NFL Week 7 MVP Ladder: Should Brock Purdy or Josh Allen be the Favorite?

We’re a third of the way into the NFL season, and the MVP race is beginning to heat up. There are a couple of guys leading the way right now, but there are a few more not far off them, and if one of those top two slip up, plenty of others could enter the chat.
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The MVP is a quarterback award, but there are plenty of non-QBs making their case this year, so let’s see what the votes would look like if the season ended today.
10. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week’s Rank: 6
2026 Stats: 71.4%, 1,361 passing yards, 12 total TDs, 3 INTs
MVP Odds: +1100
In 10th place, I have Joe Burrow, who has played some very good football, but had a bye this past week, so he saw some others around him leapfrog him. 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns in five games are some pretty good numbers, but unfortunately, his defense has let him down at times, and Cincinnati is 3-2 through five games. Usually the MVP comes from one of the top teams, so he needs to start winning more if he wants a real shot at the MVP trophy.
9. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
Last Week’s Rank: 5
2026 Stats: 60.2%, 1,549 passing yards, 12 total TDs, 2 INTs
MVP Odds: +4000
Same goes for Bryce Young. Carolina is 3-2, but Young is balling out, throwing for over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two picks through five games. This Panthers roster isn’t elite, so without Young playing like an MVP candidate, they could be a 1-or 2-win team right now.
8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Last Week’s Rank: 7
2026 Stats: 504 rushing yards, 243 receiving yards, 9 total TDs
MVP Odds: +4000
Jahmyr Gibbs has been everything the Lions could’ve wanted and more this season. He’s averaging 149 yards and nearly two touchdowns per game this season, and when you look at his stats, it’s hard to believe he’s had a bye week. If he’d played six games like most others on this list, he’d be at 605 rushing yards, 295 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns in six games. That’s a crazy pace.
7. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week’s Rank: 3
2026 Stats: 66.5%, 1,309 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 3 INTs
MVP Odds: +850
Patrick Mahomes did play this past week, and while he played well and helped KC get the win, he didn’t put up big numbers. He completed 77 percent of his throws for 272 yards, but he didn’t score a touchdown and tossed a pick. He’s still the quarterback of one of the best teams in football, but a zero-touchdown game is always going to lose you a few spots in the MVP race.
6. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,480 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs
MVP Odds: +1000
Trevor Lawrence’s season has been a bit up and down, at least statistically. I don’t think there’s been a game where he’s played particularly bad, but 11 of his 14 touchdowns have come in three games, and they’ve also come against three very tough defenses in Cleveland, New England, and Houston.
Some games he’s asked to do a lot with his arm, while others he takes a back seat to the run game. Either way, he’s leading one of the more efficient offenses in the NFL, and the Jags are in a great spot to secure a top-four seed in the AFC.
5. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Last Week’s Rank: 4
2026 Stats: 67%, 1,485 passing yards, 13 total TDs, 0 INTs
MVP Odds: +3500
Jared Goff fell a spot after his bye week, but he’s still easily a top-five MVP candidate. Through five games, he’s averaging nearly 300 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game with zero turnovers. Yes, you read that correctly. 24 quarterbacks have thrown 6+ touchdown passes this year, and he’s the only one without a pick. Goff never gets the love he deserves, but he’s earning his praise this year.
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week’s Rank: 8
2026 Stats: 49 receptions, 717 receiving yards, 7 TDs
MVP Odds: +10000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been even better than he was in 2025 when he eclipsed the 1,700-yard mark. We’ve talked all season about his absurd pace and how he’ll likely come down to earth sooner rather than later, but he’s still on pace for an NFL record 2,032 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. If he breaks 2,000 yards and has 17+ touchdowns and doesn’t win MVP, there’s a problem.
3. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week’s Rank: 9
2026 Stats: 665 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards, 8 total TDs
MVP Odds: +5000
I’ll admit that last week I kind of forgot what the MVP is about. Or at least, what it’s supposed to be about. Yes, big numbers are a big part of the voting process, but the MVP is supposed to go to the most valuable player, and I don’t know if anyone has been more valuable to their team than Kenneth Walker. The addition of an elite run game has brought Kansas City back to being a Super Bowl contender and has allowed Patrick Mahomes to play some of his best football of the past three years. By definition, Walker is the MVP right now, but since it’s a QB award, there are two others that should be above him.
2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week’s Rank: 2
2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,504 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 17 total TDs, 4 INTs
MVP Odds: +190
Josh Allen is a machine. Even when it seems like he doesn’t play well, he puts up 250 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Through six games, Allen is averaging 290 total yards and 2.8 touchdowns per game while leading a top-three offense. Add on the fact that there’s a good chance Buffalo is the 1-seed in the AFC this year, and he’s a very obvious top MVP candidate.
1. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Last Week’s Rank: 1
2026 Stats: 69.6%, 1,460 passing yards, 156 rushing yards, 15 total TDs, 2 INTs
MVP Odds: +200
But I still have Brock Purdy over Allen. His stats aren’t quite as good as Allen’s (they are still very good, though), but Purdy has dealt with injuries all over the place and still has the 49ers sitting at 6-0 and atop the NFL. He is the quarterback of the best team in football, and despite a ton of injuries, his stats are right up there with Allen’s. If the season ended today, he’s the clear MVP in my eyes.