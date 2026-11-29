We’ve already had five Week 12 games this week, so it feels weird to preview the games on Sunday. There are still intriguing matchups the rest of the way, so they deserve some attention in this crowded week. We’ll be lucky to see any of these games amount to the thrill we got on Thanksgiving Day, but the NFL is the NFL. Madness happens suddenly, and teams can surprise us at any moment.

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Here are stats to know for the remaining Week 12 games of the NFL season.

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Which ground game will get going?

Zuma December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Raiders running back ASHTON JEANTY 2 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_005 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Modern NFL fans aren’t used to seeing the Browns or Raiders in primetime. In the 2000s, fans knew those teams as the laughingstocks of the NFL, but this old-school matchup feels right. The Dawg Pound will be riled up on Sunday night, with the game expected to feature rain and wind. With the elements in play, it’s a good opportunity for each team’s ground game to try and get going. Neither has worked out so far.

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Both teams rank in the bottom three in EPA per rush. The Raiders have a rushing success rate in the 30s, which is easily among the worst in the league. Both teams have had to rely on the passing game, and for Cleveland, it’s been more effective. They have playmakers like KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Harold Fannin Jr. The Raiders clearly miss Brock Bowers and hope he can return for this matchup. But in the two weeks without him, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has started to settle in, finding Jack Bech more often throughout these past two weeks.

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Looking at both of these run games, the offensive lines have been a major issue. The Browns struggle to get push off the line of scrimmage, and so do the Raiders. Both teams are pretty much the same, with both having around 250 yards before contact throughout this entire season. So the next natural question is which running back will make more plays. Quinshon Judkins or Ashton Jeanty.

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It’s funny when you look at both backs, because the stats are basically the same. Both have the highest stuff rates in the league, around the same amount of explosive runs this year (six for Jeanty, seven for Judkins). Both also have around the same number of missed tackles forced.

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Jeanty is coming off one of his better games this season and looks healthier by the week. There’s a good shot he can get a couple of nice runs against the Browns defense, which has been susceptible to the running game. For Judkins, running lanes won’t be hard to find against this Raiders defense. It’s about the entire team executing to open lanes for him.

Does Tampa Bay have a weakness on defense?

Zuma September 20, 2026, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeat the Bucs, 23-19, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20260920_zan_s70_110 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the more elite defensive units in the entire NFL. But when they’ve gone against certain looks this year, they’ve struggled. The Buccaneers ranked 25th in the NFL in EPA allowed against 12 personnel. The Detroit Lions noted this last week, and Jared Goff torched them down the seams out of the look. Multiple explosive plays to his tight ends in Brock Wright and Sam LaPorta form under-center looks.

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Tampa Bay is led by Todd Bowles, who runs more of a traditional coverage scheme in the back end. You won’t see much creativity, but his unit doesn’t need to. It’s well coached and executes at another level. But against 12 personnel, the Buccaneers primarily run Cover 3. Against 95 dropbacks this season, the Buccaneers ran Cover 3 57 times, so around 60 percent of the time.

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The Panthers could take note of this and try to exploit it on Monday night. Expect to see a lot of Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller, and Mitchell Evans in spots.

One last thing to note: watch the tape against Detroit; Goff was on point and fast with his decision-making. This game will rely on Bryce Young to do the same. You can get this Tampa Bay defense (especially with the injuries at corner); it’s just about making decisions fast.

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Another elite matchup Sunday afternoon

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

We are blessed again to see another elite NFC matchup this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will face off for the second time this year on Sunday. The one disappointing part of this rematch is that Brock Purdy will be sidelined with an ankle injury.

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Looking back at the first matchup, even with the 49ers scoring 32 points, it wasn’t a great day for the offense. San Francisco had an EPA per rush of -0.27 and an EPA per pass of -0.15. Short fields helped the 49ers score most of their points, thanks to their defense forcing four turnovers against Seattle.

The main attraction in the first game was Mike Evans over the middle, with Purdy finding him repeatedly. But with Evans still designated questionable, can QB Mac Jones do the same thing?

Jones definitely isn’t the same type of quarterback as Purdy, but he’s shown he can run the offense. It’ll be intriguing to see if the 49ers lean more on the running game in this matchup. San Francisco had an 80 percent success rate against Seattle the last time they met, so will Kyle Shanahan lean on it again?

Another interesting part to look at is Brock Purdy averaging a time-to-throw of 3.01 on the season, per ESPN NFL Next Gen Stats.

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Against Seattle in Week 5? 3.21 seconds. It’s not because of Seattle’s pressure lacking or anything like that. That’s how you can beat this Seattle defense: with longer and deeper dropbacks. Against Minnesota, we saw San Francisco’s quick passing attack. Expect that to change on Sunday with Jones at the helm. More true dropbacks with throws to Evans and Keenan Allen on 12- to 15-yard routes.