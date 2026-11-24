Week 12 went just about how we expected. Almost half of the games this week featured a team that was a 7+ point favorite, and as expected, over half of the games were decided by a touchdown or more. A lot of good teams won and a lot of bad teams lost, but there were a few upsets sprinkled in there.

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Even though it wasn’t a very eventful week, there were still some big changes to our power rankings, so let’s take a look at where things stand heading into Week 12.

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32. Miami Dolphins (1-9)

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Last Week’s Rank: 32

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Week 11 Result: 26-9 loss to BUF

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The Miami Dolphins are still the worst team in football, and a 17-point loss to Buffalo won’t change that.

31. Los Angeles Chargers (1-9)

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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Week 11 Result: 27-24 loss to NYJ

The Los Angeles Chargers were coming off a win and had some momentum behind them, and then they went out and lost to the New York Jets. This season just keeps getting worse for LAC.

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30. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

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Week 11 Result: 26-3 loss to HOU

This is the game that made the Indianapolis Colts release Daniel Jones just 10 days after they refused to move him at the trade deadline. Do you know how bad you have to be to make a team release you 10 games into an $88 million deal? Very bad.

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29. Tennessee Titans (1-9)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Week 11 Result: 51-30 loss to DAL

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The Tennessee Titans’ offense is finding its stride and Cam Ward has looked pretty good recently, but man, this defense is atrocious. They won’t win many games until they address that side of the ball.

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 11 Result: 34-7 loss to KC

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The Arizona Cardinals had to start NFL journeyman Josh Johnson this week, and it went just about as you would’ve expected. They scored seven points and were blown out by Kansas City.

27. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

Icon Sportswire ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104092

Last Week’s Rank: 25

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Week 11 Result: 21-13 loss to CHI

Kellen Moore needs to go. He has now trailed in all 27 games that he’s been a head coach, and the Saints have also never led in 14 of them. Let that sink in. The Saints have never led in over half the games he’s coached. This team has a ton of talent offensively, but Moore is proving to be one of the worst game planners and play callers in the NFL.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

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Week 11 Result: 19-16 win over PIT

I was shocked that the Philadelphia Eagles pulled this win off, but I don’t think this makes them a great team. Upsets happen in the NFL, and this offense still has a long ways to go before it’s consistently competitive.

25. New York Jets (3-8)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Week 11 Result: 27-24 win over LAC

The Jets got back in the win column this week, but I’m not moved by a win over the Chargers. Aaron Glenn’s seat is still scorching hot.

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Week 11 Result: Bye

The Atlanta Falcons had a bye this week, so not much to talk about. They’re sitting at three wins with the Saints and Bucs, while the Panthers are running away with the division.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 11 Result: 31-21 loss to DET

Speaking of the Bucs, they put up a good fight against Detroit, but the Lions’ offense was too much for them to handle late. I still think they could steal this division as Carolina’s schedule gets much tougher.

22. Baltimore Ravens (4-7)

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Last Week’s Rank: 28

Week 11 Result: 35-33 loss to CAR

The Ravens may have lost, but I was impressed by how well their offense played this week. Carolina’s defense isn’t tough by any means, but still, Jacoby Brissett looked much more comfortable in the offense and should keep Baltimore competitive in a lot of games. Their defense, though…that’s a different story.

21. New England Patriots (5-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Week 11 Result: Bye

The Patriots were on a bye this week, and it came at the perfect time. With Drake Maye missing extended time, this gives Tommy DeVito another week to prepare for next week’s game against the Chargers, which is winnable if he plays well.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 11 Result: 38-24 loss to DEN

I saw a lot of good from Fernando Mendoza this week. There was still a lot to clean up, but 267 yards and three touchdowns against this Denver defense is a mighty fine game for a rookie quarterback in his second start. They may have lost, but they will be competitive against some good teams, like they were this week.

19. Washington Commanders (4-5-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Week 11 Result: 20-19 loss to CIN

Wow, what a win for Washington. They held down a red hot Cincinnati offense for 60 minutes and made some huge plays late when they desperately needed it. They are still in the NFC East race.

18. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 11 Result: 35-33 win over BAL

With the Saints and Bucs losing, the Panthers’ win over the Ravens is just that much bigger. They now hold a two-game lead in the NFC South and could make it three games if they beat Tampa next week. But after that, they get the Vikings, Saints, Bengals, Steelers and Seahawks. Two wins in that stretch would be huge, but one win is totally a possibility, so they need to get a win next week to feel comfortable about their chances in the division.

17. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 11 Result: 51-30 win over TEN

The Cowboys’ offense has looked like the Cowboys’ offense we know and love in recent weeks, but this defense is still trash. They can win a shootout against anyone, but if their offense is misfiring even slightly, it will be a long day for Dallas.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 11 Result: 19-16 loss to PHI

This was a bad, bad loss for Pittsburgh, but I still think their ceiling is higher than everyone else below them. Their defense is one of the best in the league, and when Aaron Rodgers is firing, they can take the fight to anyone. The problem is that Rodgers hasn’t been firing the last couple of weeks.

