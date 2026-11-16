NFL Week 10 Stats: Seahawks Pressure Fernando Mendoza as 49ers and Rams Run Wild

So, whose decision was it to put Von Miller on Christian McCaffrey?

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As usual, it was a crazy day in the NFL, with performances that we won’t forget anytime soon. We saw rookie quarterbacks make their season debuts and quarterbacks in new places make their first start with new teams. Not only that, but there were fireworks in terms of points happening all across the league.

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We can’t break it all down fully just yet without the film from these games, but we can look back at which statistics stood out from today.

Raiders couldn’t stop Seattle’s pressure

Zuma August 20, 2026: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during a preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260820_faf_c04_020 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

It’s never easy to come in as a rookie quarterback and perform well against a top-five defense in the NFL. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza had his work cut out for him in his starting debut.

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Las Vegas allowed a pressure rate of 51.3 percent against Seattle, allowing six sacks on the day. What’s even more concerning is that Seattle wasn’t operating like Minnesota or Tampa Bay. It just blitzed around 20 percent of the time, only sending cornerback Devon Witherspoon on timely blitzes that got home on Mendoza.

The Raiders offensive line has struggled to create running lanes all season, and that continued. Las Vegas had 65 yards on the ground, which didn’t help Mendoza operate efficiently. It’s a learning experience for Mendoza, even with Las Vegas’s disappointing result.

One thing to note was the time-to-throw from Mendoza. He averaged 2.79 seconds, a full tenth of a second longer than Kirk Cousins, who had 2.67 with Vegas. While it’s not much, that time is the difference between a completion and a sack in the NFL. It’s something Mendoza can try to improve on, knowing he doesn’t have the offensive line or running game to sustain full drives.

NFC West can run the ball

Icon Sportswire SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: Christian McCaffrey 23 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103048

BOOM! That’s all you heard when San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black leveled Dallas safety Caleb Downs on the way to his only score of the day.

He wasn’t the only NFC West back who had a day; his teammate Christian McCaffrey had three touchdowns on the day, with two coming in the air, but still had over 60 yards on the ground.

What’s been fun to watch this season for the 49ers is how much they’ve used 21 personnel. They lead the league, using it around 34 percent of the time, and they used it well against the Cowboys. San Francisco had 123 yards in 21, with an EPA per play of 0.75, which is just silly to look at. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has always found a way to innovate his offense, and once again has done so with Black and McCaffrey.

The more insane stat is that the 49ers’ EPA per play as an offense was 0.18. That is just some crazy stuff.

Rams run game

Icon Sportswire INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 04: Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum 22 during warmups prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 4, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601400260

San Francisco wasn’t the only team that could run the ball today. Without Puka Nacua or Davante Adams, many wondered how the Los Angeles Rams’ offense would respond. Well, of course, 13 personnel. 40 of their 46 rushing attempts came out of 13 personnel, with a 52 percent success rate.

The Rams used 13 personnel around 40 percent of the time so far this season. That number spiked up to 60 percent against Arizona. Another fun number to look at is that basically every single attempt came from under center, with 45 attempts from under center.

It all led to a rushing success rate of 50 percent, which was top-five in the NFL for Week 10. The best part was that the Rams ended the game on a 17-play drive that took the final 12:15 of game time, with Ronnie Rivers getting 15 carries. It just shows how head coach Sean McVay wants his offense to operate when his team has the ball.

Pound. The. Rock.

Jaguars keep rolling

Icon Sportswire JACKSONVILLE, FL – MAY 26: during Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 runs Jacksonville Jaguars OTA on May 26, 2026 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA MAY 26 Jacksonville Jaguars OTA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260526127628

The rest of the country is starting to catch up on how dominant the Jacksonville Jaguars have been this season. Against Tennessee in Week 10, the Jaguars had a 65.8 percent passing success rate. It ranks as the second-best performance of the season in terms of passing success rate for Jacksonville.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the performance, leading Jacksonville to its seventh win this season. No matter what Tennessee ran, Lawrence was dicing them up. He had a success rate of at least 60 percent against man or zone. Just an efficient performance from Lawrence again as he strengthens his MVP campaign in 2026.