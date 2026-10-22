NFL Week 7 Predictions: Can the Chiefs, 49ers and Vikings Remain Undefeated?

Week 7 of the NFL season is almost upon us, and when it’s done, we will officially have passed the 1/3 mark of the regular season.

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Throughout the year, three of my colleagues and I have picked every single NFL game this season. The past few weeks have been pretty rough with all of the upsets, but last week was much better…at least for most of us. We were all 2+ games over .500 last week except for Utsav, who, somehow, went 4-10. That might be harder to do than going 10-4.

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Here’s where things stand through six weeks:

Luke Hubbard: 55-37-1 (.597) – 8-6 last week

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Reubyn Coutinho: 52-40-1 (.565) – 10-4 last week

Daniel Rios: 51-41-1 (.554) – 9-5 last week

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Utsav Jain: 49-43-1 (.532) – 4-10 last week

Now it’s time to get into our picks for Week 7.

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New England Patriots at Chicago Bears

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 22: Quarterback Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears in a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 22, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 22 Bears at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon168260822059

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15 pm ET

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Where to Watch: Prime Video

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Game Odds: CHI -3, O/U 50.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: Week 7 gets kicked off with a banger between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots on TNF. Caleb Williams is back, but so is MVP-form Drake Maye . Two of the best QBs in the league go head-to-head, but I think I trust New England’s defense a bit more.

Final Score: Patriots 24, Bears 23

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Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: The Bears’ defense isn’t good, but I expect Dennis Allen to find ways to pressure Drake Maye with his pressure packages. One interesting thing to note is that the Bears’ strength of running the ball could get limited by this Patriots front. Still, I trust Caleb Williams over Drake Maye to handle pressure.

Final Score: Bears 25, Patriots 21

Utsav Jain, Senior NFL Writer: The Bears almost blew the game in the fourth quarter last week just to keep their starters fresh for this matchup. Unless Ben Johnson has similar plans against the Patriots, there’s no reason Chicago shouldn’t get this one at home.

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Final Score: Bears 27, Patriots 21

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: As this game is in Chicago, I’ll be backing the Bears to take it.

Final Score: Bears 21, Patriots 13

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints

Game Time: Sunday at 9:30 am ET

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Where to Watch: NFL Network

Game Odds: PIT -3.5, O/U 44.5

Luke: The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers will duel in the first-ever Paris game. Theoretically, this should be a home game for the Saints because of their French ties, but Steelers fans travel, so I’m interested to see what the crowd is like. You guys know I don’t pick against my Saints, so Who Dat, baby!

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Final Score: Saints 25, Steelers 21

Daniel: This just comes down to if the Saints can stop the run. They haven’t been able to do it against quality opponents, and the Steelers can run the ball. Even if it hasn’t been as explosive as you’d like it. Pittsburgh has some heavy packages that can gash New Orleans.

Final Score: Steelers 27, Saints 17

Utsav: The Saints are bleeding points every week, and the Steelers have found a way to make Aaron Rodgers’ arm work overtime – even as he takes punishment from the defense. IF the Saints can keep him on his toes this week, Steel City has a chance to unlock its run game against a squad that’s allowed 138 average yards on the ground through the last six weeks.

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Final Score: Steelers 27, Saints 20

Reubyn: The Steelers have put together quite a run this time around, and last week showed that they just don’t go away. Now the Saints managed to snap their losing run in Week 6 by barely scraping past a QB1-less Giants team. They’re not getting past the Steelers.

Final Score: Steelers 24, Saints 21

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers Nov 24, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 practices before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKelleyxLxCoxx 20251124_mcd_ax5_8.

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SF -3, O/U 50.5

Luke: This screams trap game. The 49ers are coming off a short week, have to travel across the country, and play at 10 am PST. Do you know what happened the last time this scenario played out? Washington beat Seattle. Gimme the Falcons in the upset.

Final Score: Falcons 20, 49ers 17

Daniel: Jacob Cowing is the No. 1 receiver for San Francisco. While Christian Kirk may come back, the injuries for this 49ers offense may prove to be too much. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has done some creative things for his defense this season, and with an injured 49ers offense, he can do enough to get the win for Atlanta.

