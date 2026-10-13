NFL Week 6 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers is on the Rise

While football is a team sport, it’s crucial that you have a good quarterback. You could have the best roster in the league, but if you have the worst quarterback, you will likely still miss the playoffs. A quarterback can’t single handedly win you a Super Bowl, but they can single handedly tank your season.

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As the 2026 season goes on, I’ve been going through and power ranking every single starting quarterback in the league to see who is playing the best ball. These rankings have no preseason bias whatsoever, it’s strictly based on how the quarterbacks have played this year, and the results have been quite shocking.

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Here’s where all 32 NFL QBs stand through five weeks.

32. Justin Herbert

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 rolls out to run during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 13 Cardinals at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260913516

Last Week’s Rank: 29

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2026 Stats: 59.4%, 937 passing yards, 142 rushing yards, 5 TD, 7 INT

Justin Herbert hasn’t gotten a whole lot of help from his team, but he’s also just not playing well. He’s thrown for one touchdown in every single game he’s played this season, but he’s also thrown at least one pick in every single game. He has just two games with 200+ passing yards and is yet to top the 230 mark. He’s playing like the worst quarterback in football right now.

31. Jalon Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 32

2026 Stats: 69.1%, 337 passing yards, 87 rushing yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Jalon Daniels has played two bad defenses in his first two NFL games, and he still hasn’t played all that well. I’ll give him credit for beating Dallas, but 212 total yards and one touchdown is far from a great performance. Still, he’s managed to win a game, which is more than Baker Mayfield can say.

30. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 63.2%, 896 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 3 INT

Cam Ward is leading one of the worst offenses in NFL history. Everything the Titans do offensively feels like a struggle, and it’s largely because their quarterback just isn’t good. He doesn’t have the weapons the two guys above him have, though, so I’m cutting him a tiny bit more slack.

29. Case Keenum

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 66%, 355 passing yards, 3 total TD, 1 INT

Case Keenum balled out against Philly, was benched for Tyson Bagent, and then was put in the game after Bagent struggled. He didn’t play well against Green Bay, though, throwing for 108 yards with a pick. I don’t think we’ll see another performance like the Philly game out of him before Caleb Williams returns.

28. Kyler Murray

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2026: Vikings Vs Giants AUG 15 August 15, 2026: Before the game, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray 1 warms up in a NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Minnesota Vikings defeat the New York Giants 13-10. Shaquan Woody/Cal MediaCredit Image: Shaquan Woody/Cal Sport Media East Rutherford Nj USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260815_faf_c04_005.jpg ShaquanxWoodyx csmphotothree511937

Last Week’s Rank: 30

2026 Stats: 68.3%, 662 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Kyler Murray is still learning the Vikings’ offense, but he had his best game of the season against New Orleans, throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown with an 80 percent completion rate. If he can keep getting better, he’ll continue to rise up this list.

27. Malik Willis

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 56.2%, 849 passing yards, 186 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 4 INT

Malik Willis has next to no weapons to work with, but I don’t think he’s been that bad. He had two picks against Cincinnati this week, but other than that, he’s taken care of the ball and has made some plays. I’m curious to see what he’ll look like with real weapons, but we might never get to see that if Miami cuts the cord after a year or two.

26. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 61.4%, 1,021 passing yards, 4 total TD, 4 INT

Daniel Jones has struggled coming off his torn Achilles. He can’t really run, which was one of his biggest strengths, and now that defenses don’t have to respect his legs, he looks like a well below average quarterback. We’ll see if he can get some movement back as the year progresses.

25. Jacoby Brissett

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 66.3%, 1,110 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 5 INT

Jacoby Brissett’s stats don’t look bad at all, but he’s not playing winning football. A lot of his stats come in garbage time, and with the weapons he has offensively, he should be doing more than he is.

24. Bo Nix

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 04: Denver Head Coach, Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Chargers at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon202601011

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 59.9%, 942 passing yards, 7 total TD, 3 INT

Bo Nix has been very underwhelming this year. I never thought he was an elite quarterback, but he’s playing mediocre football despite having two very good receivers on the outside. With Sean Payton taking play calling duty back over, maybe his stats will get better.

