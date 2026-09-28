NFL Week 3 Injury Report: Baker Mayfield’s Setback, Giants Star’s ACL & More

Six fourth-quarter comebacks, 12 one-score games, and the NFL’s first game in Rio De Janeiro capped off Week 3 NFL Sunday, keeping us on the edge of our seats until the very last whistle. Barring the Monday Night Football clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears, 30 franchises already have their sights set on Week 4 and beyond. But for a big portion of the league, Week 3 also has brought an onslaught of injuries – some minor, and some that could put a damper on their 2026 hopes. Here’s a round-up of the biggest injuries from this week in case you missed them:

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Buffalo Bills

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While the Bills improved to 3-0 on the season, their second-straight home win came at a cost. Cornerback Christian Benford was in coverage away from the ball in the third quarter as the Chargers ran for a first down. Benford planted his foot on the turf to run, but started hobbling instead. He sat down on the field while the trainers rushed to him. He was helped off the field and diagnosed with a toe injury that took him out of the game.

Postgame, he was wearing a walking boot on his right foot. While there are no updates on his toe after the 24-16 victory over the Chargers, if he misses time, Davison Igbinosun – who took over for him – could see a bigger role in the coming weeks.

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Apart from Benford, safety CJ Gardner-Johnson and wide receiver DJ Moore both had injury scares but eventually returned to the game. Moore had already moved from limited to DNP to limited in the week leading up to the game because of a shoulder injury, but his training participation for next week would be something to keep an eye on.

Miami Dolphins

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The Dolphins dropped to 0-3 with their 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. But even more than that defeat, their running back room has become the biggest cause for concern. Jaylen Wright was already inactive for the game with a stinger and a foot injury. Then on game day, backup RB Ollie Gordon II was cramping and had to take a trip to the locker room. Even though he came back to the game, that was not the end of Miami’s struggles.

Facing a 2nd and 10 from their 22-yard line on their very first drive, Chiefs’ Alohi Gilman grabbed De’Von Achane by the helmet and pulled, causing his right leg to slide on the ground before he landed on his right knee. He walked off the field awkwardly with the trainers, was marked as questionable to return before being downgraded to out. Head coach Jeff Hafley noted postgame that the injury “does not sound very optimistic,” but the worst was yet to come.

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NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported that Achane actually suffered a torn ACL, and his 2026 campaign is over. Now, the only healthy back on that active roster is Ollie Gordon II, and the Dolphins will most likely be scrambling for an answer at running back in the coming days.

New York Jets

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The Jets dropped to 1-2 following their 31-24 loss to the Lions at Ford Field. But the biggest question that came out of that game was the status of running back Breece Hall.

On a 2nd & Goal at the Lions’ 4-yard line in the fourth quarter, Hall ran parallel to the sideline before trying to turn to the end zone. But Lions’ linebacker Trevor Nowaske grabbed him and pushed him out of bounds with his full body weight. He went to the blue medical tent, and the Jets ruled him out with a thigh injury.

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Now, the Jets still don’t know the extent of his injury – head coach Aaron Glenn said as much in his latest presser while admitting he’s “concerned with Breece” as well as left guard Dylan Parham (who went down with a knee injury on Sunday). Coach Glenn also noted that the team won’t have a solid update on Breece before Wednesday, so it’s a waiting game for now.

Baltimore Ravens

In a matchup dominated by concerns about the turf, the Ravens won a massive 34-31 game over the Cowboys. But even as the Ravens sealed the first international game at the Maracanã Stadium, their offensive line took the most brutal blow. Danny Pinter was already on the season-ending IR because of a knee injury he suffered at a joint practice this offseason. Now, the rest of the depth seems shaky.

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Both Ethan Pocic (knee) and Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) had to be carted off the field in the second half, forcing head coach Jesse Minter to move rookie right guard Olaivavega Loane to the spot. Pocic had ruptured his Achilles last season, making his situation one to monitor closely.

After the game, Coach Minter didn’t have any updates on their injuries, but if they miss time, the Ravens lose all three centers and are left grasping for a backup plan as none exists in the practice squad. Lamar Jackson can carry the team on his back and legs in every single game, but his performance – and Baltimore’s by extension – is without a reliable center.

Cincinnati Bengals

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As the Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with their 30-27 loss to the Steelers, they took major hits to their roster. Safety Bryan Cook went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter itself. He got his ankle taped up on the sideline and returned early in the second quarter, but then he got sidelined with a ‘questionable to return’ designation. With backup Kyle Dugger getting hurt on the Steelers’ second-to-last possession of the game, he got pushed back into the lineup once again.

