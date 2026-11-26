We did an article like this after Week 3, but now, entering Week 12, it’s a good time to see which teams have separated themselves. We’ll be going over the top-five teams in the NFL in EPA per pass, EPA per rush, and pressure rate on the offensive and defensive ends.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
These stats don’t tell the full story; they help us figure out which teams are performing more efficiently on both sides of the ball. So, here are the top five teams in important statistical categories in the NFL.
Offensive Stats
EPA/Pass
1. San Francisco 49ers: 0.32
2. Cincinnati Bengals: 0.26
3. Detroit Lions: 0.23
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: 0.19
5. Dallas Cowboys: 0.18
No real surprises here among the top teams in EPA per pass. All five of these teams feel like they should be up here. When you watch any of them, they do a great job of attracting all three levels of the field. The main reason all these teams are up here is their quarterback play. Think of all these teams; you can likely name the quarterbacks and know they are some of the best in the league. The only team on this list that isn’t in the playoffs is Dallas, but we know why they aren’t (defense!).
EPA/Rush
1. Buffalo Bills: 0.08
2. San Francisco 49ers: 0.06
3. Kansas City Chiefs: 0.03
4. Dallas Cowboys: 0.02
5. Pittsburgh Steelers: 0.02
Again, with how the season has played out, none of these teams should be a surprise. The one surprise is the Dallas offense being No. 4, and I could understand why. When you watch the Cowboys run the ball, they never have explosive runs, and you’d be right. Running back Javonte Williams has 14 10+ yard runs on the season, so naturally the team won’t have explosiveness. But the Cowboys have an efficient run game that can get five to seven yards on any play, so that’s why they’re in the top five.
Pressure % allowed
1. Los Angeles Rams: 27.2
2. Atlanta Falcons: 28.9
3. San Francisco 49ers: 32.5
4. Arizona Cardinals: 33.4
5. Pittsburgh Steelers: 34.4
The fact that Arizona is up here after all the offensive line injuries they’ve sustained is quite impressive. Losing Paris Johnson Jr. and Chase Bisontis for the year hurts, but overall the unit has performed well. Now, it’s not like Arizona should ignore this issue in the offseason; they could still use young talent, even with veterans like Elijah Wilkinson and Isaac Seumalo starting, but it’s one of the bright spots this team has this season.
Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3
Fans are weighing in on this oneSee the full top 32
Defensive Stats
EPA per Pass Allowed
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -0.2
2. Los Angeles Rams: -0.19
3. Seattle Seahawks: -0.18
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: -0.18
5. Kansas City Chiefs: -0.16
What’s funny is how the 49ers single-handedly knocked Minnesota out of the top-five in this category after Sunday Night Football. But looking at the list again, one truly surprises. Tampa Bay’s defense has been playing lights out this season, but injuries are starting to catch up with them in the secondary. Los Angeles has improved as the weeks have gone on, despite Jaylen Watson’s injury earlier this season. Then major shout-out to Steve Spagnuolo for getting his secondary to be this high up. A lot of new faces over in Kansas City, so he’s done a great job getting this unit to that level.
EPA per Rush Allowed
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: -0.16
2. Atlanta Falcons: -0.13
3. San Francisco 49ers: -0.13
4. Kansas City Chiefs: -0.12
5. Seattle Seahawks: -0.12
Another category that has no major surprises. This may be a wake-up call to general fans about how talented the Atlanta Falcons defense is; they lack the quarterback play and secondary to stay in games. Jeff Ulbrich is coaching his butt off to have this unit be top-five in these statistics. He’s had to deal with injuries and suspensions all year long, but through it all, Atlanta is up here. The rest of the teams are self-explanatory, especially Jacksonville and Seattle.
Pressure %
1. Minnesota Vikings: 48.4
2. Atlanta Falcons: 42.8
3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 41.6
4. Cleveland Browns: 41.5
5. Houston Texans: 41.4
The last stat we’ll cover today is pressure percentage by defenses. No. 1 shouldn’t surprise a soul with how much the Vikings defense blitzes and gets after the quarterback. But, again, Ulbrich is doing a great job in Atlanta. Another defensive coach who deserves credit is Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. He’s from the Robert Saleh tree and worked under Raheem Morris in Atlanta last season, so go figure. Even with losing the best pass-rusher in the NFL this offseason, the Browns’ pass rush has been lethal. Another team and unit that has been overperforming compared to expectations coming into the year is the Browns.