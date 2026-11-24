This has been a weird season for quarterback play. It feels like quarterbacks are turning the ball over at an extremely high rate this year, but there have also been a ton of quarterback injuries that have thrusted second and even third stringers into action.

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Every week, we’ve been going through and ranking every NFL starting quarterback from worst to best, and while things didn’t change too much after a very predictable Week 12, there were still some big risers and fallers.

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32. Daniel Jones

Zuma November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 2, 2025: Daniel Jones 17 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251102_zsa_a234_004 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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2026 Stats: 58.4%, 1,974 passing yards, 98 rushing yards, 8 TD, 13 INT

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Daniel Jones has been the worst quarterback in football this year, but luckily for him, he was cut so he can stop embarrassing himself week in and week out!

31. Justin Herbert

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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2026 Stats: 62.4%, 1,851 passing yards, 273 rushing yards, 10 TD, 11 INT

Justin Herbert has finally taken himself off the bottom step. He’s been No. 32 on this list for a while now, but with Jones’s struggles and Herbert’s recent play, he rises one spot to No. 31. With Jones leaving this list next week, he may be right back at the bottom, though.

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30. Kyle McCord

Last Week’s Rank: 28

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2026 Stats: 44.6%, 311 passing yards, 13 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Kyle McCord is showing just how good of a season Malik Willis is having. Willis hasn’t been great, but he has played much, much better than McCord. Miami’s offense just has no playmakers with De’Von Achane out, so there’s not much chance for success there.

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29. Tommy DeVito

Last Week’s Rank: 29

2026 Stats: 50%, 132 passing yards, 21 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

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With Drake Maye possibly done for the year, Tommy DeVito looks like he’s going to be New England’s QB1 for the foreseeable future, and that’s not a good thing. I know he had a fun little stretch a couple of years ago, but nobody in New England feels good about him being their starter moving forward.

28. Josh Johnson

Last Week’s Rank: NR

2026 Stats: 58.1%, 155 passing yards, 1 TD

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Josh Johnson has played for 15 different NFL teams in his career, and now he’s with Arizona, where he is the starting quarterback, at least for now. Carson Beck is dealing with some back issues, so he could be back next week, but for now, it’s Josh Johnson under center. And anytime you have to say that, you know your team is screwed.

27. Joe Milton

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 52.7%, 310 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

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Joe Milton hasn’t done anything spectacular in two games as a starter, but he hasn’t made many mistakes, either. He’s just there to fill the starting QB spot as Philly tries to tank for a better draft pick.

26. Baker Mayfield

Zuma January 5, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 celebrates, after the Bucs defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0791733282st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Last Week’s Rank: 27

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2026 Stats: 60.6%, 1,109 passing yards, 116 rushing yards, 6 TD, 4 INT

Baker Mayfield has been extremely underwhelming this season. In seven games, he’s averaging well under 200 yards per game and has six touchdowns to four picks. Tampa might be regretting that massive extension they gave him this offseason.

25. Michael Penix Jr.

Last Week’s Rank: 25

2026 Stats: 60.7%, 1,730 passing yards, 94 rushing yards, 10 TD, 7 INT

Michael Penix Jr. was on a bye this week, and he desperately needed a break after three consecutive games where he’s really struggled. We’ll see if this Falcons offense can get back on track, but they have too many weapons to struggle as bad as they have the past few weeks.

24. J.J. McCarthy

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 59.2%, 1,088 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

J.J. McCarthy has that big second half against New Orleans, but hasn’t really done much since. But he’s not actively losing games like some of the guys below him. He’ll never be a great NFL starter, but he seems to be keeping New York afloat for now.

23. Jacoby Brissett

Last Week’s Rank: 23

2026 Stats: 63.9%, 2,335 passing yards, 96 rushing yards, 12 TD, 9 INT

Jacoby Brissett is settling into the Ravens’ offense. He looked much better this week than he did a week ago against the Chargers, and it resulted in Baltimore scoring 33 points. They lost, but it wasn’t Brissett’s fault.