Cornerback Jalen Davis also exited the game with a hamstring injury and was questionable to return. Wide receiver Colbie Young, meanwhile, caught a short pass from Joe Burrow on the first offensive play, but limped off the field with a knee injury shortly afterwards. Initially questionable to return, he was eventually designated as out for the rest of the game. With Andrei Losivas already on the IR with a thumb injury, the receiver suddenly looks a little shaky. But Dohnte Meyers could now see an increased role if Young misses time.

At the time of writing this, there are no additional updates on the severity of their injuries, but the team is bound to address them soon.

Pittsburgh Steelers

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Now, the Steelers won the game against the Bengals, improving to 2-1 on the season, but this victory packed a surprise for them. Nickel corner Brandin Echols suffered a concussion with about 11 minutes left in regulation and was questionable to return. The latest update, per Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh, notes that Echols has now landed on the concussion protocol and will likely miss their Thursday Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. But that’s not the only red flag flying for the Steelers.

While fellow slot corner Jalen Ramsey played every snap on Sunday to ensure a home victory, when he came back to the building today, he was seen with his right arm in a sling, per Jenna Harner. It’s unclear at this point what happened to Ramsey, but if he misses time in a short week, the Steelers will face a crisis at the slot.

Houston Texans

The biggest notable injury from the Texans’ 19-17 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts was that of Mario Edwards Jr. – the defensive tackle who went down with 5:22 left in the fourth quarter.

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Diagnosed with a non-contact knee injury, Mario couldn’t put any weight on his leg, had to be helped off the field by a trainer, and was marked as questionable to return to the game. Head coach DeMeco Ryans, after the game, noted that Mario’s evaluation was still ongoing and that they didn’t know the extent of his injury.

The Texans’ defense already has eight players on the IR and 3 designated as out. Mario’s questionable status is a blow Houston cannot afford right now, but as more updates arrive on his injury, we’ll know just how the Texans move forward from here.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are on a hot streak, having improved to 3-0 after a 35-27 win over the Saints under veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, but it wasn’t without a sacrifice. Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson suffered a groin injury in the game, but per reports today, his injury doesn’t seem that serious. However, Cousins has just lost one of his trusted targets at WR3: Jack Bech.

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In the second quarter of the Saints matchup, with 14 seconds left in the half, Cousins fired a short pass down the middle to Bech, but Saints safety Justin Reid landed a hard hit on him. While Reid drew an unnecessary roughness flag, Bech fractured his forearm, per head coach Klint Kubiak. Bech could land on the IR, per Ian Rapoport, and could be facing a 6-8 week recovery timeline after he undergoes surgery.

The Raiders, however, haven’t issued a statement on the extent of his injury or his designation yet. If he does miss significant time, Cody White could step up in his stead, while Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor get more looks from Cousins in the weeks ahead.

Dallas Cowboys

On their first international trip in 12 years, the Cowboys almost won the game, but faltered as the Ravens took the lead with a 56-yard field goal from Tyler Loop. But in the process of this loss, the Cowboys also got quite a few scares and a hard blow to their roster.

Shavon Revel Jr. exited the fourth quarter after hyperextending his knee trying to stop a 20-yard run from Baltimore’s Zay Flowers, and was deemed questionable to return. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (calf) was also deemed questionable to return, and the team now awaits further updates on their status. Donovan Ezeiruaku and Marquise Bell also gave a scare to Dallas but came back to the field eventually. But the biggest hit came from losing Jalen Thompson to a hamstring injury.

Halfway through the second quarter, on a 1st & 10 where Baltimore’s Derrick Henry gained 4 yards, Thompson went down with the injury. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, noted that Thompson could potentially miss 4-6 weeks. This would mean that Thompson lands on the IR while the team, already having lost Malik Hooker and PJ Locke, finds itself in a safety crisis just as the season begins to heat up.

New York Giants

With Jaxson Dart sidelined for the rest of the season, the Giants’ Week 3 clash with the Tennessee Titans was always going to be tough. They still improved to 2-1 on the season with a 12-7 win largely due to special teams’ performance (4 field goals). But in the process, they’ve lost linebacker Brian Burns.

Burns was already dealing with an ankle injury entering the game, and then in the fourth quarter, while trying to rush quarterback Cam Ward, he went down with a brutal knee injury. Initially, head coach John Harbaugh had noted that he was waiting for the MRI results to gauge the severity of his injury. But earlier today, the coach announced that Burns has suffered a torn ACL and will now undergo season-ending surgery to repair it.

