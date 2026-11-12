NFL Week 10 Predictions: Who Wins a Pivotal AFC North Matchups on SNF?

What a week we had in our prediction series. Daniel and I went a perfect 15-0, while Reubyn still had a great week, going 13-2. Here’s where things stand after last week:

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Luke Hubbard: 90-45-1 (.665) – 15-0 last week

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Rios: 84-51-1 (.621) – 15-0 last week

Reubyn Coutinho: 82-53-1 (.607) – 13-2 last week

ADVERTISEMENT

I won’t lie, there aren’t a ton of great games on this week’s schedule, but there are still a handful of intriguing matchups. Let’s take a look at who we picked this week.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Imago October 25, 2026: New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers 1 prior to a game between the New York Giants and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20261025_zma_c04_164 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Game Odds: NYG -2.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The Giants are expected to start J.J. McCarthy this week despite his suffering a hip injury on Sunday . He’s played fairly well in his two starts to this point, but if he’s not 100 percent, I don’t think Jameis Winston is much of a downgrade. If this game is anything like their last matchup, it should be very close.

Final Score: Giants 21, Commanders 18

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: The Giants haven’t been able to run the ball at a successful rate this season, and I think that continues against Washington. With McCarthy slated to start this game, we expect some big games from Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely. With that, New York will likely heat up Jayden Daniels with pressure, giving the Commanders some hurdles to jump through on offense.

With pressure, giving the Commanders some hurdles to jump through on offense. Overall, I think New York is just the better team, and it’s a better matchup.

Final Score: Giants 24, Commanders 20

Reubyn Coutinho, Senior NFL Writer: Giants 29, Commanders 17

New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions

Game Time: Sunday at 9:30 am

Where to Watch: NFL Network

Game Odds: DET -2.5

Luke: This should be a really fun game. I know the Patriots just got blown out, but their offense should be able to do more damage against Detroit’s defense. I expect a lot of points to be scored here.

Final Score: Lions 31, Patriots 28

Daniel: While the Lions’ defense hasn’t been good, it’s started to balance out over the past couple of weeks. DJ Reed is playing better, and the pass rush of Detroit is still playing well. Wouldn’t be surprised if Kelvin Sheppard tries to put pressure on Drake Maye just like Green Bay did. Overall, the Lions offense is the best unit in this game, so Detroit should come out on top.

Final Score: Lions 27, Patriots 23

Reubyn: Lions 28, Patriots 21

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: NO -2.5

Luke: This is a big game in the NFC South. Whoever wins this takes possession of first place in the division (even though they’ll only have four wins on the season), and both teams are pretty evenly matched. But I am a Saints fan, so, as always, I’m riding with my team.

Final Score: Saints 27, Panthers 23

Daniel: This game should be a high-scoring one with how each defense has played throughout the course of this season. New Orleans got a boost in its running game last week with Audric Estime and had the debut of Jordyn Tyson . Against this Carolina defense, it shouldn’t be a problem to move the ball (keyword: shouldn’t).

Then the same goes for the Carolina offense; Bryce Young should find success hitting his big targets like Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan . The big difference in this game for me is the pass rushers of the Saints in Chase Young and Carl Granderson . Both are playing lights-out football; give me Saints in a high-scoring game.

Final Score: Saints 33, Panthers 27

Reubyn: Saints 31, Panthers 23

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BUF -8.5

Luke: Josh Allen is going to make Aaron Glenn wish he never became a football coach.

Final Score: Bills 41, Jets 13

Daniel: Well, won’t get into this one too much. The Bills are an absolute wagon. New York hasn’t been able to compete against the top teams consistently this year, so while this game could get scrappy. Buffalo runs away with it late.

Final Score: Bills 27, Jets 14

Reubyn: Bills 35, Jets 17

Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns

Imago January 18, 2025: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud 7 looks to pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu 90 applies pressure during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250118_zma_c04_742 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: HOU -4.5

Luke: The fun is over in Cleveland. They have a lot more talent than many thought entering the season, but they still don’t have great quarterback play, and in the end, that’ll kill them.

Final Score: Texans 25, Browns 17

Daniel: CJ Stroud had one of the best games by a quarterback last week against the Chargers . His ball placement has been elite this season, but he’ll be tested against this Cleveland defense. DeShaun Watson is slated to come back as the starter for the Browns, but that won’t be enough to win. The pass rush duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter will create enough chaos for the Texans to win a low-scoring game.

Final Score: Texans 20, Browns 10

Reubyn: Texans 28, Browns 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: JAX -10.5

Luke: Do I really need to explain this one? The Jags are one of the best teams in football, and while Tennessee has been a bit more competitive lately, they can’t compete with this team.

Final Score: Jaguars 30, Titans 14

Daniel: So, the Jaguars are my favorite to come out of the AFC. Jaguars win!

Final Score: Jaguars 35, Titans 17

Reubyn: Jaguars 38, Titans 9

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 28: Patrick Mahomes 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 28, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 28 Seahawks at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608280088

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: KC -3

Luke: This line is a bit fishy to me. Kansas City should be favored by a lot more than three points, even on the road. I know Patrick Mahomes is hurt, but he’s expected to start, and they just added an exciting new receiver to the mix. I’m taking KC, but Vegas is making me second-guess myself.

Final Score: Chiefs 23, Falcons 21

Daniel: Both these rushing attacks will be the key in this matchup. But I lean the Chiefs because they have a stouter unit against the run. This Atlanta offense has just been way too inconsistent this season for me to trust picking them.

