NFL Week 2: 7 Under-the-Radar Performances You May Have Missed

Week 2’s Sunday action has wrapped up, and major headlines are soaring across the NFL media space. Some teams have started strong, while others have struggled. Every game has performances that get overlooked because of the nature of the sport.
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Well, today we’ll highlight the best performances from Sunday’s action that deserve more credit. The NFL has a lot of players and many standout performances weekly, so it’s hard to highlight every single one. To give other positions the spotlight, we won’t highlight any quarterback performances.
Here are some of the best performances from Sunday’s action.
Ryan Neuzil, C, Atlanta Falcons
Listen, there isn’t much to be happy about if you’re an Atlanta Falcons fan, but center Ryan Neuzil had a good day against Carolina. In 69 snaps, Neuzil allowed zero pressures from the center position and had six impact plays, according to Sumersports.
Obvious as a pass blocker, Neuzil didn’t give up a single pressure going up against the likes of Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, and Cam Jackson. So while many Falcons fans aren’t feeling quite so good right now, at least the interior offensive line duo of Neuzil and Chris Lindstrom is solid.
Amarius Mims, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
Similar to Neuzil up above, Amarius Mims allowed zero pressure in his 57 snaps on Sunday. The difference? Mims went up against the best pass-rushing duo in the league: Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Mims is off to a hot start in 2026, allowing zero pressure on the season thus far.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ rushing game hasn’t been great, but when they ran toward the C gap (the outside shoulder of Mims), they had an EPA of -0.01, the best of any gap. It’s been a good start to the season for the Bengals, and Mims has been a major factor.
Dax Hill, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
For the Bengals, their top corner is DJ Turner, so naturally the corner lined up opposite the top guy will get targeted more often. That’s exactly what Houston tried to do on Sunday, targeting Dax Hill 13 times, but Hill rose to the occasion. He gave up six receptions on those 13 targets for 68 yards, breaking up four of them. Along with that, Hill got in on the run game, having 10 tackles, with four of them being solo.
It wasn’t a dominant performance, but with the Bengals running zone 73.3 percent of the time against Houston, some of the receptions allowed to Hill were likely in off-coverage – still, a good day for Hill and the Bengals defense as a whole.
Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders may have found a gem in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With an injury to starting corner Darien Porter in Week 1, the Raiders started rookie Hezekiah Masses on Sunday, and he didn’t look back. Masses had 27 coverage snaps and was targeted six times, allowing two receptions. In those six targets, Masses had two interceptions and two pass breakups.
The only two receptions he allowed were against Omarion Hampton and Brenen Thompson for a total of 16 yards.
Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers
It helps that the quarterbacks you’re facing are Cooper Rush and Jack Strand, but Jaycee Horn still had a great performance against Atlanta on Sunday. Jaycee Horn played 48 total snaps and 25 in coverage. He was targeted four times, allowing one reception for six yards, and had two pass breakups. One of those pass breakups led to a pick-six for Devin Lloyd, who intercepted the ball in the air and ran it back for a touchdown.
The Carolina Panthers defense had a bounce-back performance after allowing 59 points in Week 1 to just three points in Week 2. Horn is one of the more slept-on corners in the league, but his Sunday performance against the likes of Drake London showed why he’s one of the best.
Javon Bullard, SAF, Green Bay Packers
I’m sure Green Bay Packers fans want nothing to do with the team after they almost lost to the Jets on Sunday. Despite the disappointing overall team performance, there were still some highlights on the day, with safety Javon Bullard being one of them.
Bullard played 56 snaps and was targeted seven times, allowing three receptions for 23 yards. Along with that, he had two pass breakups, seven tackles, four run-stop tackles, and one quarterback pressure. He was all over the field against New York and was a major factor in the Jets’ offense struggling throughout the day.
Jalen Redmond, DT, Minnesota Vikings
Wanted to originally put Dexter Lawrence or Jeffery Simmons here, but those are more household names in the NFL. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond had a day against the Chicago offense. It was a game played in the elements, with rain pouring down on Soldier Field, but it didn’t affect Redmond.
Redmond played 62 total snaps and had four tackles, two solo, five quarterback pressures, four run-stop tackles, and one forced fumble. The Vikings shut down the Chicago offense, which had just put up 59 points the week before, and Redmond was one of the driving forces from the interior.