15. Houston Texans (4-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 11 Result: 26-3 win over IND

This is the win Houston needed. They needed to blowout and opponent and hold them to single digits to gain some confidence back, and now they’re just two games back of the seven-seed in the AFC. Watch out for the Texans.

14. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Week 11 Result: Bye

The Browns were another team on a bye this week, so once again not much to talk about, but with the Steelers losing, this was a pretty good bye for them.

13. New York Giants (6-3-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 11 Result: 23-18 win over JAX

The Giants got the upset of the week, knocking off the Jaguars, who we had as the No. 2 team in the league in last week’s power rankings. I continue to doubt this team, but they just keep on winning. It will be interesting to see if they can hold onto their division lead or if Dallas will catch them by the end of the year. They get the Colts next week, but then go 49ers, Seahawks, Browns, Lions. That Week 17 matchup against Dallas could decide the division.

12. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Icon Sportswire SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208134

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 11 Result: Bye

Another team on a bye this week was Seattle, but they move up a spot after Pittsburgh’s loss to Philly. This offense needs to find a consistent run game or they won’t go far this year.

11. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 11 Result: Bye

Same goes for Green Bay. They need to find a consistent run game, because no matter how good Jordan Love is, you can’t ask him to do everything. We’ll see if they can get a big road win against the Rams after their bye.

10. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 11 Result: 35-10 loss to SF

This was a bad loss for Minnesota, but I’m not punishing them too hard. One, they lost to arguably the best team in football. Two, this game was in Meixco City at over 7,000 feet above sea level, which means they had to rotate their stars more than normal. Dallas Turner, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and pretty much everyone on this defense played well below their season average in snaps. The 49ers had the same challenge, so it’s not an excuse, but it made this high-flying, heavy-pressure defense have to play a bit differently than they have throughout the year. They’ll bounce back.

9. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Week 11 Result: Bye

The Rams were the sixth and final team on a bye this week, and they also moved up a spot after Minnesota’s loss. They may be 6-4, but they’re finding their stride at the right time.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 11 Result: 23-18 loss to NYG

I did not see this loss coming for Jacksonville, who has been blowing teams out the past month. But maybe after a three-week stretch that included the Colts, Ravens and Titans, they were caught off guard when they played an actual good team.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (7-3)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 11 Result: 22-20 loss to WAS

Wow. After going down to take a late lead, Cincinnati’s defense, which had been pretty good all night, gave up a couple of chunk plays to let Washington get a chip shot for the game winner. This is a bad loss for Cincinnati.

6. Denver Broncos (8-2)

Icon Sportswire DENVER, CO – JANUARY 04: Denver Head Coach, Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Chargers at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon202601011

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 11 Result: 38-24 win over LV

Denver’s defense carried them through the first part of this season, but their offense is finding its stride right now. Nix has seven touchdowns to one pick over his last four games, but it has really been Jonah Coleman, who is averaging 97.5 total yards per game and has scored five touchdowns over his last four games. If they keep playing like this, they’ll be Super Bowl contenders once again.

5. Detroit Lions (8-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 11 Result: 31-21 win over TB

The Lions have now won six straight games. This one wasn’t as pretty as some others in the past, but when they needed to get hot offensively, they were able to do so and come away with a big win. This Thanksgiving game between the Lions and Bears is going to be so much fun.

4. Chicago Bears (8-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 11 Result: 21-13 win over NO

Speaking of the Bears, they come in at No. 5. I almost dropped them a spot, because, as a Saints fan, I watched that entire game and I really don’t think Chicago played that great. The Saints had a lot of chances to come back and win this game, but they kept shooting themselves in the foot. The Bears need to figure out their run game, because 4.4 yards per carry isn’t bad, but when you’re playing the worst rushing defense in football, it’s not great, either.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 11 Result: 34-7 win over ARI

The Chiefs were always going to blowout the Cardinals, so I’m not too moved by this win, but I do have them jumping Jacksonville and Chicago. When they’re hot, they are the best team in football, but they also haven’t been tested since their back-to-back losses to Seattle and Denver. This week’s game against Buffalo will tell us a lot about the Chiefs.

2. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 11 Result: 35-10 win over MIN

The 49ers just beat up on the Vikings and jump up to the No. 2 spot in our rankings. At this point, the Bills and 49ers are interchangeable, but since we had Buffalo at No. 1 last week and they won by 17, I still give them the nod for the top spot. I would love to see these two play, because it would be a fantastic matchup.

1. Buffalo Bills (9-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Week 11 Result: 26-9 win over MIA

But like I said, the Bills still hold the top spot. If you put these two teams on a neutral field and I had to bet on one of them, my money would go on Buffalo. Josh Allen is just too good for me to bet against.