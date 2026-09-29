NFL Week 3 by the Numbers: Drake Maye’s Horrific Start Got Even Worse

Week 3 was one of the biggest upset weeks in the NFL that I can remember in a long time. Starting on Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons upset the Green Bay Packers, and the upsets didn’t stop until the Chicago Bears dominated the Philadelphia Eagles with Case Keenum under center.

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A week of upsets means there were a lot of crazy stats, so let’s dive into some of the numbers that defined Week 3 of the 2026 season.

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots runs during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821957

0.97: The New England Patriots are averaging 0.97 points per drive through their first three games this season, which is the worst mark through three games by any team since the New York Jets in 2021 in Zach Wilson’s first three career starts.

1-6: Drake Maye has one touchdown pass to six interceptions this season. Last year, it took Maye 13 games to throw six interceptions.

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2: Maye didn’t throw multiple interceptions in a single game last year until the Super Bowl. Since the Super Bowl, he’s done so in two of his three starts.

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6: Maye’s league-high six interceptions are the most by a Patriots QB through three weeks since Drew Bledsoe threw six in 1994.

7,326: Tua Tagovailoa had more yards (7,326), touchdowns (48), and fewer interceptions (20) with a better record (23-10) through his first 33 games than Drake Maye does (7,255 yards, 47 TD, 24 INT, 18-14).

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4: Derrick Henry is just four games away from tying the NFL record for the most games with multiple rushing touchdowns. He sits at 34 right now and is four behind LaDainian Tomlinson.

382-4: Deshaun Watson has 382 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions over the past two weeks to help the Cleveland Browns achieve their first winning record since 2023.

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28: Joe Burrow has now thrown 3+ touchdown passes in 28 games since 2021. He’s only played 80 games in his career.

Most games with 3+ pass TD since 2021 (total games played): 1. Joe Burrow – 28 (70)2. Patrick Mahomes – 27 (83)3. Matthew Stafford – 25 (77)4. Jared Goff – 24 (85)4. Dak Prescott – 24 (73)6. Josh Allen – 23 (87)7. Lamar Jackson – 18 (73)— NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) September 29, 2026

4: The Las Vegas Raiders became the fourth team in the common draft era to start 3-0 after holding the No. 1 pick in the previous draft.

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11: With the Atlanta Falcons’ win on TNF, Kevin Stefanski has now won a game with 11 different quarterbacks since he got a head coaching job in 2020.

4: Only four quarterbacks since 2001 have won a game with over 1,000 days between starts. Case Keenum became the fourth on Monday night.

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145-2: To demonstrate just how great Keenum was on MNF, he went 11-for-11 for 145 yards and two touchdowns when the Eagles blitzed him. His 11 completions are the second-most of any quarterback with a 100 percent completion rate against the blitz in a game since 2006.

2 & 1: Keenum has more passing touchdowns this season (2) than Drake Maye and more rushing touchdowns (1) than Saquon Barkley.

0: The Philadelphia Eagles now have zero takeaways through three weeks, which is the first time that has happened in the near-90-year history of their franchise.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. New Orleans Ceasars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250209_jel_su5_447

33: Since 2022, Jalen Hurts has 33 rushing touchdowns on sneak plays, which is by far the most in the NFL during that span.

14: Hurts has thrown 14 interceptions on Monday Night Football in his career, which is the most in the NFL since 2020.

0-1: Andy Dalton had one of the worst nights imaginable, throwing one pass, which was intercepted in the end zone.

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0:07: The Baltimore Ravens’ game-winning drive began with seven seconds on the clock. It’s the latest start to a game-winning drive following a kickoff since 1978.

279: Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 279 receiving yards when he’s targeted 10+ yards downfield. That would put him in sixth place in receiving yards this season if you took away his short routes.

1.1: The Minnesota Vikings lead the NFL in points per drive allowed, giving up just 1.1 PPD. On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins rank last at 3.1 PPD allowed.

33: Matthew Stafford now has the all-time record for most pick-sixes in a career with 33, followed by Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Joe Namath, and Peyton Manning.

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20,000: Stafford also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 20,000+ yards with two different franchises: Detroit and Los Angeles.

9: Brock Purdy’s nine touchdown passes through three weeks are more than Joe Montana ever had through the first three weeks of a season. He ties Steve Young for the franchise record.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers Nov 24, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 practices before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKelleyxLxCoxx 20251124_mcd_ax5_8.

80: Deebo Samuel set the NFL record for the most receiving yards without a reception in a single game with 80.

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5: The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are tied for the longest losing streaks in the NFL with five.

16: The Buffalo Bills were 0-16 when turning the ball over 5+ times in a game since 1997 until they beat the Chargers on Sunday. Their last win with 5+ turnovers came against the Colts, whose QB at the time was Jim Harbaugh, the current coach of the Chargers.

3: Josh Allen became the first QB in the Super Bowl era to score multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games with his multi-rushing TD game on Sunday.

9: Jordan Love is the quarterback who has suffered the most drops this season, with nine. No other quarterback has more than seven.

0-3: The Houston Texans are 0-3 through three weeks, and only two teams since 2000 have made the playoffs after starting the season with three straight losses: the Texans in 2018 and the Texans in 2025.

9-0: The Miami Dolphins are the only team in the NFL that has faced a team without a loss. Their three opponents thus far have been the Raiders, Chiefs, and 49ers, who are a combined 9-0.

6-0: Teams that have started their backup quarterback in a game this season are 6-0. Drew Lock went 2-0, and Jameis Winston, Case Keenum, Marcus Mariota, and Carson Wentz are all 1-0.

900: Only two quarterbacks have thrown for 900+ yards through the first three weeks of the season: Tyler Shough (917) and Bryce Young (939). Just like we all expected.

2-1: The last four Super Bowl champions have started the season 2-1. Here’s who could win it this year based on those criteria: Bears, Browns, Ravens, Lions, Broncos, Giants, Jaguars, Bengals, Steelers, Eagles, and Seahawks.