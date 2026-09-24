NFL Week 3 Staff Predictions: Can the Chiefs and Bills Remain Undefeated?

After Monday Night Football, we will be 1/6 of the way through the 2026 NFL regular season. Let that sink in. We waited months and months for the season to start, and now it’s flying by, so make sure you’re soaking in every weekend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Every week, the EssentiallySports NFL staff take their shot at predicting every single game. After Week 2, I’m ahead by one game, but it’s extremely close between the four of us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standings:

Luke Hubbard: 21-11 (.656) – 12-4 last week

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Rios: 20-12 (.625) – 9-7 last week

Utsav Jain: 20-12 (.625) – 12-4 last week

ADVERTISEMENT

Reubyn Coutinho: 19-13 (.594) – 9-7 last week

Now, let’s get into our picks for this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15pm ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Odds: GB -4.5, O/U 43.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: Michael Penix coming back might make this game a bit more interesting, but this is Green Bay’s to lose. I don’t think the Packers are very good, but Atlanta is far worse.

Final Score: Packers 21, Falcons 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: Everyone is low on the Falcons and rightfully so. I think they actually cover against the Packers, but Green Bay still pulls this win out. Green Bay hasn’t looked good over the past two weeks, but the lack of pass rush from Atlanta will give Jordon Love time to operate cleanly.

Final Score: Packers 24, Falcons 20

Utsav Jain, Senior NFL Writer: Had this been Week 1, I might have gone with the Falcons. But even if Michael Penix Jr. starts this game, he’s being pushed into this after virtually no first-team reps before August. I hope he finally feels 100%, but the Packers beat the Jets in OT last week, and at home, I have to give this one to Green Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Packers 24, Falcons 21

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: Packers 28, Falcons 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: BUF -7, O/U 50.5

Luke: I don’t know what’s going on in Los Angeles, but something is very, very wrong. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are the hottest team in football and at home. Easy pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Bills 41, Chargers 23

Daniel: The NFL is a weird place, and while the Chargers offense has looked stagnant over the past two weeks, it just makes sense they get on track against Buffalo. Buffalo’s defense hasn’t been good to start off the season, which could be the jumpstart Los Angeles needs to get its offense going. Still, Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level and will find a way to win this game.

Final Score: Bills 35, Chargers 31

Utsav: The Bills have already scored 77 points in two weeks. While Justin Herbert is yet to log his first 2026 win. Josh Allen over the Chargers, by a landslide at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Bills 33, Chargers 20

Reubyn: Bills 40, Chargers 17

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 celebrates with tight end Tommy Tremble 82 after a touchdown run during the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110093

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CAR -3, O/U 42.5

Luke: Vegas keeps doing Carolina dirty. Last week they were 2.5-point favorites against Atlanta and won by 31. Now, they’re 2.5-point favorites against Cleveland. I know the Browns beat Tampa, but Carolina is so much better.

Final Score: Panthers 33, Browns 20

Daniel: Browns got a surprising win over the Buccaneers, but the Panthers are playing a lot better than Tampa Bay. Despite giving up 59 points in Week 1, this Carolina defense showed major improvement in Week 2. Bryce Young is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate which will have this Panthers offense operating on all cylinders against Cleveland.

Final Score: Panthers 41, Browns 20

Utsav: The Browns won and cost me my pick last week. On the flip side, I’m really liking what Bryce Young has been doing for the Panthers so far. If Deshaun Watson loses this one at home, the Dawg Pound won’t let him hear the end of it. I still can’t pick the Browns, though.

Final Score: Panthers 35, Browns 21

Reubyn: Panthers 31, Browns 20

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Imago DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 tries to escape a tackle during the Detroit Lions versus New Orleans Saints game on Sunday September 13, 2026 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 13 Saints at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25820260913001262

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DET -6.5, O/U 48.5

Luke: Props to the Jets, who have been much more competitive than many thought they’d be this year. Their defense has been stout, but I don’t think they’re good enough to hold this Detroit offense back.

Final Score: Lions 30, Jets 24

Daniel: Lions defense hasn’t had the start to the season we’ve expected, but this is the opportunity they’ve needed. They host New York, who is coming off a good showing against Green Bay. Don’t think the Lions fully blow out the Jets, but do enough to cover the spread.

