NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Cowboys & Eagles Continue to Tumble

We are officially one third of the way through the 2026 NFL season, which is incredibly hard to belive. It feels like just yesterday the Patriots and Seahawks dueled in the season opener, and now, for over half of the league, their season is already 33 percent of the way over.
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After six weeks, we have a really good idea of where every team stands, so let’s take a look at our latest power rankings.
32. Miami Dolphins (0-5)
Last Week’s Rank: 31
Week 6 Result: Bye
Miami didn’t lose this week! Oh, wait, that’s because they were on a bye.
31. Los Angeles Chargers (0-6)
Last Week’s Rank: 30
Week 6 Result: 22-6 loss to KC
Don’t know what to say here except for, yikes. This team looks bleak, unmotivated and unprepared. Something has to change and fast. They won’t make the playoffs, but at least end the season with a bit of pride.
30. Tennessee Titans (1-5)
Last Week’s Rank: 32
Week 6 Result: 26-20 win over IND
Wow, Tennessee got a win, but that doesn’t mean they’re a good team. Cam Ward still stinks, they’re just lucky Daniel Jones was even worse this week.
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5)
Last Week’s Rank: 28
Week 6 Result: 26-19 loss to PIT
This Tampa Bay defense is legit this season. They’ve been playing like one of the best units in the league; the problem is the offense can’t get anything going. Still, major props to Jalon Daniels, who has done some good over the past two weeks. Ultimately, he had two costly interceptions which cost Tampa Bay the game.
28. Washington Commanders (1-4-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 27
Week 6 Result: 23-17 loss to SF
Dan Quinn needs to go. The Commanders have talent, but they just can’t extract it. Just because he led you to the NFC Championship two years ago – and that was largely because of Jayden Daniels’ incredible rookie season, doesn’t mean he’s a good head coach. He failed in Atlanta, and he’s failing again in Washington.
27. New York Jets (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 24
Week 6 Result: 26-19 loss to NE
The Jets were able to stick around and make things interesting against New England, but they still have to find some mojo offensively. Geno Smith is managing this offense right now, but if they had a top-12 QB, they could be really dangerous. Their hope is they can find one in the draft this year.
26. Indianapolis Colts (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 23
Week 6 Result: 26-20 loss to TEN
Yeah, that was embarrassing. No surprise the Colts fired Chris Ballard as their general manager, because losing to the Titans is inexcusable. Just a disappointing loss for the Colts overall, who don’t have a first-round pick this season.
25. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 19
Week 6 Result: 25-14 loss to CAR
Jalen Hurts is out for the year and the season is basically over for Philly. They’re going into tank mode and will try to rebuild this offseason. But I don’t want to focus on their play right now. How the f*** did they let Hurts play in London after he literally didn’t sleep the night before because it was “too risky” with his blood clot? There has to be an investigation launched and they need to be punished, because you can’t put a player’s life at risk like that. He never should’ve ever traveled to London.
24. Atlanta Falcons (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 22
Week 6 Result: 31-23 loss to CHI
The Falcons defense finally met its match going against Caleb Williams. Ben Johnson came in with a solid game plan and had over 350 yards of total offense. Atlanta rushed the ball just 12 times, which isn’t the recipe for success for this offense. If the Falcons can’t run the ball, they can’t control games. We saw that against Chicago.
23. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 29
Week 6 Result: 18-16 win over LAR
Imagine if I told you at the beginning of the year that Arizona would beat the Chargers and Rams in the first six weeks. Nobody would’ve believed it, but it has happened. They still don’t look like a great football team, though. There’s a lot of work to do before they’re real contenders.
22. Dallas Cowboys (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 21
Week 6 Result: 23-13 loss to GB
Sigh, we do it every year. We believe in the Cowboys’ offseason moves, then they disappoint when the games actually start. What’s surprising about this game is that the offense couldn’t get anything going. Coming into the game, Dallas had the best offensive success rate, but clearly couldn’t get anything going in Green Bay. The schedule lightens up, and with the NFC East looking bleak, Dallas still has a shot at the playoffs.
21. New York Giants (3-2-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 20
Week 6 Result: 34-27 loss to NO
This game wasn’t as close as the score indicated. The Saints ran away with this one after falling behind 10-0, but Kellen Moore thought it would be fun to give the backups some run. Then, of course, New York came back and he had to re-insert the starters. If Tyler Shough never went out, the Saints win by two scores.
20. New Orleans Saints (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 26
Week 6 Result: 34-27 win over NYG
Oh man, this was a close one. After leading 34-10, the Saints almost blew the game to the Giants. The offense, while having 34 points, still looked sluggish in the first half. They struggled with pressure again and just don’t have a running game (I won’t count 175 yards against the Giants). Until they can figure that out, they won’t crack the top 15.
19. Cleveland Browns (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 25
Week 6 Result: 13-10 win over BAL
CLEVELANDDDDDDD! 4-2 through six weeks and standing alone atop the AFC North has to feel great, but eventually these one-score games are going to start going the other way. Winning in the final two minutes every week is not sustainable, especially for this roster.
18. Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 15
Week 6 Result: 33-30 loss to BUF
Even with three-straight losses, the Raiders haven’t looked horrible. Losing by three to the Chiefs and Bills should be taken as morale victories, especially in Klint Kubiak’s first year as head coach. Still, three straight losses have them slipping in the rankings, but the Raiders have done the most important thing this season: look competitive in games.
