NFL Week 10 MVP Ladder: Jordan Love Nearly Claims the Top Spot

We’re exactly halfway through the 2026 NFL regular season, which means we’re also halfway done with the MVP race. Even though the MVP doesn’t get awarded until right before the Super Bowl, the results are based on the regular season, so with nine weeks to go, the race is really starting to heat up.

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After a wild week of NFL football, the MVP ladder has once again been shaken up. If the season ended today, here are the 10 guys that I think would be in contention for the award.

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10. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Imago September 20, 2026: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams 18 is chased by Minnesota Vikings Dallas Turner 15 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game in Chicago, IL. /CSM Chicago United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260920_zma_c04_109 Copyright: xMikexWulfx

Last Week’s Rank: 8

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2026 Stats: 68.7%, 1,546 passing yards, 145 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 5 INTs

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MVP odds: +1600

Caleb Williams missed time with an injury, but has played very well this season when he’s been on the field. Well, at least until Sunday night. Through his first five games, Williams had nearly 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception, but he threw four interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SNF. I still think he’s going to be in the thick of the MVP race by the end of the year, but his low touchdown number and his recent performance drops him to No. 10…For now.

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9. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_725 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 6

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2026 Stats: 67.8%, 2,134 passing yards, 16 total TDs, 2 INTs

MVP odds: +4500

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Jared Goff was playing some of the best football in the league through seven weeks. He was towards the top in yards and touchdowns and hadn’t thrown a pick all year, but over his last two games, he’s only thrown for 346 yards and one touchdown with two picks. Granted, one of those games was against the Minnesota Vikings, but the other was against Miami, and he was arguably worse against the Miami Dolphins. He needs to turn it around to keep his MVP hopes alive.

8. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Imago Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, August 22, 2026, Kansas City Chiefs player Kenneth Walker 9 warming up at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Last Week’s Rank: NR

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2026 Stats: 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, 11 TDs

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MVP odds: +6500

Kenneth Walker returns to the list after a massive performance against the New York Jets this weekend. He had a couple of mediocre games, and as a running back you can’t have too many of those and expect to stay in the MVP race, but he bounced back with 143 yards and three touchdowns this weekend. If he can avoid slumps anymore, he could be in this race by the end of the year.

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208134

Last Week’s Rank: 1

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2026 Stats: 71 receptions, 1,036 receiving yards, 9 TDs

MVP odds: +7500

Jaxon Smith-Njigba finally looked human this week. He caught seven passes for 51 yards with no scores, marking just the second time this year he’s failed to hit 100 yards and the third time he hasn’t found the end zone. Seattle’s offense has been ugly this year, and he’s the only thing keeping him afloat, but as a non-QB, he can’t have many more games like this week.

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6. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Imago DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 tries to escape a tackle during the Detroit Lions versus New Orleans Saints game on Sunday September 13, 2026 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 13 Saints at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25820260913001262

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 847 rushing yards, 285 receiving yards, 11 TDs

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MVP odds: +5500

Jahmyr Gibbs also had a fairly disappointing day, totaling 74 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries against a bad Miami defense. It’s just the second time this year he hasn’t totaled 100 yards from scrimmage, and it’s the first time this season he hasn’t recorded a catch. He’ll get back on track, but he could’ve launched up this list with a big game against Miami. Instead, he dropped one spot.

5. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 69.1%, 1,980 passing yards, 201 rushing yards, 19 total TDs, 5 INTs

MVP odds: +425

Brock Purdy had a rough couple of weeks where he scored two touchdowns to two interceptions against the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons, two defenses he should’ve been able to take advantage of, but he bounced back this week with three touchdowns and 200+ yards against Vegas. He was the MVP frontrunner not long ago, but injuries to San Francisco‘s offense have hindered his output.

4. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – MAY 26: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 throws a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA on May 26, 2026 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA MAY 26 Jacksonville Jaguars OTA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260526127635

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,932 passing yards, 79 rushing yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs

MVP odds: +900

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars just keep blowing everyone out. He hasn’t had to do a whole lot the past couple of weeks, but once they start facing a tougher schedule, they’re going to need him to do more, which should hopefully raise his passing yards and touchdown numbers. He’s been everything they could’ve asked for and more this year, and if he keeps it up, he’ll be in the MVP conversation when the season ends.

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 66.1%, 2,027 passing yards, 285 rushing yards, 21 total TDs, 6 INTs

MVP odds: +240

Josh Allen got off to a red-hot start, but has cooled off a bit in recent weeks, at least statistically. This past week, he only had one touchdown, but he also put up 23 points on Minnesota’s defense, which hadn’t allowed 20+ points since Week 1. With the Jets and Dolphins coming up, I expect Allen to add some more touchdowns to his already impressive total.

2. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110096

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 63%, 2,618 passing yards, 21 total TDs, 6 INTs

MVP odds: +650

Jordan Love has been asked to do everything for this Green Bay offense. They have one of the worst run games in recent memory, but despite that, Love is dropping back and finding the open man pretty much every time. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have both stepped their games up, and are resulting in one of the most explosive offenses this season.

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins Sunday, November 22, 2020 Landover, MD, USA Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL game against Washington at FedEx Field. The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9. Kim Hukari/Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos229513

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 74%, 2,386 passing yards, 77 rushing yards, 26 total TDs, 6 INTs

MVP odds: +210

But my pick for MVP right now has to be Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals‘ QB1 has scored 4+ touchdowns in each of his last four games, including a six-touchdown performance against the Titans. His 74% completion rate is close to an NFL record for a single season (Drew Brees, 74.4%), and he is playing better than anyone in the league right now.