NFL Week 2: 7 Under-the-Radar Performances You May Have Missed

Week 2’s Sunday action has wrapped up, and major headlines are soaring across the NFL media space. Some teams have started strong, while others have struggled. Every game has performances that get overlooked because of the nature of the sport.

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Well, today we’ll highlight the best performances from Sunday’s action that deserve more credit. The NFL has a lot of players and many standout performances weekly, so it’s hard to highlight every single one. To give other positions the spotlight, we won’t highlight any quarterback performances.

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Here are some of the best performances from Sunday’s action.

Ryan Neuzil, C, Atlanta Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 11, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 throws a pass and center Ryan Neuzil 64 blocks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementxNeitzelx 20251211_rwe_sv7_0067

Listen, there isn’t much to be happy about if you’re an Atlanta Falcons fan, but center Ryan Neuzil had a good day against Carolina. In 69 snaps, Neuzil allowed zero pressures from the center position and had six impact plays, according to Sumersports.

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Obvious as a pass blocker, Neuzil didn’t give up a single pressure going up against the likes of Derrick Brown, Lee Hunter, and Cam Jackson. So while many Falcons fans aren’t feeling quite so good right now, at least the interior offensive line duo of Neuzil and Chris Lindstrom is solid.

Amarius Mims, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Imago January 04, 2026: Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Amarius Mims 71 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_207 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Similar to Neuzil up above, Amarius Mims allowed zero pressure in his 57 snaps on Sunday. The difference? Mims went up against the best pass-rushing duo in the league: Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Mims is off to a hot start in 2026, allowing zero pressure on the season thus far.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ rushing game hasn’t been great, but when they ran toward the C gap (the outside shoulder of Mims), they had an EPA of -0.01, the best of any gap. It’s been a good start to the season for the Bengals, and Mims has been a major factor.

Dax Hill, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Daxton Hill 23 warms up before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221115

For the Bengals, their top corner is DJ Turner, so naturally the corner lined up opposite the top guy will get targeted more often. That’s exactly what Houston tried to do on Sunday, targeting Dax Hill 13 times, but Hill rose to the occasion. He gave up six receptions on those 13 targets for 68 yards, breaking up four of them. Along with that, Hill got in on the run game, having 10 tackles, with four of them being solo.

It wasn’t a dominant performance, but with the Bengals running zone 73.3 percent of the time against Houston, some of the receptions allowed to Hill were likely in off-coverage – still, a good day for Hill and the Bengals defense as a whole.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Cal defensive back Hezekiah Masses answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602261044

The Las Vegas Raiders may have found a gem in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With an injury to starting corner Darien Porter in Week 1, the Raiders started rookie Hezekiah Masses on Sunday, and he didn’t look back. Masses had 27 coverage snaps and was targeted six times, allowing two receptions. In those six targets, Masses had two interceptions and two pass breakups.

The only two receptions he allowed were against Omarion Hampton and Brenen Thompson for a total of 16 yards.

Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

Imago December 28, 2025: Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn 8 sets up against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251228_zma_c04_093 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

It helps that the quarterbacks you’re facing are Cooper Rush and Jack Strand, but Jaycee Horn still had a great performance against Atlanta on Sunday. Jaycee Horn played 48 total snaps and 25 in coverage. He was targeted four times, allowing one reception for six yards, and had two pass breakups. One of those pass breakups led to a pick-six for Devin Lloyd, who intercepted the ball in the air and ran it back for a touchdown.

The Carolina Panthers defense had a bounce-back performance after allowing 59 points in Week 1 to just three points in Week 2. Horn is one of the more slept-on corners in the league, but his Sunday performance against the likes of Drake London showed why he’s one of the best.

Javon Bullard, SAF, Green Bay Packers

Imago SoO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 6: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra 81 is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard 20 and Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie 58 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6, 2024, at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 06 Packers vs Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240906448

I’m sure Green Bay Packers fans want nothing to do with the team after they almost lost to the Jets on Sunday. Despite the disappointing overall team performance, there were still some highlights on the day, with safety Javon Bullard being one of them.

Bullard played 56 snaps and was targeted seven times, allowing three receptions for 23 yards. Along with that, he had two pass breakups, seven tackles, four run-stop tackles, and one quarterback pressure. He was all over the field against New York and was a major factor in the Jets’ offense struggling throughout the day.

Jalen Redmond, DT, Minnesota Vikings

Imago LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 05: Minnesota Vikings defensive line Jalen Redmond 61 takes off the field during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA international game between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns on October 5, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/PXImages/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 05 Vikings vs Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251005803

Wanted to originally put Dexter Lawrence or Jeffery Simmons here, but those are more household names in the NFL. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond had a day against the Chicago offense. It was a game played in the elements, with rain pouring down on Soldier Field, but it didn’t affect Redmond.

Redmond played 62 total snaps and had four tackles, two solo, five quarterback pressures, four run-stop tackles, and one forced fumble. The Vikings shut down the Chicago offense, which had just put up 59 points the week before, and Redmond was one of the driving forces from the interior.