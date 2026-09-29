NFL Week 3 QB Power Rankings: What is Going on With Drake Maye?

Week 3 was quite a fun one. There were upsets all over the place with seven teams that came in as underdogs exiting with a win, which is the most this season by a mile.

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After every week, we always go through and power rank all 32 NFL teams, but we’ve also started a new series this year power ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL. These rankings have no preseason bias whatsoever. This is straight up ranking how each quarterback has played this season. And this week, we have a lot of first-time appearances from backups and starters that were hurt returning to action.

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Let’s see where all 32 QBs rank heading into Week 4.

32. Drake Maye

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA;1 New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) gets ready to take the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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2026 Stats: 63.8%, 585 passing yards, 82 rushing yards, 1 TD, 6 INT

Drake Maye, last year’s MVP runner up, is the worst quarterback in football through three weeks. He has a 1:6 TD to INT ratio and has given this offense no life. It’s hard to believe he’s fallen off this hard.

31. Jameis Winston

Last Week’s Rank: N/A

2026 Stats: 51%, 229 passing yards, 1 INT

It doesn’t seem like Jameis Winston is going to be New York’s starter for much longer with the J.J. McCarthy trade, and it’s easy to see why. He’s bee horrible through a game and a half, so he’s going back to his hype-man role.

30. Kyler Murray

Last Week’s Rank: N/A

2026 Stats: 52.9%, 186 passing yards, 26 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Are we sure Kyler Murray should be starting for Minnesota? It’s been just over a game, but Carson Wentz looked much better in his two starts. If Minnesota wants to keep winning, Murray needs to play better.

29. Justin Herbert

Last Week’s Rank: 30

2026 Stats: 59.1%, 627 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, 3 TD, 4 INT

Justin Herbert hasn’t scored more than 16 points in a game this season. He’s not getting a ton of help from his offensive line, running backs or receivers, but he’s also just not playing well. I wonder if his name comes up in trade conversations this deadline…

28. Malik Willis

Last Week’s Rank: 27

2026 Stats: 57%, 627 passing yards, 101 rushing yards, 2 total TD, 2 INT

Malik Willis hasn’t necessarily played bad, but it’s been far from good. He isn’t actively losing Miami games, but he’s not giving this offense much juice, and now his only offensive weapon is now out for the season with a torn ACL, so life isn’t going to get much easier.

27. Baker Mayfield

Imago January 5, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 celebrates, after the Bucs defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0791733282st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Last Week’s Rank: 29

2026 Stats: 63.5%, 615 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, 3 total TD, 2 INT

Baker Mayfield will disappear from this list for a few weeks while he recovers from his dislocated thumb, and it’s probably for the best. After signing his massive extension, he’s been really bad, throwing a pair of interceptions while also fumbling the ball three times. Let him get some rest and hopefully come back rejuvinated.

26. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 62.5%, 504 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 1 INT

Cam Ward stinks. I was hopeful for him after a bad rookie season with Brian Daboll, Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson coming in, but he’s just not a good quarterback. Tennessee will likely be drafting another one this year.

25. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 66.3%, 611 passing yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Daniel Jones is still working back from his Achilles injury. He hasn’t been running the ball much at all, and he hasn’t looked great throwing the football, but that was to be expected. It was always going to be the Jonathan Taylor show early this year, so I want to see if Jones can take a step forward as he continues to heal. That will give Indy a signal if he’s actually a long-term solution or not.

24. Michael Penix

Last Week’s Rank: 72%, 256 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

2026 Stats:

Michael Penix returned to the field on Thursday night and played pretty well, throwing for 256 yards and a touchdown while completing 72 percent of his throws. This did come against a Green Bay defense that just isn’t all that good, and he had a ton of help from Bijan Robinson and his receivers creating 163 yards after the catch, but it was still a solid season debut.

23. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 60.4%, 872 passing yards, 6 TD, 4 INT

Matthew Stafford has played pretty well since his disappointing performance in Week 1, but he did seal the Rams’ fate on Sunday night with that pick-six, so I had to drop him a few places for that. Without that mistake, LA is 2-1 heading into a matchup against Philly. Instead, they’re 1-2, and could easily be 1-3 after their road trip.

22. Aaron Rodgers

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Last Week’s Rank: 28

2026 Stats: 58.4%, 700 passing yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense found some life on Sunday. After two abysmal weeks, Rodgers completed 19 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and Rodgers looked a bit like his old self. I still don’t trust this offense, but it was a great performance.

21. Sam Darnold

Last Week’s Rank: N/A

2026 Stats: 68.1%, 392 passing yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Sam Darnold came back from a hip injury and instantly threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had a couple of turnovers in the second half that cost Seattle the game. Still, it was an encouraging return to the field for Darnold.

20. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 60.2%, 605 passing yards, 5 total TD, 3 INT

Bo Nix hasn’t looked great this season, but he’s still done enough over the last two weeks to beat the Jaguars and Rams, and to be fair to him, he’s started the year against three extremely tough defenses. But things don’t lighten up anytime soon with the 49ers, Chargers and Seahawks coming up, so he’s got to be better.

19. Jalen Hurts

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 64.3%, 620 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, 5 TD, 3 INT

Jalen Hurts always puts up numbers, but when you really watch him play, you realize he may not be as good as the numbers indicate. And on Monday night, he was not good at all. This may seem like a steep drop, but it’s warranted, because Philly’s offense looked putrid on MNF.

18. C.J. Stroud

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 60%, 794 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, 3 TD

C.J. Stroud has racked up quite a few yards and hasn’t turned the ball over through the first three weeks of the season, but that’s about it. While the numbers may look pretty good statistically, he’s not making any special plays to elevate this offense, and they need someone who can takeover a game. It’s looking like this might be Stroud’s last year in Houston.

