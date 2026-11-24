For a couple of weeks there, it looked like Joe Burrow was just going to run away with the MVP, but after Cincinnati dropped a game to Washington on Monday night, all of a sudden the MVP race is back on.

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We’re about two-thirds of the way through the 2026 season, and a pack of six or so players is beginning to separate themselves from the rest, but there’s still plenty of time for others to enter their name into the MVP conversation late.

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If the season ended today, these are the 10 players that should be in the MVP conversation.

10. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Zuma December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: NR

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2026 Stats: 67.8%, 2,716 passing yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs

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MVP Odds: +6000

After falling off this list last week, Jared Goff sneaks back on after a very efficient game against Tampa, where he threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns behind a 71.4% completion rate. He had a bit of a mid-season slump, but with 2,700+ yards and 21 touchdowns to just four picks, he could be right back in the MVP race with a few more big games.

9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Zuma January 18, 2025: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud 7 looks to pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu 90 applies pressure during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250118_zma_c04_742 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 64.0%, 2,656 passing yards, 147 rushing yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +12000

C.J. Stroud has completely leveled up this year. He was tremendous as a rookie, but really struggled the past two years, and now he’s playing the best ball of his entire career. Unfortunately, this is the season Houston’s defense decided to regress heavily, but if he can help lead them to the playoffs after a horrific start, he should be in the MVP conversation at the end of the year.

8. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Icon Sportswire CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110101

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 63.0%, 2,838 passing yards, 22 TDs, 7 INTs

MVP Odds: +5500

Jordan Love didn’t play well against Minnesota (to be fair, nobody really does) and then had a bye week, so he’s fallen six spots in the last two weeks, but as others have their bye and the Packers (hopefully) get back on track, he should start to climb again. If you’re going by the definition of this award, Love has been one of, if not the most valuable player to his team, but unfortunately, that’s not how the award actually works.

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Icon Sportswire SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 04: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks answers questions during the Wednesday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on February 4, 2026 at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 04 Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260204042

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 79 receptions, 1,207 receiving yards, 29 rushing yards, 10 TDs

MVP Odds: +10000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on a bye, so his historic season took a bit of a pause this week, but I only have him falling one spot to No. 7. He’s currently on pace for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, and if he does indeed hit those marks, he should actually be in the conversation for the MVP, but even if he hit 1,999 yards, I don’t think he’ll get it just because it’s a QB award. Even if he hits 2,000+, he probably won’t. It’s just how this award works.

6. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Icon Sportswire ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 looks for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169251221033

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 65.7%, 3,049 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 27 TDs, 6 INTs

MVP Odds: +7000

Dak Prescott has 10 touchdowns and one interception over his last two games and has inserted himself into the MVP conversation. The only thing holding me back from putting him higher is that he really didn’t play all that well early on, and Dallas isn’t even in the playoff picture right now, so it’s hard to say he’s a top-five MVP candidate.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Zuma December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jahmyr Gibbs 0 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_205 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 1,098 rushing yards, 404 receiving yards, 15 TDs

MVP Odds: +4000

If a non-QB is going to win it this year, I think it will end up being Jahmyr Gibbs. Everyone is talking about JSN’s historic pace, but Gibbs is on pace for 2,553 total yards and 26 touchdowns this season. At that pace, he would break the NFL record for scrimmage yards in a single season and be tied for fourth in touchdowns in a single season. I think those numbers would beat out a 2,000-yard, 17-touchdown season from JSN.

4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Icon Sportswire DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 64.2%, 2,527 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs

MVP Odds: +850

Josh Allen hasn’t played his best ball recently and has been turning the ball over at a very high rate, but he’s still closing in on 3,000 yards of offense and has 25 total touchdowns. He’s always going to be a major player in the MVP race, because he can go off for 300 yards and 3+ touchdowns any given week. If he beats the Chiefs on Thanksgiving and has a big game, he’ll be a top-three MVP candidate for sure.

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Icon Sportswire KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 28: Patrick Mahomes 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 28, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 28 Seahawks at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608280088

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 67.1%, 2,709 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 23 Total TDs, 4 INTs

MVP Odds: +1600

Patrick Mahomes had an early-season slump where he didn’t score a touchdown for two games, but in his last four he’s scored 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions while averaging over 300 passing yards per game. He’s as hot as any quarterback in football right now not named Joe Burrow, and he might even be giving him a run for his money.

2. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Zuma December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 71.0%, 2,624 passing yards, 222 rushing yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs

MVP Odds: +120

Brock Purdy was the early-season favorite to win the MVP before his numbers fell off a bit around Week 6, but over his last three games he’s heated back up, completing 76% of his throws for 876 yards and eight passing touchdowns while throwing just one pick. He’s the quarterback of the best team in the NFC right now, so he’s easily a top-two MVP candidate.

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Icon Sportswire CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 14: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 sits on the field after being tackled during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 14, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 14 Jaguars at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250914083

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 74.2%, 3,095 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, 32 TDs, 6 INTs

MVP Odds: -110

But the MVP favorite at the moment is still Joe Burrow. His 4+ touchdown streak may have ended on MNF, but he still completed 70% of his throws for 300 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Over his last six games, he’s totaled 22 passing and 2 rushing touchdowns while throwing for an average of about 321 yards per game.