Final Score: Falcons 24, 49ers 13

Utsav: There was a time (Week 1) when I thought the Niners’ 2026 campaign was just going to be another barrage of injury updates and missed windows. But heading into Week 7, this team just looks different – hungrier, physical, and having too much fun on the field dominating opponents. Yes, it’s a short week, and jet lag could be a real thing, but the Niners are used to pain. The win streak rages on!!!

Final Score: 49ers 35, Falcons 21

Reubyn: I’m with Luke here. Streaks need to break; the 49ers’ games look really winnable this season, and the Falcons had their setback at home two weeks running. Third time’s the charm for Atlanta. 49ers would rather take the L now than in the postseason.

Final Score: Falcons 24, 49ers 23

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: CLE -1.5, O/U 38.5

Luke: Cleveland is 4-2, but they’re a few plays away from being 0-6. They’ve had to rely on a Deshaun Watson game-winning drive in every single one of their wins, and eventually it’s going to catch up to them. This is not that week, though.

Final Score: Browns 23, Titans 13

Daniel: This Tennessee Titans defensive line will take over this game and limit the Browns offense. While Cleveland is 4-2, the offense hasn’t played well enough for me to pick them with confidence. Think the Tennessee defense can do enough to keep this game close enough for the Titans to pull away late.

Final Score: Titans 20, Browns 17

Utsav: Agreeing with Luke here, the Browns are going to find themselves facing a challenge they can’t overcome pretty soon. But that time isn’t here yet.

Final Score: Browns 21, Titans 16

Reubyn: The Browns had their shock setback in New York, but seeing them win is quite entertaining. May it continue.

Final Score: Browns 20, Titans 14

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: MIN -6.5, O/U 41.5

Luke: The Colts are falling apart, and the Vikings are playing some of the best football in the league. Daniel Jones is going to struggle with constant pressure.

Final Score: Vikings 21, Colts 10

Daniel: The Colts are entering purgatory for the rest of this season, and likely will start a fire sale very soon. While the rushing attack has been good for this team, Brian Flores knows he just has to stop that; then his pressure packages will do the rest against Daniel Jones. Excited to see how this Vikings offense operates outside of the bye week, and how much of an impact Jordan Mason will make in his return.

Final Score: Vikings 24, Colts 14

Utsav: This appears to be the first chalk of this week. Minnesota’s well-rested and ready to make a statement. Against the struggling Colts, their win streak extends to 6-0.

Final Score: Vikings 27, Colts 16

Reubyn: The Vikings look undeniable this season. Playing host to the Colts is what should be seen as an easy week to pull away in the NFC.

Final Score: Vikings 38, Colts 22

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NYJ -4.5, O/U 38.5

Luke: I don’t think the Jets are that great, but the Dolphins are even worse.

Final Score: Jets 30, Dolphins 14

Daniel: The Jets are a better team than you think, and have been competitive in most of their games this season. The Dolphins haven’t been, despite having exciting young talent. Aaron Glenn could be coaching for his job this game, which is enough for me to pick the Jets.

Final Score: Jets 27, Dolphins 14

Utsav: I go back and forth on the Jets each week, but this unit has really exceeded my expectations this year. Even as the Dolphins come back from their bye, they’re still a 0-5 team, and I cannot give them this one. Not by a long shot.

Final Score: Jets 24, Dolphins 16

Reubyn: Dolphins can say that they’ve faced all three unbeaten teams, but a loss here may just make December 27th’s Dolphins-Chargers game that much more, uhm, interesting? Do you ever remember two 0-15 teams battling it out in week 16? Miami is not good this year, and the Jets on the road can be daunting.

Final Score: Jets 28, Dolphins 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CAR -3.5, O/U 44.5

Luke: Jalon Daniels has been fun and has kept Tampa in games (and even won one), and now it appears Baker Mayfield will be back, but Carolina is in control of this division right now, and they won’t be upset by the worst team in the NFC South at home.

