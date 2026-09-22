NFL Week 2 QB Power Rankings: Patrick Mahomes, Dake Prescott Rise as Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert Plummet

Just like that, another week of the NFL season has passed, and we’re already over 10 percent of the way through the regular season. All 32 teams have played two games by now, and we’re starting to get an idea of how this season might play out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Football is a team sport, but if we’re being honest, without a good quarterback, your team is going to be rubbish. You need someone who can command your offense and put points on the board, because while defenses win championships, it doesn’t really matter if you can’t score 20+ most weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the season I’m going to be power ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL. These rankings have absolutely nothing to do with previous seasons, and are based solely on what has happened in 2026, and let me just say, it’s been a bit shocking so far. There are some guys way up on the list that I never thought would be there, and there are quite a few guys at the bottom of the list that have no business being there.

Let’s see where all 32 NFL quarterbacks stand after Week 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

32. Cooper Rush

Last Week’s Rank: 32

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 56.4%, 229 passing yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Cooper Rush was put in a bad situation. He signed with Atlanta to be their QB3, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix recovering from their respective injuries, he was thrust into the starting role. But still, he’s been flat-out horrible and is easily the worst QB in football. He probably won’t even be on this list next week after he was benched this week. We’ll see whose number Kevin Stefanski calls next time out; it will probably be Penix, but I can almost guarantee you it won’t be Rush.

ADVERTISEMENT

31. Drake Maye

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots poses with his bride Anne in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on December 1, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 01 Giants at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251201085

Last Week’s Rank: 31

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 67.3%, 386 passing yards, 64 rushing yards 1 TD, 4 INT

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots got in the win column, but it wasn’t because Maye was spectacular. The MVP runner-up threw for 208 yards with zero touchdowns and a pick in their 20-3 win over Pittsburgh. He now has a 1-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2026. Yikes!

ADVERTISEMENT

30. Justin Herbert

Last Week’s Rank: 25

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 59.3%, 401 passing yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Justin Herbert might be the most disappointing player in the NFL this season behind Maye. In two games – which have come against Arizona and Las Vegas, two of the worst defenses in the NFL – he’s completed less than 60 percent of his throws and has a negative TD-to-INT ratio. He’s been flat-out horrible.

29. Baker Mayfield

Last Week’s Rank: 28

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 71%, 398 passing yards, 59 rushing yards 2 total TD, 1 INT

Want to talk about disappointing? Let’s talk about Baker Mayfield, who just signed a massive extension before the start of the season. After getting paid, Mayfield has seemingly relaxed a bit, and while he’s completing 71 percent of his throws, he’s been incredibly underwhelming and has turned the ball over four times (three fumbles, one INT) for two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just lost to the Cleveland Browns.

28. Aaron Rodgers

Last Week’s Rank: 18

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 59.5%, 408 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Aaron Rodgers has been washed for some time now, but he’s really been awful this year. Despite having two capable running backs and DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman at receiver, he’s thrown just one touchdown and is completing under 60 percent of his throws. New England has a good defense, but Atlanta does not, and he still didn’t look great in Week 1.

27. Malik Willis

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Last Week’s Rank: 23

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Stats: 58%, 417 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, 2 total TD, 1 INT

Malik Willis signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason to become their starter, and his first two games haven’t been disastrous, but they certainly could’ve been better. He doesn’t really have any receivers, though, so it’s hard to fault him too much, but if he starts using his legs a bit more, it could open up the passing game.

ADVERTISEMENT

26. Daniel Jones

Last Week’s Rank: 27

2026 Stats: 66.1%, 376 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Daniel Jones has looked just about how I expected him to this year. Players coming off a torn Achilles can be healthy, but they’re rarely themselves right away, and Jones has certainly looked like a shell of his old self. He managed the game well on Sunday night and nearly took down Kansas City, but his overall play this year has been very meh.

25. Bo Nix

Last Week’s Rank: 26

2026 Stats: 66.1%, 419 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Bo Nix is also coming off a pretty severe ankle injury, and he has nearly identical stats to Daniel Jones. Nix has 43 more passing yards, but they have the same completion percentage, touchdowns, and interceptions. He did play pretty well against a good Jacksonville defense this week, so I have him above Jones.

24. Jacoby Brissett

Last Week’s Rank: 10

2026 Stats: 67.7%, 372 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Jacoby Brissett had a big Week 1 where he helped Arizona to victory, but in Week 2 against Seattle, he and the rest of the Cardinals’ offense were shut down, scoring just seven points. I still think Brissett can have a pretty good year with all the weapons he has on offense, but for now, he sits at No. 23.

