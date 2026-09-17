NFL Week 2 Staff Predictions: Can the Cowboys and Broncos Bounce Back From a Rocky Week 1?

We waited months and months for the NFL season to start, and it’s already Week 2? Time flies, I guess. But a new week means it’s time for some more predictions.

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Unfortunately, Daniel Rios and Utsav Jain had other responsibilities this week, so they couldn’t share their written thoughts, but they still provided their score predictions for every game. With that said, here’s how things stand heading into Week 2.

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Daniel Rios: 11-5 (.688)

Reubyn Coutinho: 10-6 (.625)

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Luke Hubbard: 9-7 (.563)

Utsav Jain: 8-8 (.500)

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Now, let’s get into our picks for Week 2.

Detroit Lions (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

Game Time: Thursday, 8:15pm ET

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Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Game Odds: BUF -4.5, O/U 53.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The game of the week might be played on Thursday night. Detroit and Buffalo have two of the best offenses in the league with defenses that have proven to be suspect at times. Expect a lot of points in this one, but there’s no way the Bills lose at home in their new stadium.

Final Score: Bills 33, Lions 28

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: It’s a short week early in the season, and what a choice of teams here. I’m expecting a shootout in this one, but then there will be more focus on the fan experience at the Bills’ new home. The only way the Lions can win here is if their fans cosplay spiders. Allen will ignore it, though, and stay locked in.

Final Score: Bills 42, Lions 31

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: Bills 35, Lions 28

Utsav Jain, Senior NFL Writer: Bills 34, Lions 31

Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik embraces quarterback Bryce Young 9 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105048

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CAR -2.5, O/U 43.5

Luke: I don’t get why Carolina is just a 2.5-point favorite in this game. Their offense looked great last week, meanwhile, Atlanta just looked dead in the water. Carolina should win by a touchdown.

Final Score: Panthers 23, Falcons 16

Reubyn: Home comforts won’t help Atlanta here. The Panthers got 37 last week, and while it won’t be as high this time around. There’s still a vast gulf, as seen in Week 1.

Final Score: Panthers 27, Falcons 17

Daniel: Panthers 38, Falcons 20

Utsav: Panthers 31, Falcons 17

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Chicago Bears (1-0)

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 22: Quarterback Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears in a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 22, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 22 Bears at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon168260822059

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CHI -5.5, O/U 48.5

Luke: Everyone is going to be all over Chicago in this game after they dropped 59 last week, and I do think they’ll win, but I don’t think they’ll cover this line. Caleb Williams has struggled against Brian Flores’s defense in the past, so it’s a sneaky low-scoring, gritty game.

Final Score: Bears 21, Vikings 18

Reubyn: The Vikings somehow pulled it off last week, but can they do it this time? On paper, not likely. The Bears dropped 59 on the road, but NFC South opposition is quite sketchy. Expect a tight game as the Vikings will pressure the Bears’ offense far more. And maybe some divine intervention will allow the Bears to win it with a field goal.

Final Score: Bears 26, Vikings 24

Daniel: Bears 31, Vikings 21

Utsav: Bears 37, Vikings 31

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 calls to the fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111089

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: PHI -7, O/U 39.5

Luke: The Eagles looked pretty strong last week on both sides of the ball, but there’s certainly room for improvement, and what better team to experiment and iron out some wrinkles against than Tennessee, who lost to the Jets by 13 in Week 1? Give me the Eagles by a lot.

Final Score: Eagles 31, Titans 14

Reubyn: The Titans will just not want to play a team wearing green after last week’s shocker. Anything apart from an Eagles win will be a contender for upset of the season.

Final Score: Eagles 38, Titans 9

Daniel: Eagles 24, Titans 17

Utsav: Eagles 30, Titans 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1)

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208023

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NE -5.5, O/U 41.5

Luke: Everyone’s low on Drake Maye and New England after their disappointing season opener, but that’s exactly why I’m high on them. That was the worst game they will play all season, and now they get a much more favorable matchup at home.

Final Score: Patriots 31, Steelers 20

Reubyn: Drake Maye is finally playing against a team not named the Seattle Seahawks. Two straight games against them have seen the aura around Maye fade, but a return home can help. If not, there’ll be serious questions about whether last season’s Patriots were real beneficiaries of that strength of schedule.