Final Score: Panthers 28, Buccaneers 19

Daniel: This game is interesting because I’m curious to see how the Buccaneers will try to limit this Panthers offense. Todd Bowles will likely heat them up and potentially bracket Tetairoa McMillan in the slot (Carolian loves to motion to get McMillan looks from the slot). Should be a good chess match between those two units. Still, the Panthers’ defense will be the difference maker in this game regardless of whether it’s Jalon Daniels or Baker Mayfield.

Final Score: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 21

Utsav: The Panthers are on a hot streak, and the Buccaneers are… not. Despite all their best efforts at defense, unless Daniels can fire up his offense, Bryce Young & Co. are going to sweep this one easily.

Final Score: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 16

Reubyn: There’s some games that seem done before they even begin. We have quite a few this week, but the NFC South one looks set in stone. If Baker were around, maybe the Bucs would’ve had a chance.

Final Score: Panthers 26, Bucs 19

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: CIN -1.5, O/U 51.5

Luke: This would’ve been one of the best games of the weekend if Lamar Jackson were playing, but it doesn’t look like he will, so this is an easy pick.

Final Score: Bengals 27, Ravens 17

Daniel: This all comes down to if Lamar Jackson is playing this week. It’s a cop-out, but if Jackson plays, I’d lean Ravens. Right now, I think he won’t, which is why I lean Bengals in this AFC North matchup.

Final Score: Bengals 28, Ravens 20

Utsav: Joe Burrow’s well-rested coming from the bye, and the Ravens face questions at quarterback (again). I wish we could have seen Jackson and Burrow’s offenses duke it out, but without that tantalizing treat, this one goes to Cincy.

Final Score: Bengals 27, Ravens 24

Reubyn: Writing ahead of Thursday Night Football means I have to commit early. As of now, Jackson is limited, and as Luke files the story on Thursday, I’ll have to back the Bengals.

Final Score: Bengals 25, Ravens 21

New York Giants at Houston Texans

Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_028 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: HOU -10, O/U 43.5

Luke: Texans keep on rolling and force J.J. McCarthy to turn the ball over 3+ times. This is going to be a major blowout.

Final Score: Texans 31, Giants 7

Daniel: Yeah, not much to say about this one. Texans defense vs. J.J. McCarthy. Give me the Texans.

Final Score: Texans 28, Giants 13

Utsav: The NFC East heartbreaks continue, and give CJ Stroud his third straight victory.

Final Score: Texans 24, Giants 10

Reubyn: The Texans’ template is here in full flow. Lose at the start and then string together wins. JJ McCarthy against this defense is. going. to. be. brutal. They might need Winston to come on.

Final Score: Texans 38, Giants 9

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: DEN -4.5, O/U 43.5

Luke: Arizona has pulled off some upsets this season, but I don’t think they can do it against Denver. It’s popular to hate on Bo Nix right now, but Arizona’s defense won’t hold him and the Broncos back for long.

Final Score: Broncos 26, Cardinals 17

Daniel: While the Cardinals have been fun this season, and I’ve loved the stuff this defense has done, I don’t think they’ll do enough offensively to beat this Broncos team. Expect the Broncos to pull out a close one.

Final Score: Broncos 24, Cardinals 20

Utsav: Away from Mile High, it has been rather difficult to pick the Broncos this season. Arizona, meanwhile, is coming off a win against the Rams. This one is going to be close, but Denver gets their second road victory here.

Final Score: Broncos 24, Cardinals 21

Reubyn: Broncos take this one. Not devoting much space to this

Final Score: Broncos 24, Cardinals 14

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110096

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DET -3, O/U 53.5

Luke: This should be an extremely fun matchup. The Packers are rolling right now, but the Lions are coming off a bye and should be able to expose this defense a bit. If this were in Green Bay, I might think otherwise, but give me Detroit.

Final Score: Lions 31, Packers 28

Daniel: This matchup should be fun, and both offenses will operate. The Lions can’t contain the two Packers receivers, and I’m interested to see if Jonathan Gannon can limit this Detroit rushing attack. Gonna take the team with home-field advantage, but could see the Packers pass their way to a win here.