17. Jacoby Brissett

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 70.1%, 653 passing yards, 25 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 1 INT

Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to win you many games, but he’s not going to lose them, either. He’s good for 250 yards and a touchdown or two pretty much every week, and that’s pretty much what he’s done through the first three weeks of this season.

16. Jordan Love

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110101

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 52.4%, 844 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

I feel bad for Jordan Love. He’s playing behind the worst offensive line in football, but he’s still putting up solid numbers. The Packers just have no run game and no pass protection, so literally everything falls on his shoulders, and his play is suffering because of it.

15. Case Keenum

Last Week’s Rank: N/A

2026 Stats: 70.5%, 247 passing yards, 8 rushing yards, 3 total TD

A small part of me wanted to put Case Keenum at No. 1, because what do you mean he was Chicago’s QB3, hadn’t started since 2023 and then scored three touchdowns, put up 250+ yards and dropped 27 points on a good Philly defense? Realistically, though, given his small sample size, I couldn’t shoot him up the board, but man, what a game from Keenum.

14. Marcus Mariota

Last Week’s Rank: N/A

2026 Stats: 63.8%, 294 passing yards, 4 TD

Marcus Mariota stepped in and threw for three touchdown passes against the best defense in football. Not many backups can do that. He didn’t have a ton of yards, but he did what he needed to do to get the win against one of the best teams in the sport, so props to him.

13. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 75.5%, 783 passing yards, 4 TD

Geno Smith and ball security are not words that typically go together, but this year they have been. He’s completing over three quarters of his throws, has four touchdowns and hasn’t thrown a pick yet, but he’s done it against some pretty easy competition. We’ll see if he can play clean football throughout the whole year.

12. Deshaun Watson

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 68.3%, 587 passing yards, 105 rushing yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

Deshaun Watson is almost a top-10 quarterback in football this season. Let that one sink in. I know he didn’t actually play that well this past week, but he led Cleveland on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter when they were trailing and ended up winning the game with a really nice throw to Harold Fannin Jr. He’s playing much better than anyone thought he would thus far.

11. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 616 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, 7 TD, 2 INT

Trevor Lawrence has slowed down a bit after a massive Week 1 performance, but he’s played two pretty good defenses the past two weeks, and he’s still performed well enough to get them to 2-1. This offense is humming along quite nicely right now, and they’re a legit threat in the AFC.

10. Joe Burrow

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 70.9%, 743 passing yards, 32 rushing yards, 6 TD, 1 INT

Joe Burrow started slow in Week 1, but is averaging 250 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game over his last two outings, putting himself just outside the top-10. He was not the reason the Bengals lost on Sunday, that was on their defense. If it was based on how he played, they’d be undefeated.

9. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 67.4%, 661 passing yards, 9 TD, 3 INT

Kirk Cousins is leading the NFL in passing touchdowns, and no, you didn’t read that wrong. He’s not throwing for a ton of yards, but when Las Vegas gets into the red zone, he’s been money, and with Brock Bowers back, I expect his success to continue.

8. Lamar Jackson

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 69.7%, 745 passing yards, 124 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 1 INT

After a pretty disappointing Week 2 performance, Lamar Jackson bounced back against Dallas, totaling nearly 250 yards of offense and throwing two touchdown passes to knock off the blue stars in Rio. Derrick Henry has done most of the heavy lifting for this offense, but as the season progresses, expect to see more of Jackson.

7. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 59.5%, 939 passing yards, 8 total TD, 2 INT

Everyone picked up Bryce Young and started him in fantasy just for him to do the most predictable thing ever and lose to the Browns. He did still put up 291 yards and a touchdown, giving him the most passing yards in the league, but it wasn’t a very inspiring performance for Young no Sunday.

6. Dak Prescott

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswi`re NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 69.5%, 730 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, 7 TD, 1 INT

Dak Prescott didn’t play terribly well on Sunday, but he still had 276 yards and a touchdown in a 34-31 loss to Baltimore. His performance this year has been heavily carried by his four-touchdown outing last week, but he’s still been one of the better quarterbacks in football this year.

5. Jared Goff

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 70.6%, 802 passing yards, 8 TD

Jared Goff is the only quarterback in football with 5+ passing touchdowns and no interceptions, and he has eight touchdowns. He’s been as good as Detroit could’ve asked hoped for him to be through three weeks, but they really have to figure their defense out.

4. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 68.9%, 917 passing yards, 67 rushing yards, 9 total TD, 3 INT

Tyler Shough is the Saints offense. New Orleans is averaging 27 points per game, but their running backs are averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and don’t have a single rush over 20+ yards. He is the one that makes this offense go, and he’s played very well through three weeks and is on pace to come up short of Drew Brees’ single season franchise passing touchdown record (46).

3. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 68.4%, 812 passing yards, 41 rushing yards, 8 total TD, 2 INT

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, but you wouldn’t know it if you’ve watched him play this season. He has been fantastic, throwing well over 250 yards per game and scoring eight total touchdowns through three weeks. He hasn’t put up numbers like this since 2022.

2. Josh Allen

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 passes against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117266

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 65.1%, 786 passing yards, 114 rushing yards, 11 total TD, 2 INT

Josh Allen has been dethroned after a pretty disappointing game where he totaled 226 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. It was a slight speed bump for Allen and the Bills’ offense, which has been rolling all season, and I’m not worried about them getting back on track. But for now, he’s not the top quarterback in football.

1. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 72.3%, 789 passing yards, 93 rushing yards, 10 total TD, 1 INT

That honor belongs to Brock Purdy, who has completed nearly 73 percent of his throws for 789 yards and has scored 10 total touchdowns with just one interception. If the season ended right now, he’d be the MVP of the league. He is playing out of his mind.