17. Los Angeles Rams (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 8
Week 6 Result: 18-16 loss to ARI
What is happening in LA? It doesn’t even feel like they’re playing that bad, but they keep losing games. Sean McVay not caring about special teams has played a factor, but this offense just looks lost at times. Not a great start for the preseason Super Bowl favorites.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 17
Week 6 Result: 26-19 win over TB
The Steelers ran 13 screens against Tampa Bay, the most of any team this season. Offensively, this unit seems limited with Aaron Rodgers at the helm when it comes to pushing the ball down the field. That will limit this team down the line, putting it around the middle of the pack in these rankings.
15. Green Bay Packers (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 18
Week 6 Result: 23-13 win over DAL
The Packers are surging after a slow start to the season, but wins over Tampa, Dallas and a Caleb Williams-less Chicago don’t really move me. They need to take it to Detroit and Carolina the next couple of weeks to make me believe, because after that, they get New England, Minnesota, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Buffalo. Not an easy stretch.
14. Detroit Lions (3-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 14
Week 6 Result: Bye
How many points did the Lions give up in the bye week? In all seriousness, hopefully Detroit figured out a few things on defense during its bye week and got some consistency there. The offense is efficient, but its defense will limit it if it can’t start making plays.
13. Houston Texans (2-4)
Last Week’s Rank: 16
Week 6 Result: 34-31 win over JAX
The Texans are going to make the playoffs. After an 0-4 start, they’ve bounced back with wins over Tennessee and Jacksonville, the latter of which was massive for their confidence. Now they get the Giants, Chargers, Browns and Colts the next five weeks with a bye mixed in. They’ll be 6-4 in a blink of an eye.
12. Carolina Panthers (3-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 12
Week 6 Result: 25-14 win over PHI
This game wasn’t very entertaining, especially the Philadelphia offense, but Carolina’s offense is one of the better units in the league. They didn’t do anything flashy against the Eagles, but had nearly 400 yards. Bryce Young is rolling right now.
11. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)
Last Week’s Rank: 7
Week 6 Result: 17-14 loss to DEN
The Seahawks are a good team, but they need to figure it out offensively. Losing Kenneth Walker is proving to be a bigger blow than they thought. They need to get the run game going or else Sam Darnold will keep struggling.
10. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 6
Week 6 Result: 13-10 loss to CLE
Let’s not ignore the loss to Cleveland, but the defense played lights out against the Browns. Holding them to just 13 points and 237 yards. Baltimore just lost the defensive battle in the end. This is a game they probably win with Lamar Jackson, so we shouldn’t hold too much against them. This team is still a top 10 team in the league.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 9
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Bengals were on a bye this week and stay in place at No. 9, but they have a big AFC North game against Baltimore next week.
8. Denver Broncos (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 10
Week 6 Result: 17-14 win over SEA
Well, defense does win championships. We saw it last year against Seattle, and Denver’s defense will keep this team in games. The offense has to get more efficient if it wants to win playoff games. It doesn’t have to be a blazing unit, but anything better than what they showed on Thursday night would be a win.
7. New England Patriots (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 11
Week 6 Result: 26-19 win over NYJ
Are the Patriots back? Drake Maye has 10 touchdowns to one interception while leading New England to a 3-0 record the past three weeks. They go to Chicago this weekend, which will tell us a lot.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 5
Week 6 Result: 34-31 loss to HOU
A tough loss for Jacksonville in London, but they still played a complete game. Trevor Lawrence had his best game of the season; the defense just couldn’t get a stop late. Jacksonville should still be considered one of the best teams in the league entering its bye week.
5. Chicago Bears (4-2)
Last Week’s Rank: 13
Week 6 Result: 31-23 win over ATL
The Bears are back in business with Caleb Williams back under center. I know Chicago has some weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball, but they looked good this week, and when Williams plays, they can outscore pretty much anyone.
4. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 4
Week 6 Result: Bye
Coming off a bye, the Vikings don’t move all too much. Defensively, they have the best unit in the league; we’ll just have to see how this offense looks fully healthy.
3. Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Last Week’s Rank: 2
Week 6 Result: 33-30 win over LV
The Bills’ offense looked as good as ever this past weekend, but the reason they fell a spot is because of their defense. I know Josh Allen is superhuman and can overcome a lot, but eventually this defense is going to start costing them games. They need to get better on that side of the ball.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 3
Week 6 Result: 22-6 win over LAC
The Chiefs are rolling again, with their new weapon, Kenneth Walker. Not only that, but they’re getting production from rookies on the defensive end like R Mason Thomas. Unfortunately for the rest of the NFL, the Kansas City dynasty isn’t dead just yet.
1. San Francisco 49ers (6-0)
Last Week’s Rank: 1
Week 6 Result: 23-17 win over WAS
The San Francisco 49ers just keep on rolling. It was a bit closer than they would’ve liked, but they’ve rattled off six straight wins, and with games against Atlanta, Las Vegas and Dallas coming up, they could be 9-0 before they suffer their first loss. Despite all of their injuries, they just keep on winning. Kyle Shanahan does it every year, and every time they get hurt we keep tricking ourselves into thinking this will be the year they fall off. And they never do.