Final Score: Lions 24, Jets 14

Utsav: I’m writing these picks last among all four of us, and I’m afraid of all the chalk here. But this is Jared Goff’s game. Against the Jets, at home, he blows this one out with another four touchdowns. However, the Jets will put up a fight.

Final Score: Lions 31, Jets 24

Reubyn: Lions 29, Jets 14

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. STROUD 7 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_146 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: HOU -2.5, O/U 43.5

Luke: The Texans have cooked me the past two weeks, but my preseason Super Bowl pick is going to bounce back in this game. I mean, they have to, right? 😰

Final Score: Texans 27, Colts 17

Daniel: Two 0-2 teams who desperately need a win. The Texans’ defense will be the difference-maker in this matchup. Houston’s offense has been shaky starting off this season, and the Colts’ defense has been historically bad. If Houston can’t get it going against Indianapolis, it’ll be a rough 2026.

Final Score: Texans 24, Colts 20

Utsav: The Texans are struggling – but they did so last season, too, when they started 0-3 before turning up the heat. 2026 might just be more of the same. The Colts, meanwhile, have put up good fights against two very good opponents. At home against Houston, the 2025 Danny Dimes finally awakens.

Final Score: Colts 30, Texans 20

Reubyn: Colts 25, Texans 21

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

Imago December 25, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 in action during a week 17 National Football League football game between Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Denver won 20-13.Attendance: 73405. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251225_zma_c04_151 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: KC -10.5, O/U 45.5

Luke: If the Chiefs’ offense can keep up their pace from the last two weeks, this game won’t be close.

Final Score: Chiefs 33, Dolphins 10

Daniel: Kansas City will start this game off slow due to traveling to the East Coast, but will settle in and end up winning this game. It’s the Dolphins; not much more to say.

Final Score: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 17

Utsav: The Dolphins have given up 62 points in two weeks. The Chiefs have scored 64. This is the game where both teams cross the 100 threshold. But at home, that field advantage does give Miami some opportunity to put up points.

Final Score: Chiefs 38, Dolphins 21

Reubyn: Chiefs 45, Dolphins 10

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Giants Aug 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston 19 throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250821_vtc_cb6_23783

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NYG -3, O/U 40.5

Luke: I feel so bad for Jaxson Dart and Giants fans. This was supposed to be year one of the rebuild, but it started off with a massive win and all of a sudden they looked like a potential playoff team. But now they’re not, with Dart expected to miss the rest of the year. I still think they win this game, though. Jameis Winston masterclass incoming.

Final Score: Giants 20, Titans 19

Daniel: It’s hard to make this prediction without an update for Jaxson Dart, but assuming he’s out for the week, the Titans pull out a close win. Tennessee’s offense looked better against Philadelphia, but still not as efficient as we expect.

Final Score: Titans 24, Giants 17

Utsav: Why is NFC East already without two of its starting quarterbacks? It’s just been two weeks, come on! Jameis Winston couldn’t do a lot last week against the Rams. On the other hand, Cam Ward is still trying to find his groove (he did look better last week) in Tennessee. Without Jaxson Dart, it’s hard to pick the Giants, but they’ve got the weapons, and they’ve got the coach to make this work.

Final Score: Giants 24, Titans 18

Reubyn: Giants 21, Titans 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago December 23, 2023, blank, blank, USA: Dec. 23, 2023: Chase Brown 30 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game in Pittsburgh PA at Acrisure Stadium. Brook Ward/ blank USA – ZUMAa234 20231223_zsa_a234_004 Copyright: xAMGx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: CIN -3.5, O/U 42.5

Luke: The Bengals have gotten off to a slowish start on offense the first two weeks, but the Steelers have looked absolutely awful offensively. Pittsburgh probably has the better defense, but the Steelers will struggle to score 14 points.

Final Score: Bengals 24, Steelers 13

Daniel: Cincinnati’s offense has gotten off to a slow start, but faces another good defense to start off this season. Expect this game to be a low-scoring affair between two AFC North teams, but the Bengals defense will be too much for Pittsburgh to handle.

