For a couple of weeks there, it looked like Joe Burrow was just going to run away with the MVP, but after Cincinnati dropped a game to Washington on Monday night, all of a sudden the MVP race is back on.
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We’re about two-thirds of the way through the 2026 season, and a pack of six or so players is beginning to separate themselves from the rest, but there’s still plenty of time for others to enter their name into the MVP conversation late.
If the season ended today, these are the 10 players that should be in the MVP conversation.
10. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 67.8%, 2,716 passing yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs
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MVP Odds: +6000
After falling off this list last week, Jared Goff sneaks back on after a very efficient game against Tampa, where he threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns behind a 71.4% completion rate. He had a bit of a mid-season slump, but with 2,700+ yards and 21 touchdowns to just four picks, he could be right back in the MVP race with a few more big games.
9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 64.0%, 2,656 passing yards, 147 rushing yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs
MVP Odds: +12000
C.J. Stroud has completely leveled up this year. He was tremendous as a rookie, but really struggled the past two years, and now he’s playing the best ball of his entire career. Unfortunately, this is the season Houston’s defense decided to regress heavily, but if he can help lead them to the playoffs after a horrific start, he should be in the MVP conversation at the end of the year.
8. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Last Week’s Rank: 7
2026 Stats: 63.0%, 2,838 passing yards, 22 TDs, 7 INTs
MVP Odds: +5500
Jordan Love didn’t play well against Minnesota (to be fair, nobody really does) and then had a bye week, so he’s fallen six spots in the last two weeks, but as others have their bye and the Packers (hopefully) get back on track, he should start to climb again. If you’re going by the definition of this award, Love has been one of, if not the most valuable player to his team, but unfortunately, that’s not how the award actually works.
7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week’s Rank: 6
2026 Stats: 79 receptions, 1,207 receiving yards, 29 rushing yards, 10 TDs
MVP Odds: +10000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on a bye, so his historic season took a bit of a pause this week, but I only have him falling one spot to No. 7. He’s currently on pace for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, and if he does indeed hit those marks, he should actually be in the conversation for the MVP, but even if he hit 1,999 yards, I don’t think he’ll get it just because it’s a QB award. Even if he hits 2,000+, he probably won’t. It’s just how this award works.
6. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week’s Rank: NR
2026 Stats: 65.7%, 3,049 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 27 TDs, 6 INTs
MVP Odds: +7000
Dak Prescott has 10 touchdowns and one interception over his last two games and has inserted himself into the MVP conversation. The only thing holding me back from putting him higher is that he really didn’t play all that well early on, and Dallas isn’t even in the playoff picture right now, so it’s hard to say he’s a top-five MVP candidate.
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Last Week’s Rank: 5
2026 Stats: 1,098 rushing yards, 404 receiving yards, 15 TDs
MVP Odds: +4000
If a non-QB is going to win it this year, I think it will end up being Jahmyr Gibbs. Everyone is talking about JSN’s historic pace, but Gibbs is on pace for 2,553 total yards and 26 touchdowns this season. At that pace, he would break the NFL record for scrimmage yards in a single season and be tied for fourth in touchdowns in a single season. I think those numbers would beat out a 2,000-yard, 17-touchdown season from JSN.
4. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week’s Rank: 3
2026 Stats: 64.2%, 2,527 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs
MVP Odds: +850
Josh Allen hasn’t played his best ball recently and has been turning the ball over at a very high rate, but he’s still closing in on 3,000 yards of offense and has 25 total touchdowns. He’s always going to be a major player in the MVP race, because he can go off for 300 yards and 3+ touchdowns any given week. If he beats the Chiefs on Thanksgiving and has a big game, he’ll be a top-three MVP candidate for sure.
3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week’s Rank: 9
2026 Stats: 67.1%, 2,709 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 23 Total TDs, 4 INTs
MVP Odds: +1600
Patrick Mahomes had an early-season slump where he didn’t score a touchdown for two games, but in his last four he’s scored 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions while averaging over 300 passing yards per game. He’s as hot as any quarterback in football right now not named Joe Burrow, and he might even be giving him a run for his money.
2. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Last Week’s Rank: 2
2026 Stats: 71.0%, 2,624 passing yards, 222 rushing yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs
MVP Odds: +120
Brock Purdy was the early-season favorite to win the MVP before his numbers fell off a bit around Week 6, but over his last three games he’s heated back up, completing 76% of his throws for 876 yards and eight passing touchdowns while throwing just one pick. He’s the quarterback of the best team in the NFC right now, so he’s easily a top-two MVP candidate.
1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week’s Rank: 1
2026 Stats: 74.2%, 3,095 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, 32 TDs, 6 INTs
MVP Odds: -110
But the MVP favorite at the moment is still Joe Burrow. His 4+ touchdown streak may have ended on MNF, but he still completed 70% of his throws for 300 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Over his last six games, he’s totaled 22 passing and 2 rushing touchdowns while throwing for an average of about 321 yards per game.