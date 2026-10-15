NFL Week 6 Staff Predictions: Can the Cowboys Bounce Back From TNF Embarrassment?

After two pretty unpredictable weeks, Week 5 was a bit more tame in the NFL. There weren’t a ton of upsets, at least not as many as Week 3 and Week 4, which made predicting each game just a little bit easier.

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While I was able to get double-digit wins last week (would’ve been 11 if Washington didn’t blow up in the fourth quarter and overtime), my fellow writer Reubyn had our first sub-.500 week of the season. Here’s where things stand through five weeks:

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Luke Hubbard: 47-31-1 (.601) – 10-4-1 last week

Utsav Jain: 45-33-1 (.576) – 8-6-1 last week

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Daniel Rios: 42-36-1 (.537) – 8-6-1 last week

Reubyn Coutinho: 42-36-1 (.537) – 6-8-1 last week

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It was a pretty good week for everyone but Reubyn, so let’s see if we can keep it up in Week 6.

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

Imago Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SBP20260208230 JOHNxANGELILLO

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15 pm ET

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Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Game Odds: SEA -3, O/U 40.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The Seahawks and Broncos both have winning records through five weeks, but I think it’s fair to say that both have been fairly underwhelming. For Seattle, it’s been their defense. They were great in the first two games, but have given up 29.3 PPG over their last three. For Denver, it’s their offense, which has scored 24+ just one time. It’ll be a very close game, but give me Seattle, even though the last nine primetime underdogs have won outright.

Final Score: Seahawks 21, Broncos 20

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: Even with beating the Chargers, it wasn’t pretty for Denver in Week 5. For Seattle, if Jaxon Smith-Njigba doesn’t drop a deep pass late, it could’ve been a win for Seattle. Just looking at how these two teams have performed, I lean toward the Seahawks here off a short week. The Seattle defense will be the difference maker.

Final Score: Seattle 26, Denver 17

Utsav Jain, Senior NFL Writer: Seahawks 23, Broncos 16

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: Broncos 24, Seahawks 20

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Game Time: Sunday at 9:30 am ET

Where to Watch: NFL Network

Game Odds: JAX -3, O/U 42.5

Luke: International games are always a bit tricky, so I can’t emphasize enough how big of an advantage Jacksonville has. They will have been there for nearly two weeks by the time the game kicks off, and meanwhile Houston will have flown in just a few days before. London is Jacksonville’s home away from home, and we saw last week how things tend to go their way across the pond.

Final Score: Jaguars 23, Texans 20

Daniel: Jacksonville has the advantage with staying in London for the past two weeks. Their bodies will be more adjusted, but I’m all in on the Houston Texans running the table and still competing for the playoffs after a 0-4 start. Loved the move to go get Marvin Harrison Jr., so Houston gets a big international win.

Final Score: Houston 20, Jacksonville 14

Utsav: Jaguars 21, Texans 18

Reubyn: Jaguars 27, Texans 21

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Imago September 20, 2026: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams 18 is chased by Minnesota Vikings Dallas Turner 15 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game in Chicago, IL. /CSM Chicago United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260920_zma_c04_109 Copyright: xMikexWulfx

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CHI -3, O/U 49.5

Luke: Reports point to Caleb Williams returning for this game, and if he does, I don’t see how Atlanta wins. Their defense is solid, but when Williams plays, Chicago has looked unbeatable since last year (unless they’re playing Minnesota in the pouring rain, because that will make anyone look bad). We saw the Falcons give up 30 to Tyler Huntley , so just imagine what Williams will do to them.

Final Score: Bears 33, Falcons 24

Daniel: Quarterback health will play a major role in this game with both starting quarterbacks facing injuries. While Caleb Williams could return for this game, both rushing attacks should see big days. I expect Williams to return for this game, elevating this Bears offense to the level we expected.