Final Score: Bengals 20, Steelers 10

Utsav: Cincy’s defense was quite effective against Houston last week. The Steelers’ offense, meanwhile, looked lost. At home, Aaron Rodgers might finally get something going, but Joe Burrow and his defense take this away.

Final Score: Bengals 24, Steelers 20

Reubyn: Bengals 28, Steelers 7

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Imago October 12, 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II 6 is not able to defend a 61yd catch for a touchdown by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 in the first half during a game in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251012_faf_cg2_029 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SEA -7, O/U 40.5

Luke: This looks like it’ll be the battle of the backup quarterbacks, with both Sam Darnold and Jayden Daniels expected to miss this game. Seattle’s defense has been incredible through two weeks, allowing 8.5 PPG against two pretty solid offenses, so I don’t see Marcus Mariota putting up much of a fight.

Final Score: Seahawks 23, Commanders 6

Daniel: With Jayden Daniels out, this won’t be much of a competition. Seattle will be able to operate cleanly on both sides of the ball even if Drew Lock starts again this weekend.

Final Score: Seahawks 27, Commanders 14

Utsav: The Commanders are yet to win a game. Without Daniels, expect that dry streak to continue. Drew Lock is getting into rhythm here, and I expect Week 2’s fireworks to continue. Seattle’s defense does the rest.

Final Score: Seahawks 33, Commanders 17

Reubyn: Seahawks 31, Commanders 24

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Parker Washington 11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544588

Game Time: Sunday at 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: JAX -3, O/U 45.5

Luke: This should be a fun game. I think New England still hasn’t shown us their full potential, and Jacksonville lost last week, but they gave Denver a good fight on the road. Now, they return back home, and I think this Jacksonville defense makes Drake Maye’s poor start even worse.

Final Score: Jaguars 22, Patriots 17

Daniel: This game is the Jaguars’ chance to make a statement win against New England. Even with a loss to Denver last week, I still came away impressed by Trevor Lawrence’s game. With how sluggish this New England offense has been, this game could get ugly if they come out flat. Still, New England’s defense will keep this game within reach.

Final Score: Jaguars 31, Patriots 20

Utsav: Is this the game where Drake Maye finally finds his 2025 form back? I feel like it is, but Trevor Lawrence isn’t going to make this one easy.

Final Score: Patriots 31, Jaguars 27

Reubyn: Patriots 25, Jaguars 24

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SF -8.5, O/U 47.5

Luke: Brock Purdy is good at football!

Final Score: 49ers 40, Cardinals 20

Daniel: As much as I like Arizona this year and its offense being fun to watch, the talent from San Francisco is too much. Brock Purdy is playing lights out.

Final Score: 49ers 35, Cardinals 17

Utsav: Purdy’s on a hot streak, and his defense has only allowed 20 points in two weeks. This is going to be fun to watch. Oh, and the Niners win.

Final Score: 49ers 35, Cardinals 20

Reubyn: 49ers 31, Cardinals 24

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 23: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 23, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 23 Vikings at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251023032

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: MIN -1.5, O/U 42.5

Luke: Kyler Murray is back for Minnesota, but the story of this game is going to be their defense. They have been better than anyone imagined they’d be through two weeks, and now they’re going to make Baker Mayfield’s new contract look like an even bigger mistake.

Final Score: Vikings 21, Buccaneers 14

Daniel: Tampa Bay simply hasn’t looked good starting off this season. Now the offense has to try and operate against Brian Flores; yeah, good luck.

Final Score: Vikings 20, Buccaneers 17

Utsav: So much chalk this week. But that’s only because these matchups are really looking one-sided so far. Unless Baker Mayfield locks in to prove his payday was worth it, I don’t see a way they get out of this, even at home.

Final Score: Vikings 25, Buccaneers 16

Reubyn: Vikings 30, Buccaneers 12

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys (Brazil)

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Lamar Jackson 8 and Nick Herbig 51 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_425 Copyright: xAMGx

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BAL -3.5, O/U 52.5

Luke: I know the Ravens just lost to the Saints at home and the Cowboys are coming off a big win over the Commanders, but are we forgetting how good this Ravens team is? Lamar Jackson is an elite quarterback, and their defense is better than Dallas’s. They win a close one in Brazil.