22. Deshaun Watson

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 65.1%, 2,118 passing yards, 266 rushing yards, 9 TD, 4 INT

Deshaun Watson has struggled through the first three quarters, but has played very well late in games. If you just watched Red Zone or just paid attention to Cleveland’s games by checking the score, you’d probably be pretty shocked he only has nine touchdowns this season, because it feels like he’s scoring late in every game, but it’s because he has just four touchdowns in the first three quarters this season and five in the fourth.

21. Cam Ward

Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 65.5%, 1,962 passing yards, 154 rushing yards, 13 TD, 6 INT

A lot of people, myself included, have been very cirical of Cam Ward this season, but Tennessee’s QB1 has seven touchdowns and one interception the past three weeks. He’s really beginning to find his stride in Brian Daboll’s offense, and he might just secure himself the QB1 spot next year.

20. Fernando Mendoza

Zuma August 20, 2026: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during a preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260820_faf_c04_020 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 55.4%, 458 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Fernando Mendoza has done a lot of good in his first two starts. He’s totaled over 400 passing yards and 44 rushing yards with four touchdowns and one pick in his two starts against Seattle and Denver, who both have very good defenses. I want to see what he can do when he gets a break against Los Angeles, Arizona and Tennessee later this year.

19. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 18

2026 Stats: 60.9%, 2,241 passing yards, 51 rushing yards, 16 TD, 6 INT

Aaron Rodgers had a span where he threw three touchdown passes in three straight games, but outside of those games, he’s thrown seven touchdowns in seven games and has completed 60 percent or fewer of his throws in four of them. He needs to pick it up if Pittsburgh is going to be a real threat in the AFC.

18. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 59.9%, 1,955 passing yards, 121 rushing yards, 14 TD, 5 INT

Bo Nix has started to play much better in recent weeks, and it’s because Denver finally has a run game with Jonah Coleman. He has thrown a pick in each of his last two games, but he also has seven touchdowns over his last four while averaging over 220 yards per game. He’s getting better as the year goes on.

17. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 68.1%, 2,402 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, 15 TD, 3 INT

After being a turnover machine last year, Geno Smith has taken care of the ball very nicely this year, but considering the weapons he has on offense, I still think he’s been a bit underwhelming. The Jets should be in the QB market this offseason.

16. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 66.0%, 2,395 passing yards, 221 rushing yards, 18 TD, 8 INT

Tyler Shough is regressing, but I don’t think it’s his fault. His offensive line has been awful this year, and with no run game, everything falls on his shoulders. His internal clock has been sped up, and if his first read isn’t there, he feels like he needs to dump it off or tuck and run. He makes flashy plays when he has time in the pocket, but he just hasn’t gotten time all that often.

15. Drew Lock

Icon Sportswire CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 28: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock 2 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 28, 2025 at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Seahawks at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228049

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 73.1%, 837 passing yards, 49 rushing yards, 7 TD, 0 INT

Drew Lock was on a bye this week, but he has been fantastic for Seattle when he’s started, totaling nearly 900 yards and throwing seven touchdowns with no picks. We’ll see if he can keep that up against a tough 49ers defense this week, though.

14. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 64.9%, 1,788 passing yards, 335 rushing yards, 12 TD, 2 INT

Jayden Daniels didn’t score a touchdown this week, but he played extremely well, totaling over 300 yards of offense and leading a big time game-winning drive. What a performance in a huge win for Washington.

13. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 2,623 passing yards, 19 TD, 10 INT

Matthew Stafford was also on a bye this week, but he’s been playing very well recently. He’s turning the ball over at a high rate, but he’s looked much more like his MVP-self than he did early in the year.

12. Caleb Williams

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 68.3%, 1,727 passing yards, 156 rushing yards, 12 TD, 6 INT

Caleb Williams has been great this year, but Chicago’s offense does stall out at times. He doesn’t have much of a run game to work with, but sometimes he misses the easy throw and tries to make plays downfield that just don’t connect. His ceiling is as high as anybodies, but he needs to be a bit more consistent.

