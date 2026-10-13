NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: 49ers Remain on Top as Chargers Continue to Plummet

We are officially over a quarter of the way done with the 2026 regular season, and I think it’s safe to say it’s been pretty unpredictable. Some teams we thought would do well are sitting at 1-4 or 0-5. Meanwhile, some teams we thought would struggle to compete for their division are undefeated or have just one loss.

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It’s been a wild five weeks, so let’s see where everyone stands now that we have an idea of who’s good and who isn’t.

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32. Tennessee Titans (0-5)

Imago Aug 29, 2026 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward 1 walks into the stadium during warm-ups prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA pre-season game between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Nashville. Mandatory Credit: -Cal Media NFL 2026: Bears Vs Titans AUG 29 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260829_zma_c04_034 Copyright: xStephenxFurstx

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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Week 5 Result: 26-3 loss to HOU

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The Titans have one of the worst offenses in NFL history and their defense isn’t all that great. This is just a very bad football team.

31. Miami Dolphins (0-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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Week 5 Result: 31-24 loss to CIN

Nothing much to say here; the Dolphins have the worst roster in the league. But they’ve shown more life than Tennessee, so it won’t come last.

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30. Los Angeles Chargers (0-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

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Week 5 Result: 23-17 loss to DEN

I don’t understand what’s happened to LAC this year. They have a good roster, but they just cannot win a football game. Something’s got to change quickly or else they could realistically start 0-9.2

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29. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Week 5 Result: 45-21 loss to DET

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Nothing’s really changed for the Arizona Cardinals. An offense that can make plays at any time, and a defense that can’t stop anybody. Same thing happened against Detroit.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Week 5 Result: 24-16 win over DAL

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The Bucs got their first win of the season over Dallas, but I still don’t think the team looked overly impressive. Their defense did get some stops, which isn’t easy against the Cowboys, but this felt more like a TNF fluke than them beating Dallas because they’re the better team.

27. Washington Commanders (1-3-1)

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry R`adloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

Last Week’s Rank: 26

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Week 5 Result: 27-27 tie against NYG

Honestly, I don’t even know what to say here. Maybe the worst blunder I’ve ever seen from a professional football team. The Commanders should’ve won this weekend, but they tied. Dan Quinn’s seat is HOT.

26. New Orleans Saints (1-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

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Week 5 Result: 23-13 loss to MIN

The Saints look like a completely different team than the one that started 1-1 with a win over Baltimore. Their offensive line has fallen apart, their run game is atrocious, their defense is missing pieces and Kellen Moore can’t get his team to start fast to save his life. Tyler Shough is the only thing holding this team together.

25. Cleveland Browns (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Week 5 Result: 17-12 loss to NYJ

The Cleveland Browns were 3-1, and even so, Deshaun Watson wasn’t playing well. Watson struggled again in the loss to New York this weekend. Until the Browns get a new quarterback, this team’s ceiling is limited.

24. New York Jets (2-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Week 5 Result: 17-12 win over CLE

The New York Jets got a gritty win over Cleveland this past weekend, and I was very impressed with their defense. Cleveland doesn’t typically light up the scoreboard, but I thought the Jets looked disciplined and didn’t make many mistakes defensively. Great win for them.

23. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 5 Result: 34-22 loss to PIT

This Colts defense just isn’t playing up to standard and struggled again. Just a disappointing loss to Pittsburgh after two straight wins.

22. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 29: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons on December 29th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 29 Rams at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251229038

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 5 Result: 30-23 loss to BAL

Atlanta should’ve won this game. With Lamar Jackson out, they had no reason to lose to Tyler Huntley, but they let Baltimore’s backup throw and run all over them. Losing Michael Penix late hurt, but I still think they lose this game with him under center in overtime.

21. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 5 Result: 24-16 loss to TB

It doesn’t matter what the Dallas Cowboys do; the defense just can’t get on track. The offense didn’t have the best day against Tampa Bay, so all around it was a soulless performance on primetime. Dallas lucked out with the entire NFC East not winning a game, so they’re still in the division race.

20. New York Giants (3-1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 5 Result: 27-27 tie against WAS

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders log the first tie of the 2026 NFL season. After falling behind early, the Giants clawed their way back into the game, and Jameis Winston looked pretty good in the rain. He’s given this offense life over the last two weeks, but he needs to stay consistent.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 5 Result: 19-17 loss to JAX

Injuries have started to decimate this Philadelphia Eagles team, and even so, they took the Jacksonville Jaguars the distance. In reality, they should’ve won this game. The team doesn’t look like it will get healthy anytime soon, so things could get ugly quickly for the Eagles.

18. Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 5 Result: 31-7 win over CHI

The Green Bay Packers just smacked the hell out of the Chicago Bears, but I’m still not too high on this team. They still can’t run the ball and I don’t think their defense is all that good. Need to see them replicate this performance against Dallas this week.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

Imago September 13, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pa, USA: September 13, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260913_zsa_a234_220 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Week 5 Result: 34-22 win over IND

The Pittsburgh Steelers are such a confusing team. But after a disappointing primetime loss to Cleveland, they needed a get-back performance, and they delivered. The offense got back on track, and the defense made the plays needed to win.

16. Houston Texans (1-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Week 5 Result: 26-3 win over TEN

Houston may be 1-4, but I still think they’re better than everyone below them. This defense gives them such a high ceiling, and when C.J. Stroud plays well, they’re incredibly tough to beat.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Week 5 Result: 45-17 loss to NE

The Raiders have started to come back down to earth after a 3-0 start. Reality is, this team’s secondary is young, and that showed in Sunday’s loss to New England. The Las Vegas offense isn’t built to come back from behind, and that showed this week.

14. Detroit Lions (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 5 Result: 45-21 win over ARI

Detroit’s offense continues to impress, leading the league in scoring at 32.8 PPG, but their defense still needs some work. It was an encouraging performance against Arizona (at least to their standards), so if they can build off this game, they’ll be in a good spot.

13. Chicago Bears (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 5 Result: 31-7 loss to GB

We saw the limitations of this Bears team, especially on defense. Without having Caleb Williams to elevate the offensive passing game, this Bears offense is one-dimensional. Chicago needs its QB1 back, bad.

12. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik embraces quarterback Bryce Young 9 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105048

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Week 5 Result: Bye

The Carolina Panthers were on a bye this week, but with some teams above them dropping, they jumped up a few spots. Bryce Young is hot right now, and if he continues to play like he has this season, they’re going to win the NFC South.

11. New England Patriots (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 5 Result: 45-17 win over LV

Drake Maye heard the slander and locked in. He shredded the Raiders’ defense this past weekend and showed everyone just how good he can be. The Patriots have won two straight, and it seems they’re getting back on track to what we saw last season.

10. Denver Broncos (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 5 Result: 23-17 win over LAC

The Denver Broncos have a very interesting resume. They’ve beaten the Rams and Jaguars, but they’ve lost to the Chiefs and 49ers. They’ve played four extremely good teams in the first five weeks, and they’re still above .500. They’re a good team, but Bo Nix needs to be better if they want to compete for a Super Bowl.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 5 Result: 31-24 win over MIA

Everyone who plays the Dolphins should come out with a win. The Cincinnati Bengals got the job done, which puts them back into the top 10 of our power rankings.

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 5 Result: 37-34 loss to BUF

What. A. Game. Even though they lost, this is the Los Angeles Rams we expected to see early in the season. They were cruising on offense and should’ve knocked off one of the best teams in the league if it weren’t for a blocked field goal. Not many teams move up after a loss, but I think they deserve to.

7. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 5 Result: 32-29 loss to SF

Seattle suffered a tight loss to the best team in the league. You can’t fault them much for that. If Sam Darnold plays even 10 percent better, they might’ve won that game, so I wouldn’t say they’re unable to beat San Fran. If Darnold plays well, they can beat anyone.

6. Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Zay Flowers 4 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_314 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 5 Result: 30-23 win over ATL

What a win for head coach Jesse Minter. This Ravens defense made the plays when needed, but hats off to Tyler Huntley. He did exactly what he had to do to lead this Ravens team to a win in Baltimore. Just wait for this Baltimore offense to start getting healthy, and the Ravens can go on a run.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 5 Result: 19-17 win over PHI

The Jags didn’t look great on Sunday and needed a miracle to pull out the win, but great teams make plays in moments like that. You can say “oh it was a special teams fluke” but to be great, you need to be good at every phase of the game, and Jacksonville is one of the few teams that are.

4. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 5 Result: 23-13 win over NO

Brian Flores is the reason this Minnesota Vikings team is still underrated. He’s gotten everything out of his defense, and once again they shone on Sunday, holding Tyler Shough to under 100 yards. This Vikings offense will get even better as the season goes on, so expect them to improve as the weeks go on.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 5 Result: Bye

The Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye this week, but still maintain a top-three spot in our power rankings. Their offense is as good as anyone’s right now, and their defense is playing better than I expected after losing so much talent this offseason.

2. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 5 Result: 37-34 win over LAR

The Chiefs and Bills are interchangeable right now. Both teams have electric offenses with elite quarterbacks that can keep them in every single game. I personally give a slight edge to Buffalo, but you could go either way here. I can’t wait for November 26th.

1. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Week 5 Result: 32-29 win over SEA

It wasn’t a pretty win for the San Francisco 49ers, but they got the job done. Brock Purdy is still making elite plays for this San Francisco team, even with a limited receiver room due to injuries. Nobody can stop this team right now.