Final Score: Ravens 21, Cowboys 18

Daniel: This is a big game early in the season for both these teams. Both are sitting at 1-1, and a win could really boost confidence in both locker rooms. With the injuries the Ravens have along the offensive line and in the receiver room, Dallas can get a big international win.

Final Score: Cowboys 34, Ravens 24

Utsav: The Maracanã Stadium’s turf has been a huge talking point this week, but the Cowboys don’t seem worried about that. This is Dallas’ first international regular season trip in 12 years, and the Ravens are looking battered and bruised. Now, even if Lamar Jackson had all the momentum going for him in the world, you know I can’t pick against my Cowboys. I’d still want a close fight by Jackson’s legs, though.

Final Score: Cowboys 36, Ravens 31

Reubyn: Cowboys 30, Ravens 27

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at New Orleans Saints Dec 21, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave 12 waves to fans after scoring a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens 21 during the second half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20251221_szo_la1_0468

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NO -3, O/U 43.5

Luke: I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen my Saints favored in a football game. To be honest, I don’t like it. I’d rather be the underdog, but when you have the best quarterback in football (that was sarcastic, but Tyler Shough is damn good), I guess people catch on.

Final Score: Saints 35, Raiders 25

Daniel: The Raiders have surprised everyone, starting off 2-0 this season, but they get their first loss of the season against New Orleans. The Saints’ passing attack, with Tyler Shough, and the home-opener pressure are too much for the Raiders to overcome.

Final Score: Saints 31, Raiders 21

Utsav: Going against the chalk here. Sure, Tyler Shough is looking really good, but Kirk Cousins has been on fire to start the season. I’m going to give this one to the Raiders.

Final Score: Raiders 27, Saints 24

Reubyn: Saints 27, Raiders 21

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 30: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams 17 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers on November 30, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130022

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: LAR -2.5, O/U 45.5

Luke: The Rams get their third primetime game in as many weeks to start the season, and this time they’re going on the road to face a really good Denver team. But we saw what this Rams team is capable of on Monday night, and as long as Puka Nacua plays, they’ll do just enough to win this game.

Final Score: Rams 24, Broncos 21

Daniel: This game is gonna be really fun. Denver’s home-field advantage will be too much for Los Angeles to overcome. The Denver offense got back on track against Jacksonville and will do the same against Los Angeles. The deciding factor will be if the Rams can run the ball on this Denver front.

Final Score: Broncos 24, Rams 21

Utsav: Mile High isn’t kind to visiting teams. But this is a battle between two amazing defenses, so it all depends on who makes the most stops. Both teams are coming off a home win, but Stafford got his victory even without Puka Nacua, so I’m giving this one to the reigning MVP.

Final Score: Rams 24, Broncos 21

Reubyn: Broncos 27, Rams 19

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 warms up with running back Saquon Barkley 26 before the game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on January 04, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010439

Game Time: Monday at 8150pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: PHI -4.5, O/U 43.5

Luke: Unfortunately, Caleb Williams is probably going to miss this game, but the fact that he could play in this game despite his dramatic exit last week is a miracle for Bears fans. They’ll gladly throw this game away if Williams can be healthy in Week 4. And the fact that Case Keenum might play makes me want to hammer Philly -3.

Final Score: Eagles 30, Bears 7

Daniel: It’s another hard game to predict without knowing the status of Caleb Williams. It’ll be tough to see Williams out for a primetime game, but the Bears likely keep him out for a week to play it safe. That said, the Eagles offense will find success against this Bears defense. Jalen Hurts looked like he took strides in this Sean Mannion offense against Tennessee.

Final Score: Eagles 33, Bears 14

Utsav: Say what you will about the severity of his injury, but watching Caleb Williams screaming on the ground last week was painful. Making him come back against a 2-0 squad might not be the greatest strategy. Either way, Philly knows how to close games.

Final Score: Eagles 24, Bears 14

Reubyn: Bears 35, Eagles 28