: +4000

Jahmyr Gibbs has been everything the Lions could’ve wanted and more this season. He’s averaging 149 yards and nearly two touchdowns per game this season, and when you look at his stats, it’s hard to believe he’s had a bye week. If he’d played six games like most others on this list, he’d be at 605 rushing yards, 295 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns in six games. That’s a crazy pace.

7. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 28: Patrick Mahomes 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 28, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 28 Seahawks at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608280088

Last Week’s Rank: 3

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2026 Stats: 66.5%, 1,309 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 3 INTs

MVP Odds: +850

Patrick Mahomes did play this past week, and while he played well and helped KC get the win, he didn’t put up big numbers. He completed 77 percent of his throws for 272 yards, but he didn’t score a touchdown and tossed a pick. He’s still the quarterback of one of the best teams in football, but a zero-touchdown game is always going to lose you a few spots in the MVP race.

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6. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,480 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs

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MVP Odds: +1000

Trevor Lawrence’s season has been a bit up and down, at least statistically. I don’t think there’s been a game where he’s played particularly bad, but 11 of his 14 touchdowns have come in three games, and they’ve also come against three very tough defenses in Cleveland, New England, and Houston.

Some games he’s asked to do a lot with his arm, while others he takes a back seat to the run game. Either way, he’s leading one of the more efficient offenses in the NFL, and the Jags are in a great spot to secure a top-four seed in the AFC.

5. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 67%, 1,485 passing yards, 13 total TDs, 0 INTs

MVP Odds: +3500

Jared Goff fell a spot after his bye week, but he’s still easily a top-five MVP candidate. Through five games, he’s averaging nearly 300 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game with zero turnovers. Yes, you read that correctly. 24 quarterbacks have thrown 6+ touchdown passes this year, and he’s the only one without a pick. Goff never gets the love he deserves, but he’s earning his praise this year.

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Imago SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 04: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks answers questions during the Wednesday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on February 4, 2026 at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 04 Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260204042

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 49 receptions, 717 receiving yards, 7 TDs

MVP Odds: +10000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been even better than he was in 2025 when he eclipsed the 1,700-yard mark. We’ve talked all season about his absurd pace and how he’ll likely come down to earth sooner rather than later, but he’s still on pace for an NFL record 2,032 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. If he breaks 2,000 yards and has 17+ touchdowns and doesn’t win MVP, there’s a problem.

3. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-WALKER-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs running back Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III 9 kneels before the Chiefs preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS Kansas City Missouri USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 182588004W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966194

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 665 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards, 8 total TDs

MVP Odds: +5000

I’ll admit that last week I kind of forgot what the MVP is about. Or at least, what it’s supposed to be about. Yes, big numbers are a big part of the voting process, but the MVP is supposed to go to the most valuable player, and I don’t know if anyone has been more valuable to their team than Kenneth Walker. The addition of an elite run game has brought Kansas City back to being a Super Bowl contender and has allowed Patrick Mahomes to play some of his best football of the past three years. By definition, Walker is the MVP right now, but since it’s a QB award, there are two others that should be above him.

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,504 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 17 total TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +190

Josh Allen is a machine. Even when it seems like he doesn’t play well, he puts up 250 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Through six games, Allen is averaging 290 total yards and 2.8 touchdowns per game while leading a top-three offense. Add on the fact that there’s a good chance Buffalo is the 1-seed in the AFC this year, and he’s a very obvious top MVP candidate.

1. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 69.6%, 1,460 passing yards, 156 rushing yards, 15 total TDs, 2 INTs

MVP Odds: +200

But I still have Brock Purdy over Allen. His stats aren’t quite as good as Allen’s (they are still very good, though), but Purdy has dealt with injuries all over the place and still has the 49ers sitting at 6-0 and atop the NFL. He is the quarterback of the best team in football, and despite a ton of injuries, his stats are right up there with Allen’s. If the season ended today, he’s the clear MVP in my eyes.