Final Score: Bears 28, Falcons 20

Utsav: Falcons 24, Bears 21

Reubyn: Falcons 28, Bears 23

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: BAL -4.5, O/U 41.5

Luke: Lamar Jackson’s health is going to be a major factor in this game. It’s a bit of a coin toss at the moment, but I think there’s a decent chance he ends up playing. But even if he doesn’t, Derrick Henry can carry the load and run all over this Cleveland defense. Sorry, Browns fans, but the fun is over.

Final Score: Ravens 23, Browns 17

Daniel: Lamar Jackson should return for this game, with him having a shot at playing this last week. Even if he can’t go, I expect Tyler Huntley to manage this game well, keeping the Ravens in the game. This game will come down to which defense can provide more opportunities for its offense, and I think that’ll be the Ravens.

Final Score: Ravens 20, Browns 17

Utsav: Ravens 31, Browns 21

Reubyn: Browns 20, Ravens 17

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Imago Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts, 28 bejubelt seinen Touchdown zum Sieg in der Verlaengerung, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Woche 10, Saison 2025, 09.11.2025, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Woche 10, Saison 2025, 09.11.2025 Berlin *** Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts, 28 celebrates his touchdown to win the overtime, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Week 10, Season 2025, 09 11 2025, GER, Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Week 10, Season 2025, 09 11 2025 Berlin Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/JennixMaulx EP_JML

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: IND -7, O/U 44.5

Luke: The Titans have the worst offense I’ve ever seen. That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but honestly, I’m not sure it is. Cam Ward is horrible, their offensive line isn’t good, and they can hardly run the ball. Colts win big.

Final Score: Colts 28, Titans 13

Daniel: The Titans haven’t been able to find any rhythm this season whatsoever, so the Colts should win this game pretty easily.

Final Score: Colts 35, Titans 20

Utsav: Colts 27, Titans 17

Reubyn: Colts 30, Titans 14

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NE -7.5, O/U 43.5

Luke: The Jets got a big win this past week, but so did New England, and it looks like Drake Maye is officially back. Patriots dismantle New York in Foxborough.

Final Score: Patriots 31, Jets 14

Daniel: The Patriots seem to be back on track with Drake Maye decimating the Raiders last week. New York’s defense has performed well, but if AJ Brown returns this week, it may be too much to handle. Think New York keeps it close for most of the game, but the Patriots pull away late.

Final Score: Patriots 27, Jets 20

Utsav: Patriots 30, Jets 23

Reubyn: Patriots 23, Jets 16

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 21: Chris Olave 12 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the New York Jets at the Caesars Superdome on December 21, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Jets at Saints EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon12625122111

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: NO -1.5, O/U 45.5

Luke: My Saints don’t have an offensive line, a running game, or any real impactful secondary players, but you know what they do have? Tyler Shough . When he’s not being blitzed by Brian Flores every play and isn’t pressured on literally every single dropback, he’s a damn good QB. Legacy game loading.

Final Score: Saints 30, Giants 28

Daniel: Both teams had disappointing results in Week 5, but I expect the Saints to have a bigger bounce back. This game will be close, but Tyler Shough will be the difference maker.

Final Score: Saints 28, Giants 24

Utsav: Giants 27, Saints 24

Reubyn: Saints 24, Giants 15

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: PHI -1.5, O/U 41.5

Luke: I actually don’t know what to make of this game. Philly gave Jacksonville a run for their money, but they still didn’t look good all game, and now they get a feisty Carolina team coming off a bye. As a Saints fan, I hope Philly wins, but I’m hedging my bets and picking Carolina.

Final Score: Panthers 24, Eagles 20

Daniel: This is honestly the hardest game to predict this week. Bryce Young is coming off a heater, but now he faces a Vic Fangio-led defense. The Eagles offense is decimated by injuries, so it’ll be hard to see how Philadelphia can put points on the board. I think Young will make the late plays to win this game.