23. Cam Ward

Imago Aug 29, 2026 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward 1 walks into the stadium during warm-ups prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA pre-season game between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Nashville. Mandatory Credit: -Cal Media NFL 2026: Bears Vs Titans AUG 29 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260829_zma_c04_034 Copyright: xStephenxFurstx

Last Week’s Rank: 29

2026 Stats: 61.5%, 323 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, 3 total TD

Cam Ward has made obvious strides this offseason, and we really got to see that in Week 2. Against a really good Philadelphia offense, Ward threw for 183 yards on 13 completions behind a 65% completion percentage while rushing for a touchdown. His performance wasn’t flawless by any means, but he took the Eagles to the wire, and given how rough this offense has looked at times over the last year and a half, this was encouraging.

22. Geno Smith

Last Week’s Rank: 21

2026 Stats: 70.8%, 462 passing yards, 1 TD

Geno Smith followed up an efficient Week 1 with a really solid Week 2, throwing for 247 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions, but the Jets are going to Jet. They had Green Bay on the ropes in this game, but they still lost after their offense totaled 58 yards in their final five possessions of the game, which allowed the Packers to claw their way back into it. He needs to play better down the stretch to close games like this out, but at least he hasn’t turned the ball over as he did so often in Vegas.

21. Jayden Daniels

Last Week’s Rank: 16

2026 Stats: 56.9%, 260 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, 3 TD

Jayden Daniels cannot catch a break. He’s played pretty well this year, taking the Eagles to the wire and possibly could’ve tied the game against the Cowboys before halftime had he not gotten hurt. Now, he’s suffered a gruesome elbow injury again and is going to miss some time. I was hoping to see rookie JD back this year, but it looks like he’s facing another setback.

20. Carson Wentz

Last Week’s Rank: 17

2026 Stats: 59%, 276 passing yards, 3 TD

After a very good Week 1 where he threw three touchdowns with no turnovers, Carson Wentz didn’t do a whole lot on Sunday, but neither did Caleb Williams on the other side of the field. It was windy and rainy and just not ideal conditions, so I’m giving Wentz a little bit of a break. Kyler Murray will be back next week, so this appears to be Wentz’ last week on the rankings (at least for now).

19. Matthew Stafford

Last Week’s Rank: 30

2026 Stats: 65.4%, 475 passing yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

This is the Matthew Stafford we expected to see in Week 1. Last year’s MVP came out flat in Australia, but balled out with four touchdowns in the home opener. If he keeps playing like this, he’ll be back in the top-five in no time at all.

18. Kirk Cousins

Last Week’s Rank: 19

2026 Stats: 67.8%, 413 passing yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

Kirk Cousins has thrown some meatball subs this year, but he’s also been pretty efficient and is tied with Dak Prescott, Bryce Young, and Jared Goff for the most passing touchdowns in football this year, and he’s done it with far worse weapons than those two. He needs to cut down on the turnovers, but other than that, he’s played well.

17. Deshaun Watson

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 throws a pass in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101309

Last Week’s Rank: 24

2026 Stats: 76.9%, 443 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Deshaun Watson hasn’t played terrible football this year. It hasn’t been great, but it’s been far better than many were expecting, especially this past week when he threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns. I did not expect to see him at No. 17 on this list at any point this year.

16. C.J. Stroud

Last Week’s Rank: 12

2026 Stats: 60.2%, 627 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, 2 TD

C.J. Stroud had a very good Week 1 and followed it up with a 353-yard performance, but despite all those yards, Houston’s offense was never able to get anything going, and that was largely his fault. They couldn’t run the ball, but elite quarterbacks elevate their offense, and he didn’t do that in Week 2.

15. Jordan Love

Last Week’s Rank: 11

2026 Stats: 52.1%, 532 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Jordan Love was second in the league in passing yards after Week 1, but struggled against the Jets early on. He did manage to lead a 10-point comeback and win in overtime, but there was no reason they should’ve only scored seven points in the first three quarters against New York.

14. Joe Burrow

Last Week’s Rank: 15

2026 Stats: 68.2%, 461 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Joe Burrow hasn’t put up the lofty numbers many were expecting him to, but he’s still played some solid football and has the Cincinnati Bengals sitting at 2-0 this season with wins over the Buccaneers and Texans. I expect this offense to really get rolling soon, but they have two tough defenses in Pittsburgh and Jacksonville on the immediate horizon.

13. Trevor Lawrence

Last Week’s Rank: 3

2026 Stats: 67.3%, 434 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Trevor Lawrence balled out in Week 1 against Cleveland, but hit a bit of a wall against Denver’s defense on Sunday, tossing one pick with no touchdowns in Jacksonville’s 20-13 loss. He’s been on fire since midseason last year, so I expect this to just be a speed bump in his 2026 campaign, but he does get a really tough defense in New England next week, so we’ll see.

12. Drew Lock

Imago Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last Week’s Rank: 20

2026 Stats: 72.9%, 422 passing yards, 4 TD

Drew Lock, take a bow. He got off to a slow start when he entered the season opener for Sam Darnold, but once he found his rhythm, he was lights out. In the second half of Week 1 and all of Week 2, Lock has thrown for 400 yards and four touchdowns while completing nearly 73 percent of his throws. You couldn’t ask for much more from him.