Final Score: Chiefs 24, Falcons 17

Reubyn: Chiefs 27, Falcons 24

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: IND -3.5

Luke: This is a battle for the No. 2 pick. The Chargers seem to have No. 1 locked up, and it feels like the Dolphins and Colts are two top candidates for the next-best pick. Both teams are going to try to lose this game, but someone has to win it.

Final Score: Colts 17, Dolphins 16

Daniel: While both teams aren’t that good and Malik Willis is out for Miami. I still lean the Dolphins in this matchup. Jeff Hafley has this team playing with heart and executing at a high level. The team is just too young and doesn’t have the talent to compete with the best just yet. Expect a big day from Ollie Gordon II in this matchup.

Final Score: Dolphins 20, Colts 14

Reubyn: Colts 14, Dolphins 10

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: GB -3

Luke: Last week I told myself I’d stop doubting the Packers, but I’m all about the Vikings train with Kirk Cousins under center. He knows Kevin O’Connell’s offense, so that won’t be an issue, and I expect this offense to be much, much better with him under center. Justin Jefferson will have 100+ yards in a win.

Final Score: Vikings 24, Packers 20

Daniel: It’s exciting to see the Vikings get Cousins, and even with him having familiarity with this Vikings team, it’s all too soon. It’s hard to change teams midseason, especially for a quarterback, which could result in some hiccups for this Vikings offense.

Not only that, but Cousins isn’t that mobile; he has the arm, but can’t run. The Packers love to bring pressure and double-coverage looks, even though the Vikings defense is elite. Think the Packers win this one off the pressure from the defense and the heroics of Jordan Love on the offense.

Final Score: Packers 20, Vikings 14

Reubyn: Packers 21, Vikings 17

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: LAR -9.5

Luke: Even without Puka Nacua , the Rams should dogwalk the Cardinals.

Final Score: Rams 31, Cardinals 12

Daniel: The Cardinals upset the Rams last time these two teams matched up, but both are drastically different. Arizona will have Carson Beck starting, and that should be enough for the Rams to win. Los Angeles still has an efficient running game to lean on even without Nacua, who’s out with an injury.

Final Score: Rams 24, Cardinals 10

Reubyn: Rams 24, Cardinals 15

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders

Imago August 20, 2026: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during a preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260820_faf_c04_020 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05 pm

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: SEA -6.5

Luke: I like Fernando Mendoza, but this is a tough first start. Seattle’s defense is one of the best in the league, so I don’t expect to see much offense in this game from either side.

Final Score: Seahawks 18, Raiders 13

Daniel: You don’t understand how bad I want to pick the Raiders to win this game with Mendoza. But after watching the film and looking at the stats, this Raiders team can’t run the ball. It’s hard to beat this Seahawks defense when you’re one-dimensional, and Mendoza doesn’t have the natural arm talent like Caleb Williams . Give me the Seahawks to win even with Drew Lock starting (he’s actually been pretty good, can’t lie).

Final Score: Seahawks 17, Raiders 10

Reubyn: Seahawks 24, Raiders 14

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SF -3.5

Luke: The 49ers have a lot of guys out with injuries, but they’re still a better team than the Cowboys. Dallas’s offense should keep it close, but they won’t be able to keep up with their defense giving up 30+.

Final Score: 49ers 33, Cowboys 30

Daniel: Why do I do this to myself? I’m leaning the Cowboys here to get an upset over San Francisco. For some reason, I just feel like the Dallas offense will explode and win this game over the 49ers. San Francisco really hasn’t matched up with an offense like Dallas yet, and they were getting gashed by the Raiders last week, but Las Vegas just turned the ball over five times. Dallas won’t do that.

Final Score: Cowboys 38, 49ers 35

Reubyn: Cowboys 31, 49ers 30

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase 1 and quarterback Joe Burrow 9 look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals Icon211128018

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20 pm

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: CIN -3.5

Luke: This is a great Sunday Night Football game. Both of these teams are in the mix for the AFC North title, so this game will hold a lot of weight at the end of the season. I just don’t see how you can bet against Cincy right now. Their offense is on fire.

Final Score: Bengals 30, Steelers 24

Daniel: What a nightcap, man. A classic AFC North matchup with the decisive lead on the line. Excited to see how this Bengals team attacks Pittsburgh this time around, with how much they’ve leaned into shotgun looks. Also wonder if Pittsburgh will finally just embrace the run and gash this Bengals defense. Expect heavy play-action from the Steelers to attack the middle of the field. Still, just like the Bengals at home with Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level right now.

Final Score: Bengals 26, Steelers 21

Reubyn: Bengals 28, Steelers 26

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

Game Time: Monday at 8:15 pm

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: BAL -4.5

Luke: This might be the worst MNF game in a decade. The Chargers are 0-8, and the Ravens are 4-5, but without Lamar Jackson , they’ve lost four straight. If you told me at the start of the year that the Justin Herbert -led Chargers would be 4.5-point underdogs to a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens team, I’d say you’re insane.

Final Score: Ravens 3, Chargers 0

Daniel: Lord almighty, what did we do to deserve this? I just don’t even wanna waste time on this one. The rushing attack of Baltimore should be enough to win this game. Even with the Ravens’ defense struggling, this Chargers offense just flat-out has been the worst in the league.

Final Score: Ravens 21, Chargers 16

Reubyn: Ravens 10, Chargers 3