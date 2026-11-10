NFL Week 10 MVP Ladder: Jordan Love Nearly Claims the Top Spot

We’re exactly halfway through the 2026 NFL regular season, which means we’re also halfway done with the MVP race. Even though the MVP doesn’t get awarded until right before the Super Bowl, the results are based on the regular season, so with nine weeks to go, the race is really starting to heat up.
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After a wild week of NFL football, the MVP ladder has once again been shaken up. If the season ended today, here are the 10 guys that I think would be in contention for the award.
10. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
Last Week’s Rank: 8
2026 Stats: 68.7%, 1,546 passing yards, 145 rushing yards, 10 total TDs, 5 INTs
MVP odds: +1600
Caleb Williams missed time with an injury, but has played very well this season when he’s been on the field. Well, at least until Sunday night. Through his first five games, Williams had nearly 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception, but he threw four interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SNF. I still think he’s going to be in the thick of the MVP race by the end of the year, but his low touchdown number and his recent performance drops him to No. 10…For now.
9. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Last Week’s Rank: 6
2026 Stats: 67.8%, 2,134 passing yards, 16 total TDs, 2 INTs
MVP odds: +4500
Jared Goff was playing some of the best football in the league through seven weeks. He was towards the top in yards and touchdowns and hadn’t thrown a pick all year, but over his last two games, he’s only thrown for 346 yards and one touchdown with two picks. Granted, one of those games was against the Minnesota Vikings, but the other was against Miami, and he was arguably worse against the Miami Dolphins. He needs to turn it around to keep his MVP hopes alive.
8. Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, 11 TDs
MVP odds: +6500
Kenneth Walker returns to the list after a massive performance against the New York Jets this weekend. He had a couple of mediocre games, and as a running back you can’t have too many of those and expect to stay in the MVP race, but he bounced back with 143 yards and three touchdowns this weekend. If he can avoid slumps anymore, he could be in this race by the end of the year.
7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week’s Rank: 1
2026 Stats: 71 receptions, 1,036 receiving yards, 9 TDs
MVP odds: +7500
Jaxon Smith-Njigba finally looked human this week. He caught seven passes for 51 yards with no scores, marking just the second time this year he’s failed to hit 100 yards and the third time he hasn’t found the end zone. Seattle’s offense has been ugly this year, and he’s the only thing keeping him afloat, but as a non-QB, he can’t have many more games like this week.
6. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Last Week’s Rank: 5
2026 Stats: 847 rushing yards, 285 receiving yards, 11 TDs
MVP odds: +5500
Jahmyr Gibbs also had a fairly disappointing day, totaling 74 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries against a bad Miami defense. It’s just the second time this year he hasn’t totaled 100 yards from scrimmage, and it’s the first time this season he hasn’t recorded a catch. He’ll get back on track, but he could’ve launched up this list with a big game against Miami. Instead, he dropped one spot.
5. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Last Week’s Rank: 7
2026 Stats: 69.1%, 1,980 passing yards, 201 rushing yards, 19 total TDs, 5 INTs
MVP odds: +425
Brock Purdy had a rough couple of weeks where he scored two touchdowns to two interceptions against the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons, two defenses he should’ve been able to take advantage of, but he bounced back this week with three touchdowns and 200+ yards against Vegas. He was the MVP frontrunner not long ago, but injuries to San Francisco‘s offense have hindered his output.
4. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week’s Rank: 4
2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,932 passing yards, 79 rushing yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs
MVP odds: +900
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars just keep blowing everyone out. He hasn’t had to do a whole lot the past couple of weeks, but once they start facing a tougher schedule, they’re going to need him to do more, which should hopefully raise his passing yards and touchdown numbers. He’s been everything they could’ve asked for and more this year, and if he keeps it up, he’ll be in the MVP conversation when the season ends.
3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week’s Rank: 3
2026 Stats: 66.1%, 2,027 passing yards, 285 rushing yards, 21 total TDs, 6 INTs
MVP odds: +240
Josh Allen got off to a red-hot start, but has cooled off a bit in recent weeks, at least statistically. This past week, he only had one touchdown, but he also put up 23 points on Minnesota’s defense, which hadn’t allowed 20+ points since Week 1. With the Jets and Dolphins coming up, I expect Allen to add some more touchdowns to his already impressive total.
2. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Last Week’s Rank: 9
2026 Stats: 63%, 2,618 passing yards, 21 total TDs, 6 INTs
MVP odds: +650
Jordan Love has been asked to do everything for this Green Bay offense. They have one of the worst run games in recent memory, but despite that, Love is dropping back and finding the open man pretty much every time. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have both stepped their games up, and are resulting in one of the most explosive offenses this season.
1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week’s Rank: 2
2026 Stats: 74%, 2,386 passing yards, 77 rushing yards, 26 total TDs, 6 INTs
MVP odds: +210
But my pick for MVP right now has to be Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals‘ QB1 has scored 4+ touchdowns in each of his last four games, including a six-touchdown performance against the Titans. His 74% completion rate is close to an NFL record for a single season (Drew Brees, 74.4%), and he is playing better than anyone in the league right now.