23. Sam Darnold

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 64.3%, 755 passing yards, 7 TD, 5 INT

Sam Darnold played pretty well in his first two games back, but he struggled against San Fran, tossing two interceptions in the loss. I expect this game to be a one-off, but it wasn’t pretty.

22. Jalen Hurts

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 57.8%, 933 passing yards, 107 rushing yards, 9 total TD, 3 INT

Jalen Hurts is the king of making his stats look better than he is. I wouldn’t say he’s looked very good the last two weeks, but he still has 350 yards of offense and three touchdowns with no picks during that span. He is not a good quarterback unless he has 4+ seconds to throw the ball, and even then he’s not all that.

21. Tyler Huntley

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 78%, 264 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Tyler Huntley continues to prove why he’s one of the best backup QBs in football. He was forced to start on Sunday night and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns with no picks while rushing for 20 yards and a score. He did everything Baltimore needed him to do.

20. Jameis Winston

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 16: Jameis Winston 19 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers on November 16, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 16 Packers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25111620193

Last Week’s Rank: 27

2026 Stats: 57.6%, 805 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

When you have Jameis Winston starting games, you have to live with turnovers, but you know you’re going to get some big games out of him. Over the past two weeks, Winston has thrown to picks, but he’s also racked up 576 passing yards and six passing touchdowns while leading New York to a 1-0-1 record. Not bad considering how awful he looked in his first two games.

19. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 60.5%, 459 passing yards, 203 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 0 INT

Jayden Daniels returned from injury and looked pretty good. He only threw for 199 yards, but he added 103 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries and nearly won the Commanders the game. He did make a very questionable decision late that cost Washington a chance to win with a field goal, though, so that certainly effects his ranking.

18. Drake Maye

Last Week’s Rank: 28

2026 Stats: 65.6%, 1,228 passing yards, 161 rushing yards, 9 total TD, 7 INT

Drake Maye had one of the worst starts to a season we’ve ever seen, but has since bounced back with over 700 yards and eight touchdowns with one interceptions over his last two games. He’s rapidly climbing up this list, but we can’t forget how bad he was the first three weeks.

17. Michael Penix

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Jan 5, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London 5 after a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250105_bdd_ad1_014

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 67.5%, 719 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Michael Penix is the most 230-yard, one-touchdown QB in football. Through three weeks, he’s thrown for between 223 and 256 yards and has one touchdown in every single game. He’s not an elevator, but he can manage an offense efficiently.

16. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 69.4%, 1,084 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, 6 TD, 0 INT

Geno Smith is playing mistake-free football, but he’s also not elevating this offense. He has good weapons, but only has six touchdowns in five games. He needs to do more, but he’s not losing them any games, which is a good thing.

15. C.J. Stroud

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 64.3%, 1,402 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 0 INT

C.J. Stroud is playing very similar to Smith. He has more yards, but both of them are avoiding turnovers while running the offense efficiently enough. If Houston wants to go from 0-4 to the playoffs, they need Stroud to take the next step.

14. Deshaun Watson

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 29: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 4 after a play during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders game on September 29, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 29 Browns at Raiders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409291647

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 64.2%, 1,010 passing yards, 167 rushing yards, 7 TD, 2 INT

Deshaun Watson has played much better than most people were expecting. He’s not balling out and throwing for 300 yards every game, but he’s keep Cleveland in games and then making big plays late. His fourth down blunder was pretty bad last week, but from Week 2 to Week 4, he led a game winning drive in every game.

13. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 66.8%, 1,299 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, 10 TD, 5 INT

I feel bad for Tyler Shough. He’s a fantastic quarterback, but he has one of the worst offensive lines in football, a horrible run game and a coach that doesn’t know how to game plan. Give him 2.5-3 seconds in the pocket and he’d be a top-10 QB every week.

12. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 60.5%, 1,408 passing yards, 10 TD, 3 INT

Jordan Love has many of the same issues as Tyler Shough. He doesn’t have an offensive line or run game to lean on, so he has to do it all himself, and he’s playing really well right now. I’d like to see what he could be doing with a competent OL and run game.

11. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 59.8%, 1,234 passing yards, 10 TD, 4 INT

Aaron Rodgers started the year with one touchdown in two games, but has now thrown three touchdown passes in three consecutive games. He has turned the ball over four times already, which is very uncharacteristic, but he’s doing a great job leading this offense recently.

10. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 67.2%, 1,381 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, 9 TD, 3 INT

Dak Prescott hasn’t put up the big touchdown numbers we’re used to seeing from him, but he’s made some big time throws this season and has Dallas’s offense humming along quite nicely. Thursday night was an ugly game, but I don’t put a ton of stock into TNF losses, because short weeks are always tough. He’ll bounce back in a big way.

9. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 64.4%, 1,472 passing yards, 9 passing TD, 6 INT

This was a vintage Matthew Stafford performance. Last year, 300+ yards and 3+ touchdowns was the norm for Stafford, but the start of this year was a bit rough for the reigning MVP. With Puka Nacua healthy and Davante Adams playing some of the best ball of his career, Stafford looks like he’s settled into this new year. He should keep climbing this list every week.

8. Trevor Lawrence

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 67.1%, 1,174 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, 10 TD, 3 INT

Trevor Lawrence’s numbers don’t blow you away or anything, but he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to win. He’s completing over two thirds of his passes, he’s keeping the chains moving, and when Jacksonville needs points, he usually delivered. He’s had multiple touchdowns in three of Jacksonville’s four wins this season, so he’s getting the job done.

7. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 65.1%, 1,269 passing yards, 12 TD, 4 INT

Kirk Cousins has cooled off a bit since his hot start, but he’s still playing some solid football. His 12 touchdown passes rank second in the NFL, and he has a 3-to-1 TD to INT ratio with just one pick in his last three games. We’ll see how long he can keep this up.

6. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 62.3%, 1,268 passing yards, 10 total TD, 2 INT

Bryce Young was on a bye this past week and a couple QBs jumped him after big weeks, but he’s still a clear top-10 QB in football right now. Outside of the Browns game, when Carolina has needed him to make plays, he’s delivered, which is something he hasn’t always done in the past. He’s taken a massive step forward this season.

5. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 71.4%, 1,361 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 3 INT

After a quiet Week 1, Joe Burrow has been playing very well. In three of his last four games, he’s thrown multiple touchdowns with no interceptions, and on top of that, he’s completed over 70 percent of his passes in four games this year. It’s took a couple weeks for him to really get going, but he’s playing extremely well right now.

4. Josh Allen

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 65.9%, 1,249 passing yards, 239 rushing yards, 15 total TD, 4 INT

Josh Allen really hasn’t played all that great the past three weeks, but he still looks like one of the best quarterbacks in football. He can make almost every throw on the field, and it feels like every time Buffalo needs a big first down, Allen delivers with his legs. He’s the best dual-threat QB in football.

3. Jared Goff

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 67%, 1,485 passing yards, 13 total TD, 0 INT

Jared Goff is second in the league with 12 touchdown passes, but he’s also the only quarterback with 7+ touchdowns that hasn’t thrown a pick yet. The next-closest QB with the most touchdowns and no interceptions is Geno Smith, who has six scores. He’s playing clean, mistake-free football right now.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 64.1%, 1,037 passing yards, 41 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 2 INT

Patrick Mahomes was on a bye this week, but he maintains his top-three ranking. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this year, and it’s no mistake that his numbers have gone back up now that he has an elite running back. The Chiefs got Kenneth Walker to help Mahomes get back to his MVP-level of play, and it’s working.

1. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 69%, 1,196 passing yards, 128 rushing yards, 14 total TD, 2 INT

Brock Purdy has been the best quarterback in football through five weeks. He’s averaging over 250 total yards per game and nearly three touchdowns per game while turning the ball over just twice. He has been elite this year and should be the front runner for MVP.