11. Caleb Williams

Last Week’s Rank: 2

2026 Stats: 65.5%, 407 passing yards, 107 rushing yards, 4 total TD, 1 INT

Caleb Williams is another guy who lit it up in Week 1, but then really struggled the following week against an elite defense. Even before his injury, he couldn’t get anything going offensively, and I know the weather played a factor in that, but he should’ve put up more than three points. Now, he’s out with a hamstring injury too, so things just went from bad to worse for Chicago.

10. Lamar Jackson

Last Week’s Rank: 5

2026 Stats: 67.9%, 559 passing yards, 74 rushing yards, 3 total TD, 1 INT

Lamar Jackson balled out in Week 1, but he didn’t look so hot against the New Orleans Saints’ defense on Sunday, throwing for 235 yards, one TD, and one INT – the interception sealed the win for the Saints. He started off pretty well, but as the game progressed and Brandon Staley made adjustments on defense, Baltimore couldn’t get much of anything going.

9. Jalen Hurts

Last Week’s Rank: 9

2026 Stats: 64.5%, 467 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, 5 TD, 2 INT

Jalen Hurts hasn’t been lights out in either of his games, but he’s played really solid football and has made plays for this offense when they’ve needed them. I do think Philly’s offensive ceiling is higher than we’ve seen thus far, but as Hurts gets used to Sean Mannion calling plays, he should get better.

8. Jaxson Dart

Last Week’s Rank: 4

2026 Stats: 79.3%, 230 passing yards, 54 rushing yards, 3 TD

I feel for Jaxson Dart, man. After an incredible season opener, he came out with a chance to beat the Super Bowl favorites, but he took an ugly hit to his knee early in the game and had to miss the remainder of the contest. I’m knocking him a few spots, but he’s balled out when on the field, so I can’t drop him too far just because he got hurt.

7. Jared Goff

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Last Week’s Rank: 14

2026 Stats: 67.5%, 533 passing yards, 6 TD

Statistically, Jared Goff has been pretty good this season, throwing for 533 yards and six touchdowns with no picks, but a lot of those stats came in garbage time on Thursday night against the Bills, a game they trailed by 17 at halftime. Still, he’s been a lot better than many of the other QBs in the league this season.

6. Dak Prescott

Last Week’s Rank: 22

2026 Stats: 73.8%, 454 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 6 TD, 1 INT

Dak Prescott takes a massive jump from No. 22 all the way into the top-10 after a huge Week 2 victory over Washington, where he threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns behind an 83.9 percent completion rate. After a rocky Week 1, this is what we expected Dak and this Dallas Cowboys offense to look like.

5. Patrick Mahomes

Last Week’s Rank: 13

2026 Stats: 63.5%, 566 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 6 total TD, 1 INT

In his first game back since tearing his ACL, Patrick Mahomes didn’t look fully like himself, but he still threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns. This week, though, he looked much more like the Mahomes we know and love, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Is this the year we see Mahomes in the MVP race again?

4. Tyler Shough

Last Week’s Rank: 7

2026 Stats: 68.9%, 662 passing yards, 31 rushing yards, 5 total TD, 2 INT

Tyler Shough has been balling out this year despite a couple of slow starts. In the second half and overtime this season, Shough has thrown for 402 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 74.5 percent of his throws. He’s also led the Saints to 42 second-half points (the most in the league) and erased deficits of 21 and 11 points. He’s one of the best young quarterbacks in football, no question about it.

3. Brock Purdy

Last Week’s Rank: 8

2026 Stats: 80.4%, 492 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, 6 total TD, 1 INT

Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP-level right now. Through two games, he’s been nearly flawless, completing 80 percent of his throws, totaling over 550 yards of offense and scoring six total touchdowns. San Fran looks unstoppable right now, and it’s largely because of Purdy.

2. Bryce Young

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Last Week’s Rank: 6

2026 Stats: 63%, 648 passing yards, 7 total TD, 1 INT

How about Bryce Young? He made massive strides in 2025, but still didn’t quite look like a franchise quarterback; through two weeks in 2026, he’s thrown for the second-most yards in the NFL and has seven total touchdowns. He hasn’t necessarily played the toughest defenses in the league, but he’s still been incredibly impressive.

1. Josh Allen

Last Week’s Rank: 1

2026 Stats: 66.7%, 582 passing yards, 92 rushing yards, 9 total TD

We all knew who No. 1 was going to be, right? Josh Allen has nearly 600 yards of offense and nine total touchdowns through two games, and he’s done it against a very good Houston defense and an average Detroit defense. Allen is playing some of the best football of his career right now, so he’s clearly the top quarterback in the NFL through two weeks.