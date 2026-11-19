With another week in the books, it’s time to review the film I’ve watched and share the takeaways I got from it. Week 10 brought historic performances mixed with disappointing results for some teams. The playoff picture is getting clearer each week, making each of these games even more important.

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So, with another week wrapped up, there’s a lot to go through. Let’s dive into the film and see what happened in Week 10.

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San Francisco’s big day

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Jan 5, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKartozianx 20250105_pjc_ak4_329

There was no stopping Kyle Shanahan and this San Francisco 49ers offense on Sunday. They had an EPA per play of 0.54, which is the best single-game performance in the past two seasons by any offense. It’s no surprise Dallas relieved Christian Parker of his playcalling duties. So, how did Shanahan do it?

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Shanahan took advantage of the tendencies the Cowboys like to execute on. Not only could the 49ers get five to six yards on every running play, but Shanahan had answers in every moment. Dallas runs man coverage around 30 percent of the time, which ranks in the top ten in this league. That’s a recipe for disaster against the Dallas defense.

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When Dallas was in man, Shanahan had the right play calls in the right moments. He utilized a jailbreak screen to get Deebo Samuel his first touchdown of the day, and throughout the game pursued the Cowboys’ safeties using boots and rollouts to put them in a bind. Do they defend the run or give up run support and play their man? The split-second uncertainty led to explosive plays by this San Francisco offense.

While Shanahan was in his bag, you have to give credit to the players. Kaelon Black created an explosion with his aggressive running style, and Brock Purdy once again showed off his ability to create in chaos. It’s the one thing he’s perfected within his game this season. When plays become out of strucuture eh’s reamined calm. The first touchdown throw to Christian McCaffrey was just that. Slowing down to reset his shoulders, then firing one to McCaffrey in the open field.

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Even when Dallas blitzed Purdy, it didn’t matter. He went seven-of-seven for 208 yards against the blitz. Just an overall dominant performance from San Frnaciso.

Sean McVay getting creative

Imago San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams MELBOURNE, EAST MELBOURNE – SEPTEMBER 11: Sean McVay, Head coach of Los Angeles Rams clapping during a game between San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, East Melbourne. Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground East Melbourne Austrailia Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/ISIxPhotosx 9769

No Puka Nacua or Davante Adams? Well, that puts Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay into a bind, doesn’t it? You’d expect the Rams to run 13 personnel all day, but they didn’t. McVay accepted the challenge and got creative. He’s one of the best problems solves in this league, and it seems like he loves a good challenge.

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The Rams utilized 20 personnel, or pony personnel, meaning two running backs and three receivers on the field. No tight ends. Within that personnel, McVay had Blake Corum and Kyren Williams line up in a split backfield, meaning both were beside Matthew Stafford in the shotgun. The formation forces defenders to be wary of the flats and makes them declare what they want to do.

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Do the Cardinals play the flats, leaving space in the deeper areas of the field, or do they give up the checkdowns, which could pop for 10 yards a play? It didn’t seem to matter because the Rams used it and it worked. Los Angeles was top-five in EPA per play and success rate in Week 10 of NFL action.

Stafford went 13-of-17 for 207 yards in pony personnel, and the fun part was how McVay set explosive plays up in that formation. He used motions to confirm whether the Cardinals were in man coverage, creating one-on-one matchups for his receivers. Then Stafford did a great job taking hole shots over the top against Cover 2 and looking off defenders with his eyes in the middle.

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My favorite play was the explosive play to Konata Mumpfield down the right sideline. The Rams had been using Mumpfield on a dig route in the first half, but in the second he ran a dig-and-go, which forced the defensive back and gave Stafford room to lay the ball downfield. Just a fun performance to watch from Los Angeles.

How did the No. 1 overall pick do?

Zuma August 20, 2026: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during a preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260820_faf_c04_020 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

The Las Vegas Raiders got their first look at No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in Week 10. It wasn’t a perfect scenario to have your first NFL start against the Seattle defense, but, like Mendoza said. The best way to learn is by getting thrown in the fire. His performance went just about how you’d expect.

