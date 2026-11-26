We did an article like this after Week 3, but now, entering Week 12, it’s a good time to see which teams have separated themselves. We’ll be going over the top-five teams in the NFL in EPA per pass, EPA per rush, and pressure rate on the offensive and defensive ends.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

These stats don’t tell the full story; they help us figure out which teams are performing more efficiently on both sides of the ball. So, here are the top five teams in important statistical categories in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive Stats

EPA/Pass

1. San Francisco 49ers: 0.32

2. Cincinnati Bengals: 0.26

3. Detroit Lions: 0.23

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: 0.19

5. Dallas Cowboys: 0.18

ADVERTISEMENT

No real surprises here among the top teams in EPA per pass. All five of these teams feel like they should be up here. When you watch any of them, they do a great job of attracting all three levels of the field. The main reason all these teams are up here is their quarterback play. Think of all these teams; you can likely name the quarterbacks and know they are some of the best in the league. The only team on this list that isn’t in the playoffs is Dallas, but we know why they aren’t (defense!).

ADVERTISEMENT

EPA/Rush

Icon Sportswire DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III 4 looks on before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117162

1. Buffalo Bills: 0.08

2. San Francisco 49ers: 0.06

3. Kansas City Chiefs: 0.03

4. Dallas Cowboys: 0.02

5. Pittsburgh Steelers: 0.02

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, with how the season has played out, none of these teams should be a surprise. The one surprise is the Dallas offense being No. 4, and I could understand why. When you watch the Cowboys run the ball, they never have explosive runs, and you’d be right. Running back Javonte Williams has 14 10+ yard runs on the season, so naturally the team won’t have explosiveness. But the Cowboys have an efficient run game that can get five to seven yards on any play, so that’s why they’re in the top five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressure % allowed

Icon Sportswire SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts on the sideline during the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125109

1. Los Angeles Rams: 27.2

2. Atlanta Falcons: 28.9

3. San Francisco 49ers: 32.5

4. Arizona Cardinals: 33.4

5. Pittsburgh Steelers: 34.4

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that Arizona is up here after all the offensive line injuries they’ve sustained is quite impressive. Losing Paris Johnson Jr. and Chase Bisontis for the year hurts, but overall the unit has performed well. Now, it’s not like Arizona should ignore this issue in the offseason; they could still use young talent, even with veterans like Elijah Wilkinson and Isaac Seumalo starting, but it’s one of the bright spots this team has this season.

Fan Ranker Live · 2,953 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote 3 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

Defensive Stats

EPA per Pass Allowed

Zuma September 20, 2026, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeat the Bucs, 23-19, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20260920_zan_s70_110 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -0.2

2. Los Angeles Rams: -0.19

3. Seattle Seahawks: -0.18

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: -0.18

5. Kansas City Chiefs: -0.16

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s funny is how the 49ers single-handedly knocked Minnesota out of the top-five in this category after Sunday Night Football. But looking at the list again, one truly surprises. Tampa Bay’s defense has been playing lights out this season, but injuries are starting to catch up with them in the secondary. Los Angeles has improved as the weeks have gone on, despite Jaylen Watson’s injury earlier this season. Then major shout-out to Steve Spagnuolo for getting his secondary to be this high up. A lot of new faces over in Kansas City, so he’s done a great job getting this unit to that level.

EPA per Rush Allowed

Zuma January 11, 2026: Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. 36, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker 44 and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen 41 react after a Buffalo Bills turn over in the first half of a wild card game a in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20260111_faf_cg2_071 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: -0.16

2. Atlanta Falcons: -0.13

3. San Francisco 49ers: -0.13

4. Kansas City Chiefs: -0.12

5. Seattle Seahawks: -0.12

Another category that has no major surprises. This may be a wake-up call to general fans about how talented the Atlanta Falcons defense is; they lack the quarterback play and secondary to stay in games. Jeff Ulbrich is coaching his butt off to have this unit be top-five in these statistics. He’s had to deal with injuries and suspensions all year long, but through it all, Atlanta is up here. The rest of the teams are self-explanatory, especially Jacksonville and Seattle.

Pressure %

Icon Sportswire MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921046

1. Minnesota Vikings: 48.4

2. Atlanta Falcons: 42.8

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 41.6

4. Cleveland Browns: 41.5

5. Houston Texans: 41.4

The last stat we’ll cover today is pressure percentage by defenses. No. 1 shouldn’t surprise a soul with how much the Vikings defense blitzes and gets after the quarterback. But, again, Ulbrich is doing a great job in Atlanta. Another defensive coach who deserves credit is Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. He’s from the Robert Saleh tree and worked under Raheem Morris in Atlanta last season, so go figure. Even with losing the best pass-rusher in the NFL this offseason, the Browns’ pass rush has been lethal. Another team and unit that has been overperforming compared to expectations coming into the year is the Browns.