Final Score: Packers 38, Lions 35

Utsav: Coming off a bye, expect Detroit to put on a show. The Packers’ offense is playing on a different level these past three weeks, and with Josh Jacobs back in the fray, this unit is going to be hard to play against, but Jared Goff gets this one at home.

Final Score: Lions 30, Packers 27

Reubyn: Momentum is a huge factor with the Packers winning three on the bounce. Detroit thrashed the Cardinals, and that break could not have come at a worse time for them. I’ll be going for the Packers here even if it is on enemy territory.

Final Score: Packers 34, Lions 25

Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAR -4.5, O/U 47.5

Luke: The Rams and Raiders are both trending down right now, but I still think the Rams have the better roster, even with some of their injuries.

Final Score: Rams 31, Raiders 27

Daniel: Raiders may have lost three straight, but they haven’t been bad. You can see three-straight losses, but they lost to the Chiefs and Bills by a combined six points. It’s a gritty team that isn’t fully ready to compete this season, but with an injured Rams team coming to town, the Raiders will find a way back into the win column.

Final Score: Raiders 28, Rams 25

Utsav: I feel like Kirk Cousins is hungry to prove his strong start to the season wasn’t a fluke. He’s been dialed in with this offense every week, and only lost two of his last three by the skin of his teeth. That losing streak ends here.

Final Score: Raiders 30, Rams 24

Reubyn: At the start of the season, if I’d have said that this game would see the .500 Raiders host the 2-4 Rams… I’m expecting another one-score setback for LA. Yeah, the Raiders could be having luck akin to Chicago in 2024 with that start after six games, but the Kubiak factor will play a huge role. He knows the Rams quite well from last season

Final Score: Raiders 27, Rams 24

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Imago SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-WALKER-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs running back Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III 9 kneels before the Chiefs preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS Kansas City Missouri USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 182588004W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966194

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20 pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: SEA -2.5, O/U 42.5

Luke: This should be a fantastic game, and I’m a bit surprised that Seattle is favored. Kenneth Walker will be returning to Seattle for the first time since he left this offseason, and I think he’ll be motivated and have a massive game.

Final Score: Chiefs 24, Seahawks 20

Daniel: This matchup is going to be so much fun. While the Chiefs’ rushing attack has been dominant this season, they face their toughest matchup yet in Seattle. If there’s one team that knows what Kenneth Walker struggles with, it’s the Seahawks. Think Seattle can limit him enough to keep this game close, but who would you trust more at quarterback, Patrick Mahomes or Sam Darnold? Give me Mahomes.

Final Score: Chiefs 23, Seahawks 17

Utsav: It’s hard to believe we’re talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs here, but a 3-3 squad against Andy Reid’s 6-0 offense doesn’t leave much to the imagination. Yes, Seattle might have ways to shut down Walker, but when has something like this ever stopped Patrick Mahomes?

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Seahawks 21

Reubyn: Happy homecoming, Kenneth Walker. It’s going to be a win for the Chiefs. They’ll go 6-0, with Seattle losing its first game by more than one score this season.

Final Score: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 17

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Game Time: Monday at 8:15 pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: DAL -4.5, O/U 44.5

Luke: The Eagles are trying their best to tank, and the Cowboys are trying their best to win, but they just aren’t. Still, with Jalen Hurts and others out for Philly, this should be an easy Dallas win.

Final Score: Cowboys 27, Eagles 20

Daniel: Eagles have a ton of injuries and probably aren’t in the best state of mind right now with the Jalen Hurts news. Give me the Cowboys to find a way into the win column with the offense getting back on track.

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Eagles 14

Utsav: The NFC East is cursed, and the Eagles are just the latest victims. If Dallas can’t put this one away… I dread to finish that train of thought. Go Cowboys! Don’t mess this one up.

Final Score: Cowboys 35, Eagles 14

Reubyn: The Cowboys can’t mess this one up, right? Going up against Tanner McKee under center for a team that’s lost four straight. This will be a primetime humbling for the Eagles.

Final Score: Cowboys 26, Eagles 16