Final Score: Patriots 24, Steelers 15

Daniel: Patriots 20, Steelers 17

Utsav: Patriots 27, Steelers 21

Green Bay Packers (0-1) at New York Jets (1-0)

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: GB -4.5, O/U 44.5

Luke: I know the Jets didn’t look bad last week, but they’re not going to be able to put pressure on Jordan Love the same way Minnesota did. Green Bay’s offense is going to tear them up.

Final Score: Packers 40, Jets 19

Reubyn: Packers. Nuff said. They struggled offensively last time out. And Jets fans may come down to earth this week as the Packers aren’t the Titans.

Final Score: Packers 28, Jets 10

Daniel: Jets 27, Packers 20

Utsav: Packers 34, Jets 20

Cleveland Browns (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

Imago January 5, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 celebrates, after the Bucs defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-19, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0791733282st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: TB -8.5, O/U 46.5

Luke: The Browns suck.

Final Score: Buccaneers 28, Browns 13

Reubyn: It’s a 12 vs 10 game when the Browns offense takes the field. Maybe this week the Bucs’ defense should prepare to make receptions like the wide receivers do.

Final Score: Buccaneers 35, Browns 14

Daniel: Buccaneers 41, Browns 13

Utsav: Buccaneers 31, Browns 17

New Orleans Saints (0-1) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Derrick Henry 22 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_380 Copyright: xAMGx

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BAL -8.5, O/U 46.5

Luke: The Saints came alive in the second half last week and nearly pulled off a 21-point comeback at Detroit. Now they have to go to Baltimore for yet another tough test. But you know I can’t pick against my Saints.

Final Score: Saints 30, Ravens 27

Reubyn: Luke’s a Saints guy, and he’s not gonna like this. A road game at Baltimore may prove to be too troublesome for the Saints defense. The Saints look like Shough will be their guy, and he will. It all comes down to whether Jackson can be stopped.

Final Score: Ravens 28, Saints 20

Daniel: Ravens 31, Saints 23

Utsav: Ravens 34, Saints 21

Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Houston Texans (0-1)

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans calls signals during an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118163

Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: HOU – 2.5, O/U 46.5

Luke: This should be a really fun matchup. Cincy won in Week 1, but I think the Texans were the more impressive team. Their defense was a bit let down, but C.J. Stroud and that offense showed me life they rarely showed in 2025. I think Houston gets it done at home, but it’s close.

Final Score: Texans 23, Bengals 20

Reubyn: The Texans having back-to-back defensive letdowns, looks unlikely. But they’ll be up against it with Burrow. I’m going for a Bengals win here for two reasons. 1. The Bengals can be penciled in as strong contenders every time Burrow is under center. 2. Need to flip things around and can’t overlap with Luke.

Final Score: Bengals 27, Texans 26

Daniel: Texans 24, Bengals 21

Utsav: Texans 27, Bengals 24

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1)

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 04: Denver Head Coach, Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on January 04, 2026. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Chargers at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon202601011

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DEN -2.5, O/U 43.5

Luke: I’m writing my predictions first out of this group, but my gut is telling me they’re all going to pick Jacksonville after Denver’s disappointing opening weekend. However, I love betting on teams that underperformed in Week 1, especially when they get to play at home, so give me Denver.

Final Score: Broncos 25, Jaguars 22

Reubyn: I’m going second here in the actual writing sequence. And no, Luke, I’m not picking the Jags. They thrashed the Browns last week. It’s the Browns. And the Broncos got the Chiefs and Mahomes at home. This week will see the Broncos make the most of Mile High. And yes, the Broncos would really like that they’ve gotten their one bad game out of the way early.

Final Score: Broncos 25, Jaguars 18

Daniel: Jaguars 35, Broncos 17

Utsav: Broncos 27, Jaguars 24

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

Imago Justin Herbert has completed 2140 yards for the Chargers so far this season [Image Credit: Sky Sports]

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAC -7, O/U 43.5

Luke: The Chargers just got embarrassed by the Cardinals, but this is still a good roster with an offense that should continue to improve week by week. I do like the Raiders, but their inability to throw the ball to a wide receiver is going to hurt them in this game.