Final Score: Panthers 20, Eagles 10

Utsav: Eagles 21, Panthers 24

Reubyn: Panthers 25, Eagles 22

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago September 13, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pa, USA: September 13, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260913_zsa_a234_220 Copyright: xAMGx

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: PIT -2.5, O/U 40.5

Luke: This line is concerning. Pittsburgh is rolling right now, and I know Tampa won last week, but I don’t think anyone thinks the Bucs will keep it within a field goal, right? Vegas is literally begging you to take Pittsburgh in this game, which means the Bucs probably will win, but I just can’t get myself to pick them.

Final Score: Steelers 29, Buccaneers 21

Daniel: Pittsburgh are the kings of inconsistency so far this season. I think the Steelers offense will do enough to win this game. Both defenses are the strengths of the teams, and for some reason I trust Aaron Rodgers more than Jalon Daniels (sarcasm).

Final Score: Steelers 24, Buccaneers 17

Utsav: Steelers 27, Buccaneers 21

Reubyn: Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAR -12.5, O/U 52.5

Luke: Rams win. Next.

Final Score: Rams 34, Cardinals 20

Daniel: Rams are motivated after a tough loss against the Bills. Give me an angry Sean McVay any day of the week.

Final Score: Rams 37, Cardinals 17

Utsav: Rams 31, Cardinals 21

Reubyn: Rams 27, Cardinals 24

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Imago SPORTS-FBN-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 ahead of the Chiefs s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThexKansasxCityxStarx 182273220W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966063

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: KC -8.5, O/U 42.5

Luke: The Chargers have been the most disappointing team of the season by far. They’re 0-5 after many picked them to make the playoffs, and now they go to Kansas City to face a red-hot Chiefs team off a bye. KC will win, but the Chargers keep it surprisingly close, like they’ve done the past few weeks.

Final Score: Chiefs 24, Chargers 21

Daniel: Chargers man. Just so disappointing. Don’t think they’ll get their first win on the road against Andy Reid coming off a bye. Give me Kansas City to stay undefeated.

Final Score: Chiefs 30, Chargers 24

Utsav: Chiefs 33, Chargers 23

Reubyn: C hiefs 31, Chargers 25

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BUF -4.5, O/U 53.5

Luke: I’m sorry, Raiders fans, but the fun is over. Buffalo is going to march into Sin City and dismantle you, just like the Patriots did. At least you might see Fernando Mendoza again!

Final Score: Bills 40, Raiders 23

Daniel: It was fun while it lasted seeing the Raiders win. Reality is, while the team is heading in the right direction, it’s not ready to compete against the league’s best. If Josh Allen can rush for 120 yards against the Rams, just imagine what he’ll do to the Raiders.

Final Score: Bills 38, Raiders 28

Utsav: Raiders 33, Bills 30

Reubyn: Bills 29, Raiders 18

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Imago HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks downfield during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2026, at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 04 Cowboys at Texans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241004161

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20 pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: GB -1.5, O/U 52.5

Luke: Both of these teams have major flaws. The Cowboys still don’t have a defense, but the Packers don’t have an offensive line or a great run game. This is going to be two great quarterbacks going shot for shot, and whoever has the ball last will probably win it.

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Packers 28

Daniel: As much as I think the Packers have the advantage in this matchup, I don’t think Dak Prescott will come out flat as he did against Tampa Bay. Expect this Cowboys offense to carry the team and find a way to win.

Final Score: Cowboys 35, Packers 28

Utsav: Cowboys 30, Packers 27

Reubyn: Cowboys 26, Packers 23

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Game Time: Monday at 8:15 pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: SF -7.5, O/U 50.5

Luke: The Commanders already upset one NFC West team this year, but they won’t make it two on MNF. The 49ers are rolling right now, and I don’t think anyone can stop them. Especially not Dan Quinn.

Final Score: 49ers 34, Commanders 17

Daniel: Commanders are a dumpster fire. 49ers are a wagon. That is all.

Final Score: 49ers 40, Commanders 20

Utsav: 49ers 32, Commanders 22

Reubyn: 49ers 28, Commanders 21