11. Bryce Young

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 61.1%, 2,651 passing yards, 19 TD, 7 INT

Speaking of inconsistent, that’s been the story of Bryce Young this year. He played extremely well early on, faded a bit in the middle of the season, but has thrown for nearly 250 yards per game with five touchdowns over his last three games. We’ll have to wait and see how the end of the season goes as Carolina tries to make a playoff push.

10. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 64.8%, 2,782 passing yards, 24 TD, 10 INT

After a really solid performance in his first week with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins and Minnesota’s offense struggled against San Fran. He threw for 235 yards behind a 68 percent completion rate, but he didn’t throw a touchdown and had one pick. I expect him to pick it back up for the rest of the year, though.

9. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 64.1%, 2,585 passing yards, 113 rushing yards, 22 TD, 7 INT

Trevor Lawrence has put up some big numbers over the past month, but that came against the Ravens, Titans and Colts. This week, he threw for 301 yards against the Giants, but completed just 53 percent of his passes and had one touchdown to two picks. Not great.

8. Jared Goff

Icon Sportswire DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 12: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 passes during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 12 Lions at Broncos Icon132211212151

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 67.8%, 2,716 passing yards, 21 TD, 4 INT

Jared Goff‘s numbers have fallen off in recent weeks, but Week 11 was one of his stronger performances, completing 71% of his throws for 279 yards and two touchdowns, but it took some time to get hot. I want to see him play like this for the rest of the season, because Detroit could be a real Super Bowl contender if he’s consistent.

7. C.J. Stroud

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 64.0%, 2,656 passing yards, 147 rushing yards, 23 TD, 4 INT

Despite a strong game from Goff, I do have C.J. Stroud jumping him for the No. 7 spot. On TNF, Stroud threw for 194 yards while completing 78 percent of his throws with three touchdowns. He’s been red hot in a contract year, so Houston might have to cough up some money to keep him around. If only he played like this last year…

6. Josh Allen

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 64.2%, 2,527 passing yards, 290 rushing yards, 25 TD, 9 INT

Josh Allen keeps putting up impressive yardage and touchdown numbers, but he’s been a turnover machine with nine picks in his last eight games. Luckily for him, the Bills haven’t played many tough games in that stretch, but they get the Chiefs on a short week this time around. He’s going to have to be more careful with the ball against Patrick Mahomes.

5. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 65.7%, 3,049 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 27 TD, 6 INT

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense is finally picking up the pace. They’ve scored 91 points over their last two games and Prescott has been fantastic, averaging over 330 yards per game with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He’s rapidly rising up this list.

4. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 67.1%, 2,709 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 23 TD, 4 INT

I know Prescott’s numbers might be more impressive, but Patrick Mahomes has been the more consistent quarterback this year. He’s delivered almost every time Kansas City has needed him to, so he works his way back into the top-five on this list.

3. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 63.0%, 2,838 passing yards, 22 TD, 7 INT

Jordan Love has been asked to do it all for Green Bay this year, and he’s mostly delivered. With no run game, he’s still thrown for 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns, but you would ideally like to see the interception number come down a bit. Still, he’s been a top-three quarterback in football this year because of what he’s had to overcome.

2. Brock Purdy

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 71.0%, 2,624 passing yards, 222 rushing yards, 25 TD, 5 INT

It’s unfortunate for Brock Purdy that Joe Burrow exists, because he is playing his tail off, totaling over 2,900 yards of offense with 25 touchdowns and five picks, but Burrow is just playing out of his mind right now, so it will be very hard to pass him up any time soon. If Burrow does slow down at all, the MVP race will really start to heat up.

1. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 74.2%, 3,095 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, 32 TD, 6 INT

The Bengals may not have won, but Joe Burrow still put up 300 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night. He’s now up to 3,095 passing yards and 32 touchdowns on the season and is playing better than anyone else in the NFL right now. He’s going to be hard to pass any time soon.