Without Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux will face a bigger challenge at WLB. But with 6 others on the IR, and two others out of contention on the defense, the Giants will now have to fix their depth chart fast or risk losing any momentum they could’ve gained this season.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders won their first game of the season – against the reigning Super Bowl champs, no less. But that victory came at a price no one was ready for. Running back Rachaad White suffered a shoulder injury in the game against the Seattle Seahawks. While initially deemed questionable to return, he came back in the third quarter. But now, head coach Dan Quinn has noted that they will evaluate his health through the practice sessions on Thursday and Friday when the team flies to London. While White could still suit up, the Commanders have lost a defensive piece for 2026 – Leo Chenal.

In the second quarter, as Emanuel Wilson gained 7 yards on a 1st & 10, it looked like Chenal led with his head to tackle him. After the hit, he stayed down on the field as the team gathered around him. He was carried off the field on a board and stretcher, and per the team’s diagnosis, he fractured his neck.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chenal will now have a season-ending surgery to repair the fracture. But per Schultz’ report, “Chenal has feeling in all his extremities, and the expectation is that he’ll make a full recovery.”

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are on a 3-0 streak after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But this sustained success has cost them three playmakers in the process – all of whom could miss time moving forward.

Tight end Josh Oliver notably suffered a bicep injury and left the game. Cornerback Charles Demmings, meanwhile, was sidelined with a hamstring injury and didn’t return. But the biggest blow came in the first quarter itself. The team lost its offensive identity when star wide receiver Justin Jefferson went down with an ankle injury. After a visit to the medical tent, Jefferson notably went back to the locker room and was designated out for the rest of the game.

Both Oliver and Demmings, per head coach Kevin O’Connell, needed to be evaluated further, and those evaluations are now in, along with a slightly positive update on Jefferson.

Per O’Connell, Oliver tore his bicep and will need surgery to move forward. Demming, meanwhile, has a hamstring strain, and the coach believes he’s “probably gonna miss some time.” As for Jefferson, O’Connell noted that he’s dealing with an ankle sprain, but has “avoided anything long-term.” Jefferson’s return to the field will now depend on how he progresses in his rehab through the week.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers lost 21-18 against the Cleveland Browns, dropping 1-2 on the season. But that, in hindsight, seems like something of little importance given the toll this matchup has taken on their roster.

First and foremost, head coach Dave Canales has announced that quarterback Bryce Young is scheduled to undergo imaging “just to make sure after getting kicked in the leg vs. the Browns,” reports The Athletic’s Joe Person. The coach also mentioned “other things” Young is dealing with, but didn’t reveal what they were.

Additionally, per Ian Rapoport, star CB Jaycee Horn has suffered a torn quad in this game and is now designated as out indefinitely. Rapoport reports that Horn is set to get a second opinion on his injury, “but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.”

What’s more, wide receiver Jalen Cocker is dealing with a quad injury, CB Mike Jackson with a groin injury, guard Damien Lewis is battling an elbow injury, and WR Xavier Legette with a knee injury. The Panthers will face an uphill climb to deal with so many battered and bruised stars as they move ahead in the season.

New Orleans Saints.

Going up against the Raiders in their 35-27 loss dropped the Saints to a 1-2 record on the season and took big swings at their roster in the process. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was questionable to return on game day with a knee injury, for starters. Linebacker Pete Werner also suffered a stinger during the game and didn’t return.

Running back Travis Etienne was already dealing with a hamstring injury heading into the matchup; he aggravated that injury again in the third quarter when he ran for 16 yards. He slowed down while running, tried to reach his left leg in pain, and got pushed out of bounds. Now, he is set to miss time, per head coach Kellen Moore. There is no set timeline for his return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers haven’t been able to win a single game this season. Getting handed a 23-16 loss from the Vikings at home was brutal enough, but it has now also sidelined Baker Mayfield.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mayfield faced a 4th & 13 from his own 38-yard line. He threw a short right pass intended for Kenneth Gainwell, which got intercepted by Andrew Van Ginkel while taking a hit from linebacker Blake Cashman. Mayfield fell to the ground screaming in pain while holding his right hand – he’d dislocated his thumb. After some time, he managed to walk off the field with the trainers and went to the locker room.

Following the injury, Mayfield got an MRI, and the Bucs got some good news – no fracture and no ligament or tendon damage, per Ian Rapoport. But head coach Todd Bowles also confirmed that Mayfield is now expected to miss three weeks while dealing with this injury.