NFL Week 7 QB Rankings: Josh Allen & Jordan Love Climb

I don’t know if we’ve ever seen the NFL have such a clear cut off from elite to average quarterbacks. This year it feels like there are 10-12 “guys” that can give you a chance to win every Sunday, but if you don’t have one of them, you’re probably not going to get very far unless you have an elite roster. Gone are the days of there being 15-20 solid quarterbacks in the NFL, and with the upcoming draft class looking like a bust, there might be a real quarterback issue in the NFL very soon.

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But let’s not look into the future just yet. We’re focused on the present, and this year, there’s been a ton of shocking developments at the QB position. Here’s where all 32 NFL starting QBs rank heading into Week 7.

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32. Justin Herbert

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 rolls out to run during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 13 Cardinals at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260913516

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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2026 Stats: 59.4%, 1,141 passing yards, 168 rushing yards, 5 TD, 8 INT

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Perhaps the most shocking development at QB is Justin Herbert, who is legitimately playing like the worst QB in football. I know his team is a bit banged up, but he is talented enough to overcome injuries like he did last year. This year, he just looks out of it.

31. Jalon Daniel

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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2026 Stats: 61.2%, 501 passing yards, 126 rushing yards, 3 TD, 5 INT

Jalon Daniels is 1-2 as Tampa’s starter, but that doesn’t mean he’s played particularly well. He played well against Dallas last week and won the game, but outside of that, he has two touchdowns to four interceptions and is 0-2. There’s a lot of room for improvement from the UDFA.

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30. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 26

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2026 Stats: 59.6%, 1,290 passing yards, 55 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 6 INT

Daniel Jones looks like a shell of himself. I said all offseason that it may take 9-12 months to come back from Achilles injuries, but we almost never see players look 100 percent until two years later. We may never see 2025 Daniel Jones again.

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29. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 30

2026 Stats: 61.6%, 998 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 4 TD, 4 INT

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Cam Ward has been flat out awful this season. They brought in Brian Daboll and got him weapons on the outside, so the excuses he had last year are not there this year, and he still isn’t playing well. Even in a win this week he completed 50 percent of his passes for 102 yards and one touchdown with one pick. He’s not an NFL QB.

28. Kyler Murray

Last Week’s Rank: 28

2026 Stats: 68.3%, 662 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

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Kyler Murray was on a bye this week, so he didn’t get to improve his stats, but it feels like he’s beginning to get a grasp on Kevin O’Connell’s offense. I’m curious to see how he plays off the bye with two full weeks of studying.

27. Malik Willis

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Last Week’s Rank: 27

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2026 Stats: 56.2%, 849 passing yards, 186 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 4 INT

Malik Willis was also on a bye this week and didn’t get to improve his stats. He hasn’t looked great this year, but he literally has no talent around him on offense, so 2026 won’t be a true representation of what he can do.

26. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 24

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2026 Stats: 60.3%, 1,049 passing yards, 37 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 3 INT

Bo Nix stinks. All he was known for in college was being a YAC merchant, and what do you know, that’s exactly what he is in the NFL. His ankle injury from last year has limited his mobility, which has made him have to be a true pocket passer, and he just can’t be efficient playing like that.

25. Sam Darnold

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 60.4%, 1,033 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, 7 TD, 7 INT

Sam Darnold has struggled since returning from his hip injury. I don’t know if it’s because of the injury or if it’s because of the lack of a run game (probably both), but he has looked like a shell of himself. He always turned the ball over a lot, but at least he was able to put up big numbers last year.

24. Jameis Winston

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 57%, 957 passing yards, 46 rushing yards, 7 TD, 5 INT

I won’t forget that Jameis Winston has actually played pretty well the past few weeks, but he really struggled against New Orleans, turning it over multiple times while scoring just 10 points. He was eventually benched for J.J. McCarthy, who then lit up the Saints’ secondary. Not a good look for Winston, who may have just lost the starting job.

23. Tanner McKee

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 57.8%, 215 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Tanner McKee made his first start of the season this week, and it looks like he’s going to get a lot more now that Jalen Hurts is out for the year. He didn’t look horrible, but he didn’t look great, either. Give him some more first-team reps and see what he can do in future weeks.

22. Jacoby Brissett

Imago Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 30, 2025, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,328 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 6 INT

Jacoby Brissett’s numbers look better than he’s actually played, but he’s helped Arizona win two of their first six games, which is more than some people thought they’d win all year. He’s making this offense competitive most weeks, but they need an elevator at QB.

21. Tyler Huntley

Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 70.8%, 429 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 0 INT

After a really strong performance last week, Tyler Huntley didn’t look too hot against Cleveland, totaling 193 yards and one touchdown, but he didn’t turn the ball over. He’s rarely going to win you games, but he also won’t lose you games very often.

20. Michael Penix Jr.

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 64.5%, 944 passing yards, 6 TD, 1 INT

If it weren’t for a couple of garbage time touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr.’s stats wouldn’t look nearly this good – he’d have four touchdowns this season and would only have one in every game he’s played. He isn’t making mistakes with just one pick in four games, but he has to more to help them win games. It can’t just be the Bijan Robinson show.

19. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 68.9%, 1,336 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, 7 TD, 1 INT

Geno Smith is taking care of the football and is managing this offense, but if the Jets had someone like Dak Prescott or Trevor Lawrence at QB, they’d be much better. He’s like Brissett. He’s not going to go out there and throw four touchdowns and win you a game, but he can run the offense efficiently and score 20 PPG.

18. Deshaun Watson

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 passes the ball in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire, NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101395

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 63.8%, 1,174 passing yards, 196 rushing yards, 7 TD, 2 INT

Deshaun Watson really hasn’t been great this year during the first 55 minutes of the game, but I have to give him credit where it’s due. When the game is on the line, he delivers. He has led the Browns on a game-wining scoring drive in the final few minutes of the game in each of their four wins this season. The numbers aren’t great, but when their defense keeps Cleveland in the game, he’s proven he can deliver late.

17. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 66.3%, 1,639 passing yards, 73 rushing yards, 10 TD, 5 INT

Dak Prescott has not delivered for Dallas the past two weeks. In losses to Tampa and Green Bay, he’s averaging 270 yards per game, but has two touchdowns to four interceptions and has scored 14.5 PPG. That won’t cut it with the defense the Cowboys have. He needs to be better.

16. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 64.5%, 759 passing yards, 213 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 0 INT

Jayden Daniels gave it everything against a great defense on Monday night, but he came up just short. Even though the Commanders are struggling, Daniels has played well when he’s been healthy. He’s far from their biggest problem.

15. Drake Maye

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 63.9%, 1,463 passing yards, 185 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 7 INT

Drake Maye had a ROUGH start to the season, but has played very well over the past three weeks, averaging over 260 passing yards per game and throwing 10 touchdowns to one interception while leading New England to three wins. He’s bounced back quite nicely, but this is based on his entire body of work this season.

14. C.J. Stroud

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 65.3%, 1,714 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 1 INT

C.J. Stroud is another player whose numbers look better than he’s actually played. I’ll give him props, because he has played very well against Jacksonville, Dallas and Buffalo this year, but he’s also really struggled against Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Tennessee. If he can keep playing like he did this past week, Houston has a shot at the playoffs and he should keep rising up this list, but I need to see it consistently.

13. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 65.9%, 1,794 passing yards, 11 TD, 6 INT

Matthew Stafford may have 600+ passing yards and five touchdowns to zero interceptions over the past two weeks, but he still has just looked off. He’s a big part of the reason why LA is 2-4 through four weeks after opening as Super Bowl favorites.

12. Caleb Williams

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118077

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 72.5%, 712 passing yards, 110 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 1 INT

Caleb Williams is back from his hamstring injury and I thought he looked pretty good, throwing for 300+ yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win over Atlanta. With Williams under center, this Chicago offense is as dangerous as they come.

11. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 61.4%, 1,487 passing yards, 12 TD, 5 INT

Aaron Rodgers has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his last four games, but sometimes this Pittsburgh offense still looks out of sync. I’ll give him credit, though, because before the season started, I completely wrote Rodgers off, but he’s played much better than I thought he would.

10. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 65.1%, 1,443 passing yards, 104 rushing yards, 14 total TD, 5 INT

Tyler Shough finally got some sort of a run game this past week, and what did he do? He scored four touchdowns and led the Saints to 31 points in three quarters. He’s proving that he’s a franchise QB, but nobody can succeed without a run game or an offensive line that can hold up in pass protection. When he has those two things, he’s elite.

9. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 63.4%, 1,582 passing yards, 14 TD, 5 INT

Kirko Chains has slowed down a bit after throwing three touchdowns in each of his first three games, but he still has five touchdown over the past three weeks while leading the Raiders to 24.7 PPG against Buffalo, New England and Kansas City. He is still the best option for this offense, even after this three-game losing streak.

8. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 59.7%, 1,684 passing yards, 12 total TD, 4 INT

Jordan Love has been dealing this season despite having next to no run game. It has gotten better in recent weeks, but he’s still being asked to do pretty much everything on his own, and he’s delivered for Green Bay.

7. Trevor Lawrence

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111543669

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,480 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, 14 TD, 4 INT

Trevor Lawrence was not the issue for Jacksonville this past week. Going up against one of the best defenses in football, Lawrence totaled 317 yards and four touchdowns with just one turnover. After a slow start to his career, he has looked like a true No. 1 overall pick under Liam Coen the past two seasons.

6. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 60.2%, 1,549 passing yards, 12 total TD, 2 INT

After a bye last week, Bryce Young returned to the field and once again looked sharp, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 25-14 win over Philly. The Eagles aren’t as good as many thought, especially with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley out, but this was a big win for Young and Co.

5. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 71.4%, 1,361 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 3 INT

Joe Burrow had a bye this past weekend, but still remains in the top-five. Through five games, Burrow is averaging over 250 passing yards and 2.4 touchdowns per contest while leading a top-10 offense in the league. If he keeps this pace up, he should be in the MVP race by the end of the year.

4. Jared Goff

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 67%, 1,485 passing yards, 13 total TD, 0 INT

Another QB who was on a bye this week was Jared Goff, who still hasn’t turned the ball over this year. In five games he has 13 touchdowns to zero interceptions, while no other QB in the league has more than four touchdowns without a turnover. He has been fantastic for Detroit this year.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 66.5%, 1,309 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 3 INT

Patrick Mahomes didn’t light up the stat sheet this week, throwing for 272 yards and one pick with zero touchdowns, but he’s still been one of the top quarterbacks in football this year. The addition of Kenneth Walker has helped open things up in the passing game, and now we’re seeing vintage Mahomes in 2026.

2. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 69.5%, 1,460 passing yards, 156 rushing yards, 15 total TD, 2 INT

Brock Purdy didn’t light up the scoresheet on Monday night, and a poor second half was a big reason Washington almost came back, but he’s still been one of the best quarterbacks in football this season. I do think one guy jumped him for the top spot, but he’s still a top-two MVP favorite through six weeks.

1. Josh Allen

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 1,504 passing yards, 240 rushing yards, 17 total TD, 4 INT

Josh Allen didn’t score a rushing touchdown for the first time this season against Las Vegas, but he still threw for 255 yards and two scores with no picks. Take away his legs, he’ll beat you with his arm. Take away his ability to pass, and he’ll beat you with his legs. Allen looks like a superhuman playing quarterback.