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Mendoza went 17-of-29 for 143 yards, having an EPA per pass of -0.30. There were bright moments for Mendoza, but it’s hard to muster up yards against the Seattle defense. Especially when the Raiders’ offense couldn’t run the ball and lost Brock Bowers early in the game, all the chips were still stacked against him. Mendoza did a good job progressing through his reads, and didn’t force anything that would get picked off.

The big question was if he could handle operating an offense under center, and it looked quite easy for him. Head coach Klint Kubiak had him run multiple rollouts, and he executed them perfectly every time. The highlight play for Mendoza was him scrambling to his left against the outside of the pocket and rifling a ball to Cody White down the field for a big gain. You can see on his film how fast the ball gets out; those traits made him the No. 1 overall pick.

Now into the bad. It wasn’t going to be perfect, and Mendoza had his hiccups throughout the game. His pocket presence was all over the place, running into his own linemen and taking sacks when trying to scramble. He was a bit reluctant to take shots over the middle, and didn’t fully anticipate the dig route, but it felt like the pressure started to get to him. I didn’t expect Mendoza to sniff out every blitz look from Seattle, but there were a couple of times Mike MacDonald got the best of him, creating free rushers that got him on the ground.

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It’s a good first start to the Mendoza era, and it’s likely better for him to get thrown in the fire than have his first game against the Titans’ defense. It’ll be fun to see how he responds against Denver this weekend.

Browns throttle Texans in second half

Zuma January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Houston Texans head coach DEMECO RYANS waves to fans while entering the field before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_112 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

It was a tale of two halves in Cleveland this past Sunday. In the first half, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud went 15-of-19 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. In the second, he went five-of-19 for 21 yards and one touchdown. What changed? Well, the Browns turned up the heat against Houston, blitzing around 57 percent of the time and pressuring Stroud on 11 of his second-half dropbacks.

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The Browns still blitzed in the first half, but the pressure wasn’t getting home; that clearly changed after halftime. It’s a great performance by the Browns; they should get the credit for besting Houston, but it again raises red flags about this Texans offense. When Stroud isn’t performing at an MVP level, the offense can’t do a thing. The rushing game for Houston had 14 yards before contact. 14! That’s just not winning football, and it’s a big reason this Texans team isn’t in playoff contention right now.

A big shoutout to the Browns’ defensive backs in this game. Cleveland loves to run man coverage and uses it at one of the highest rates in the NFL, meaning Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell had tough matchups against Nico Collins throughout the day. Well, both stepped up to the plate and were able to create timely pass breakups to force punts from this Texans offense.

Patrick Mahomes turns back the clock

Imago SPORTS-FBN-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 ahead of the Chiefs s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThexKansasxCityxStarx 182273220W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966063

Man, oh man, did we get a vintage Patrick Mahomes game or what? He went 22-of-35 for 348 yards and 5 touchdown passes against Atlanta on Sunday. The biggest change in this Kansas City Chiefs offense was finally pushing the ball downfield, with Mahomes having an average depth of target of 10.3 yards. For the season, Mahomes ranks 35th (min. 100 dropbacks) in the NFL in ADOT with 6.15.

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The biggest issue with this Chiefs offense is the lack of a serious threat weapon. That’s why so many media outlets predicted Tyreek Hill would join the Chiefs to help them get some explosiveness back in the offense. Well, Kansas City had that explosiveness on that team; it just had to get on the field.

Young receivers like Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong showed up against Atlanta, both with explosive plays downfield. Mahomes threw one up to Armstrong for a touchdown, and he went up and snatched it out of the air. Allen also ran a nice double move against man coverage, springing him open for an explosive play.

Even when the Falcons had safeties in the middle of the field, Mahomes still showed off his arm talent, pushing a ball deep down the field to only Rashee Rice for an explosive play. Even the acquisition of Josh Downs showed. You saw the juice he had as a route runner, which the Chiefs didn’t have before. The fun part is seeing how this offense can operate once Kenneth Walker III comes back. With young players like Allen and Armstrong getting confident in the offense, it’ll only create more headaches for defenses.