NFL Week 2 By the Numbers: Matthew Stafford Breaks Records as the Chargers Make History, But Not in a Good Way

Week 2 of the NFL season is, sadly, already over, but I think it’s safe to say we learned a lot about pretty much every team.

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Sure, you can go through and breakdown the week with words, but sometimes all you need to do is let the numbers do the talking, and this week, there are a ton of stats that will tell you more about the past week of football than words ever will.

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Here are all the numbers you need to know from an eventful second week of NFL football.

Individual Stats

Imago Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

22: Matthew Stafford now ranks sixth all time in games with 4+ touchdowns passes with 22 in his career. The only active quarterback with more is Aaron Rodgers with 36.

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6: Stafford also moved into sixth place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns list with 427 in his career.

29: Davante Adams has the fourth-most games with multiple receiving touchdowns in NFL history with 29. He now trails Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. He’s also seventh on the all-time receiving touchdown list with 119.

2: Two players in the last 10 years have started the season with 150+ scrimmage yards in their first two games – Justin Jefferson in 2023 and Kenneth Walker this year.

57: Jalen Hurts was pressured on 57 percent of his drop backs in Week 2, but still completed 11 passes with two touchdowns, including the game-winner when pressured.

8-0: Patrick Mahomes has been flawless in overtime, going 8-0 in his career (regular season only). that’s the best record by a quarterback in NFL history.

4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba has scored the first four touchdowns of the season for Seattle, making him the second receiver in NFL history to ever do so, joining Ahmad Rashad in 1979.

5,627: The current NFL passing yards record for a single season is 5,477 yards, held by Peyton Manning. Through two games, Tyler Shough has 662 passing yards, putting him on pace to break that record with 5,627.

76: Josh Allen has nine total touchdowns through two games, putting him on pace to shatter Peyton Manning’s single-season record of 56, set back in 2013.

2,355: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace to obliterate Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record of 1,964 yards. Through two games, JSN has 277 yards, putitng him on target for 2,355 this season.

34: Both Derrick Henry and Amon-Ra St. Brown are on pace to break the NFL’s single season rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown record of 28 and 23, respectively. They both have four touchdowns through two games, putting them on pace for 34 touchdowns this season.

50: With a touchdown on Sunday, Christian McCaffrey has become just the third player in NFL history to score 50+ touchdowns with multiple franchises, joining Marshall Faulk and Randy Moss.

10: Tyler Shough’s two fourth quarter touchdowns led the Saints to an upset win over the Ravens on Sunday. His 10 total fourth quarter touchdowns since he took over as the starter in Week 10 of last season are the second-most in the NFL, trailing only Josh Allen. He also ranks first in the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, passer rating and game-winning drives in the fourth quarter over his last seven games.

3,000: Tyler Shough is also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000+ yards with a 67+ percent completion percentage in his first 13 career games.

12: Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have 12 touchdown passes of 30+ yards since the start of 2021. That’s the most of any QB/WR duo in the league during that span.

0: Jayden Daniels is the only quarterback in the league with zero turnover worth throws in 20+ drop backs this season. Such a shame he got hurt again on Sunday.

89.1: Brock Purdy has an adjusted completion percentage of 89.1 percent through two games this season, which is nearly five points higher than any other quarterback in the league. Geno Smith ranks second with an 84.2 percent ADJ%.

0: Purdy is also the only quarterback in the league who hasn’t taken a sack through the first two games. Matthew Stafford and Jayden Daniels are the only that have taken one.

10: KC Concepcion is the only receiver in the league that has been targeted 10+ times and has a perfect completion rate. He’s caught all 10 of his targets this year.

13.64: Zay Flowers still leads the league with an absurd 13.64 yards per route run. He caught five passes for 150 yards on 11 routes in Week 1 before he was injured and didn’t play in Week 2. JSN is second with 5.54 YPRR.

243: 243 of Kenneth Walker’s 290 rushing yards this season have come after contact, and he’s averaging 5.17 yards after contact per carry. The only player beating him in either category is Kyle Monangai, who is averaging 5.55 yards after contact per carry, but he’s done it on 27 fewer attempts.

Team Stats

Imago Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson walks past quarterback Caleb Williams 18 after the Bears 24-20 win over the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, November 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CHI20251109131 MARKxBLACK

56: The Chicago Bears scored 59 points on opening weekend before scoring just three in Week 2. That’s a 56-point discrepancy from Week 1 to Week 2. It’s also the second-fewest points a Ben Johnson-led offense has ever scored.

21.0: After scoring 18 points in the second half on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints currently lead the league in second half scoring at 21 points per game. If you include overtime, 48 of their 54 points scored this season have come in the second half.

2: In both MNF games this season, one player has outgained the opposing team by themselves. In Week 1, it was Kenneth Walker with 191 to Denver’s 176. In Week 2, it was Davante Adams with 195 to New York’s 182.

0-5: Since the start of last season, the New York Giants are 0-5 when Jaxson Dart has been injured and have a TD to INT ratio of 6 to 6. They’re 5-9 with him with a TD to INT ratio of 18 to 5.

12: Only 12 percent of teams that start the season 0-2 go on to make the NFL playoffs. That means the Texans, Dolphins, Colts, Commanders, Chargers, Buccaneers, Falcons and Titans all have uphill battles in front of them. Fortunately for them, at least one 0-2 team has made the playoffs every year since 2022, and three of them have made it in each of the past two seasons.

4: Only four teams since 1978 have gone the first two games of the season without reaching the red zone one time: 1992 Patriots, 1997 Lions, 2008 Rams and the 2026 Falcons.

1: The Green Bay Packers are the first team in NFL history to win a game with less than 200 yards, more than 100 penalty yards and a negative turnover margin. Teams were 0-44 before them.

4: The Los Angeles Chargers are the fourth team in NFL history to start the season off with two losses to teams that won three or fewer games the year before. The three teams before them won a combined four games that season.

77: After blitzing on over 80 percent of their defensive snaps last week, the Minnesota Vikings were aggressive in Week 2 again, blitzing Caleb Williams on 77 percent of his drop backs before he was injured late in the game. Williams went 12-for-21 with a pick against the blitz. Brian Flores is a psycho.

2014: The last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the season 0-2 before this season was in 2014. That was the third-longest streak in the league behind Green Bay and Dallas.