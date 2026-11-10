NFL Week 10 QB Rankings: Joe Burrow Maintains the Top Spot

We’re officially halfway done with the 2026 NFL regular season, and things are starting to heat up. Division races are tight, players are getting traded and the contenders are starting to emerge.

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You can’t be a contender in the NFL without a good quarterback. You can win games like Minnesota, but when it comes down to the playoffs, you need someone who can make big plays in big moments and actively win you football games. That’s why we at EssentiallySports have been power ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks every week to see who the true game-winners are.

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This ranking has no preseason bias at all. It’s strictly what they have done this year. So with that said, let’s get into the rankings.

32. Justin Herbert

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 rolls out to run during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 13 Cardinals at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260913516

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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2026 Stats: 61.3% 1,591 passing yards, 190 rushing yards, 6 TD, 11 INT

Justin Herbert has been flat out awful this year. He’s got a lot of hate during his career for failing in the playoffs, but he was always a great regular season performer. Not this year.

31. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 31

2026 Stats: 60.3%, 1,722 passing yards, 86 rushing yards, 7 TD, 10 INT

Daniel Jones is lucky Herbert is playing so bad, because if it weren’t for him, Jones would be the worst QB in football. He is a shell of himself from last year.

30. Carson Wentz

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 48.4%, 357 passing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

What an ugly game for Carson Wentz in his first start in over a month. 8-for-25, 81 yards and two picks. Definitely up there with the worst performances of the year.

29. Baker Mayfield

Last Week’s Rank: 29

2026 Stats: 60.6%, 922 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, 4 TD, 4 INT

Since returning to the field three weeks ago, Baker Mayfield has 307 passing yards, one touchdown and two picks. Despite that, the Bucs are 2-1 with a three-point loss to Chicago. If he played better, maybe they’d be 3-0. He’s not the reason the Bucs are winning.

28. Joe Milton

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 52.9%, 169 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Joe Milton got the start this week, but did nothing. Philly scored 11 points and he didn’t put it in the end zone once. He’s fun because of his big arm, but he’s not good.

27. Sam Darnold

Last Week’s Rank: 27

2026 Stats: 60.2%, 1,478 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, 10 TD, 9 INT

Sam Darnold has been another disappointing quarterback. He’s just lucky there are a handful of other quarterbacks that have been flat out awful. He cannot finish the year with a 10 to 9 TD to INT ratio. That won’t get them back to the playoffs, much less the Super Bowl.

26. Malik Willis

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 58.2%, 1,396 passing yards, 232 rushing yards, 9 TD, 6 INT

Malik Willis hasn’t been half bad, all things considered. He has no help offensively, but he’s still put up a half decent stat line. I’d like to see him with some real receivers and an offensive line.

25. Jacoby Brissett

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 63.3%, 1,719 passing yards, 87 rushing yards, 11 TD, 7 INT

Jacoby Brissett didn’t play this past week after he was traded to Baltimore, but he is going to be their starter so I included him on this list. I think he can keep this offense afloat, but they need to get Lamar Jackson back sooner than later.

24. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 62.5%, 1,483 passing yards, 112 rushing yards, 8 total TDs, 5 INTs

Cam Ward was on a bye this week so there isn’t much to talk about. He’s played better over the last few weeks, but he still hasn’t be great. He needs to do more for the Titans not to consider a quarterback in the draft.

23. Gardner Minshew

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 71.7%, 354 passing yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

After he came in last week and balled out, Gardner Minshew looked pretty bad this past weekend. He completed 70 percent of his throws, but had 166 yards and only scored three points. Carson Beck time?

22. Deshaun Watson

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 65.5%, 1,806 passing yards, 217 rushing yards, 8 total TDs, 3 INTs

Shedeur Sanders got the start and played well, but Deshaun Watson will be back on the field this upcoming week, so I decided to put him on this list. He’s been great late in games, but he has to be better in the first 50 minutes.

21. Michael Penix Jr.

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 62.3%, 1,444 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, 10 TD, 6 INT

Michael Penix Jr. had a nice little run there, but he’s come back down to earth and has one touchdown to five interceptions in the last four games. It was a horrible rain storm and a London game, though, so I won’t punish him too much.

20. Jameis Winston

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 16: Jameis Winston 19 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers on November 16, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 16 Packers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25111620193

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 57.8%, 1,028 passing yards, 61 rushing yards, 9 TD, 5 INT

Jameis Winston entered the game for the Giants this week and will likely be the starter next week. He’s been exciting at times, highlighted by a pair of three-touchdown games, but he’s also turned the ball over quite a bit. It’s always a rollercoaster with Winston under center.

19. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 60.6%, 1,730 passing yards, 116 rushing yards, 13 TD, 4 INT

Bo Nix hasn’t played particularly well this year, but unlike the guys below him, he’s not making mistakes. You’d expect more after the last couple of years, but it could be worse. Ask Justin Herbert.

18. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 60.8%, 1,871 passing yards, 13 TD, 6 INT

Aaron Rodgers didn’t play this week with Pittsburgh on a bye, and he maintains his ranking. He hasn’t been great over the last two weeks with one touchdown to one interception, but he also had a four-game stretch with multiple touchdowns. He’s shown his potential in this offense, and when he’s playing well, they’re hard to beat.

17. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 63.9%, 1,250 passing yards, 252 rushing yards, 9 TD, 0 INT

Jayden Daniels is the last quarterback in the NFL to not throw an interception this year. Nine touchdowns, no picks. He did miss a couple of games and he’s not exactly elevating this offense, but he’s playing safe football, which a lot of QBs this year can’t say.

16. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 67.5%, 2,078 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, 12 TD, 3 INT

Geno Smith hasn’t made many mistakes this year, but he’s also not doing much to elevate this offense. Considering the play makers he has, he has to be better.

15. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 66.5%, 2,374 passing yards, 16 TD, 9 INT

Matthew Stafford has the passing yards, but other than that, he hasn’t been that good. He has not looked like the reigning MVP, especially the last two weeks where he’s had two touchdowns to two interceptions. The Rams are riding a three-game win streak, so it doesn’t really matter, but he’s going to need to be better down the stretch.

14. Drake Maye

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27:Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots on September 27, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 27 Patriots at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927007077

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 65.4%, 2,282 passing yards, 219 rushing yards, 21 TD, 11 INT

Drake Maye was the MVP runner up a year ago, so it’s kind of insane to see him and Stafford in the middle of the pack halfway through the year. After a horrible start to the year, he was great the last five games before throwing three picks in a loss to Green Bay. If he gets back to how he was playing last month, the Pats will be fine.

13. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 60.4%, 2,197 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, 17 TD, 6 INT

Bryce Young did not play bad against Denver. Against one of the best defenses in the league, Young had three touchdowns and a pick with 276 yards, but the Panthers just couldn’t get it done late (there was some questionable reffing when it came to reviews late, but Young also took a strip sack late that sealed it). He’s been much better this year, but he also has to get back to his early-season form.

12. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 66.2%, 1,986 passing yards, 162 rushing yards, 16 TD, 6 INT

Tyler Shough has faced a lot of adversity this year. The Saints haven’t been able to run the ball and he’s been put under pressure a ton, but he’s delivered in a lot of big moments this year. He’s playing better than his stats indicate.

11. Caleb Williams

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 68.7%, 1,546 passing yards, 145 rushing yards, 10 TD, 5 INT

Caleb Williams has played well this year, but four interceptions on Sunday Night Football drop him down the list. Chicago still won, but it was an uncharacteristic game for Williams.

10. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 64.9%, 2,381 passing yards, 102 rushing yards, 17 TD, 5 INT

You know Dak Prescott is a good quarterback when 2,500 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions halfway through the season is a down year. There have been some disappointing games, yes, but he’s been better than most quarterbacks in the league.

9. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 64.1%, 2,340 passing yards, 22 TD, 8 INT

Kirk Cousins has been a touchdown machine this year, but he threw three picks in a loss to San Fran, so he has to drop down this list. Other than that, he’s been really good this year. Better than many anticipated.

8. C.J. Stroud

Imago Credit: Imago

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 64.2%, 2,251 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 17 TD, 2 INT

C.J. Stroud put up a lot of his stats in meaningless moments this year, but I have to give him his flowers after a five-touchdown performance this past weekend. He turned down a contract extension this offseason and bet on himself, and it’s working so far. I just want to see him continue to step up in big moments.

7. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 67.3%, 2,037 passing yards, 85 rushing yards, 15 TD, 4 INT

Patrick Mahomes hurt his elbow, but returned to the game. He’s questionable this week, but I’m going to keep him on this list because I don’t know whether or not he’s playing. He was playing great before he left, so he maintains he moves up a few spots.

6. Jared Goff

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 67.8%, 2,134 passing yards, 16 TD, 2 INT

Jared Goff has 346 yards, one touchdown and two picks over his last two games. He played Minnesota last week, but he struggled even more against a bad Miami defense this week. He’s steadily falling down these rankings, but I trust he’ll get out of this slump.

5. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 65.2%, 1,932 passing yards, 18 TD, 4 INT

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t had to do much the last two weeks in a pair of blowouts, but he’s still been lights out. 452 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games while only throwing it 40 times is pretty impressive. With Titans, Giants, Titans the next three games, he should keep climbing.

4. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 69.1%, 1,980 passing yards, 201 rushing yards, 19 TD, 5 INT

Since his red-hot start, Brock Purdy has cooled off a little bit, but a three-touchdown, 270-yard performance this past week helps him jump up a spot from five to four. If they can start getting some players back (AKA Mike Evans) soon, he should get back to being a top MVP candidate.

3. Josh Allen

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 66.1%, 2,027 passing yards, 285 rushing yards, 21 TD, 6 INT

Josh Allen had the tall task of going up against Minnesota’s defense this week, and while he didn’t shine, he still totaled 250 yards and a touchdown while leading Buffalo to 23 points. He falls a spot after Jordan Love’s fantastic performance, but he’s still in the top-three.

2. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 63%, 2,618 passing yards, 21 TD, 6 INT

How about Jordan Love, man? The Packers have asked him to do everything this year, and he has absolutely delivered. He was nearly flawless against New England this week, so he takes a meteoric rise up the rankings and into the top-three.

1. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 74%, 2,386 passing yards, 77 rushing yards, 26 TD, 6 INT

Joe Burrow has been absolute nails this season. After a sluggish start to the year, he’s scored 18 touchdowns in the last four games (16 passing, two rushing) and has had 4+ in every single one. There’s no one better in football right now.