Final Score: Chargers 24, Raiders 17

Reubyn: Can’t read too much into the Chargers’ defeat in Week 1 to the Cardinals and the Raiders’ win over Miami. I’d put it down to some real freakish results. They don’t happen twice in two weeks to kick off a season, right? Chargers at home, round 2, will see them get the W.

Final Score: Chargers 17, Raiders 10

Daniel: Chargers 20, Raiders 17

Utsav: Raiders 24, Chargers 21

Washington Commanders (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 stands on the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225009

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DAL -4.5, O/U 50.5

Luke: This should be another really fun matchup. The Cowboys disappointed in Week 1 while the Commanders nearly pulled off the upset in Philadelphia, but the Cowboys are returning to Dallas for their home opener. If this were in Washington, I’d probably lean the Commanders, but I think I have to give Dallas the edge at home.

Final Score: Cowboys 34, Commanders 29

Reubyn: Since Utsav is a Cowboys fan, I’ll back the Commanders in this one. But on a serious note, the Commanders made a good game of it in Philly, and have some momentum on the road that they will look to use against a rather familiar foe.

Final Score: Commanders 27, Cowboys 20

Daniel: Cowboys 38, Commanders 27

Utsav: Cowboys 31, Commanders 28

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

Imago Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, September 30, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-seattles240930_npPyZ.jpg

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SEA -4.5, O/U 41.5

Luke: Sam Darnold is not playing in this game, but it shouldn’t make a difference. Seattle’s defense is going to shut down Arizona’s offense, and Drew Lock will do enough to get the job done.

Final Score: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 14

Reubyn: Just to make things fun here, let’s pick the Cardinals. They’ll come out all guns blazing in this divisional game, and what better shot at a win than a Darnold-less Seahawks team. Seattle’s defense may have other ideas.

Final Score: Cardinals 25, Seahawks 22

Daniel: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 14

Utsav: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23

Miami Dolphins (0-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SF -13.5, O/U 45.5

Luke: Wow, that’s a big spread, but it’s probably just about right. The 49ers looked really good in their season opener against the Rams, and now they have a few extra days off and get to play at home against an East Coast team that might be the worst in the NFL. San Fran should run away with this.

Final Score: 49ers 37, Dolphins 13

Reubyn: The Dolphins lost to the Raiders. Yeah, so did the Patriots in last season’s opening week. Miami may definitely turn things around, but not against a 49ers team that embarrassed the Rams.

Final Score: 49ers 20, Dolphins 13

Daniel: 49ers 33, Dolphins 14

Utsav: 49ers 35, Dolphins 17

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Imago SPORTS-FBN-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 ahead of the Chiefs s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThexKansasxCityxStarx 182273220W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966063

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: KC -6.5, O/U 47.5

Luke: Kansas City asserted their dominance against Denver’s defense, so I can only imagine what they’ll do against Indianapolis at home on Sunday night. Kenneth Walker could have another massive night.

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Colts 20

Reubyn: The Colts struggled against the Lamar Jackson- Derrick Henry combo at home. Now they have to deal with Mahomes and Walker on the road. It’s Chiefs all the way here.

Final Score: Chiefs 31, Colts 14

Daniel: Chiefs 34, Colts 20

Utsav: Chiefs 34, Colts 21

New York Giants (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 raises his hand during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on December 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Bills at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412083202

Game Time: Monday, 8:20pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: LAR -7, O/U 48.5

Luke: Vegas isn’t giving the Giants a whole lot of respect. After they handled the Cowboys convincingly, they have them as seven-point underdogs against the Rams, who were just embarrassed on Thursday night. The Rams are the better team with extra rest, but it should be closer than the spread indicates.

Final Score: Rams 27, Giants 24

Reubyn: The Rams will have traveled well in advance this time, but I’m gonna back the Giants, largely to ensure we don’t have the same picks. Also, I think the Rams will get one reality check at home without both their key defensive stars on.

Final Score: Giants 28, Rams 24

Daniel: Rams 28, Giants 27

Utsav: Rams 31, Giants 24