NFL Week 3: 5 Teams Separating Themselves in Key Advanced Stats

We’re three weeks through this NFL season, meaning teams are starting to separate themselves from each other. It’s a small sample size, but we’re getting to see how certain units around the league are performing. One good way to measure success is through advanced statistics. While statistics don’t tell the full story, they’re a good way to understand how efficiently teams are performing.
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In this article, we won’t go through every single advanced statistic out there, just a couple to help us understand which teams are separating from the pack. We’ll rank the top five offenses in EPA/Pass, EPA/Rush, and pressure allowed (vice versa for the defense).
Throughout the season, we’ll keep this series going to see how much the top five can change in just a couple of weeks. Here are the top five teams in the respective stats listed above.
Offensive Stats
EPA/Pass
- San Francisco 49ers: 0.6
- Baltimore Ravens: 0.25
- Dallas Cowboys: 0.25
- Detroit Lions: 0.24
- Buffalo Bills: 0.23
Biggest Surprise: Detroit Lions
The top-five for EPA/Pass isn’t that surprising. When you think of all these teams, you think of elite offenses who can sling the ball through the air. The reason the Detroit Lions are the most surprising team is that the only time they’ve been on national television this season, they got dismantled. The consensus on teams, while not fair, can be judged on how they’ve performed recently in primetime matchups. Detroit simply did it.
If you’ve watched Detroit through these three weeks, you know this offense can move the ball. The defense has been the limiting factor. Still, they are the most surprising team to be in the top five for EPA/Pass.
EPA/Rush
- Buffalo Bills: 0.08
- Indianapolis Colts: 0.06
- Baltimore Ravens: 0.05
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 0.05
- Tennessee Titans: 0.05
Biggest Surprise: Tennessee Titans
The top-four teams on this list make sense. Then you have the Tennessee Titans, who are 0-3, and the offense has looked bleak. But when you look at the offensive line, they have some promising pieces, so it makes sense; it’s just surprising to see them that high on the list.
Offensive linemen like JC Latham and Peter Skoronski are enough to open lanes for whoever carries the rock for Tennessee. Then, with Brian Daboll coordinating the offense, you’d expect the rushing attack to have a solid floor. Well, it’s gone above and beyond that mark despite the slow start.
Pressure %
- Atlanta Falcons: 25.6
- Kansas City Chiefs: 30.3
- San Francisco 49ers: 30.3
- Minnesota Vikings: 30.7
- Arizona Cardinals: 31.2
Biggest Surprise: Atlanta Falcons
Before last Thursday against Green Bay, the Atlanta Falcons were considered the worst team in the NFL by a wide margin. Much of that came from poor quarterback play, with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand taking snaps for Atlanta. Well, with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm, the offense looked completely different.
The ball was coming out faster, and Bijan Robinson took over in Atlanta’s last outing. All that combined, the Falcons have let up the least amount of pressure throughout three weeks of the NFL season. Will it continue? Only one way to find out, but if Robinson runs like he did last Thursday night, it’s possible.
Defensive Stats
EPA/Pass
- Jacksonville Jaguars: -0.21
- Chicago Bears: -0.2
- Kansas City Chiefs: -0.2
- New England Patriots: -0.18
- Minnesota Vikings: -0.18
Biggest Surprise: Chicago Bears
Thinking of the top defensive units in the NFL, the Chicago Bears don’t typically come to mind. On paper, their lack of pass rush had fans expecting a rough season for Chicago on defense, despite an explosive offense.
Even with giving up 30+ points in the first game of the season, the Chicago defense has been one of the best in the league against the pass. It’s overcome injuries to starters like Coby Bryant to reach this level statistically. A real testament to how defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has gotten his unit ready from week to week.
EPA/Rush
- Atlanta Falcons: -0.29
- Seattle Seahawks: -0.26
- Minnesota Vikings: -0.25
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -0.22
- Miami Dolphins: -0.19
Biggest Surprise: Miami Dolphins
We all know the Miami Dolphins are in a rebuild for the 2026 season, so seeing them here is definitely a surprise. Especially given the teams they’ve played. Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Kansas City are all teams that want to run the ball first, so it’s not like they’ve gone against an air raid offense yet this season.
A true testament to how head coach Jeff Hafley has his team playing, and to the rookies in the front seven. Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez looks like the real deal.
Pressure %
- Atlanta Falcons: 47.1
- Minnesota Vikings: 46.3
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 45.9
- Cleveland Browns: 45.7
- Detroit Lions: 45.5
Biggest Surprise: Atlanta Falcons
It’s the second time the Falcons have surprised me on this list, and this one is an even bigger shock. Coming into the season, the Falcons lost their two starting edge rushers, James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, for at least eight games. In fact, Atlanta’s edge room looked like a weakness, but it’s been a strength, pressuring the quarterback nearly 47 percent of the time.