NFL Week 2 Staff Predictions: Can the Cowboys and Broncos Bounce Back From a Rocky Week 1?

We waited months and months for the NFL season to start, and it’s already Week 2? Time flies, I guess. But a new week means it’s time for some more predictions.
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Unfortunately, Daniel Rios and Utsav Jain had other responsibilities this week, so they couldn’t share their written thoughts, but they still provided their score predictions for every game. With that said, here’s how things stand heading into Week 2.
Daniel Rios: 11-5 (.688)
Reubyn Coutinho: 10-6 (.625)
Luke Hubbard: 9-7 (.563)
Utsav Jain: 8-8 (.500)
Now, let’s get into our picks for Week 2.
Detroit Lions (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)
Game Time: Thursday, 8:15pm ET
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
Game Odds: BUF -4.5, O/U 53.5
Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The game of the week might be played on Thursday night. Detroit and Buffalo have two of the best offenses in the league with defenses that have proven to be suspect at times. Expect a lot of points in this one, but there’s no way the Bills lose at home in their new stadium.
Final Score: Bills 33, Lions 28
Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: It’s a short week early in the season, and what a choice of teams here. I’m expecting a shootout in this one, but then there will be more focus on the fan experience at the Bills’ new home. The only way the Lions can win here is if their fans cosplay spiders. Allen will ignore it, though, and stay locked in.
Final Score: Bills 42, Lions 31
Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: Bills 35, Lions 28
Utsav Jain, Senior NFL Writer: Bills 34, Lions 31
Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Atlanta Falcons (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: CAR -2.5, O/U 43.5
Luke: I don’t get why Carolina is just a 2.5-point favorite in this game. Their offense looked great last week, meanwhile, Atlanta just looked dead in the water. Carolina should win by a touchdown.
Final Score: Panthers 23, Falcons 16
Reubyn: Home comforts won’t help Atlanta here. The Panthers got 37 last week, and while it won’t be as high this time around. There’s still a vast gulf, as seen in Week 1.
Final Score: Panthers 27, Falcons 17
Daniel: Panthers 38, Falcons 20
Utsav: Panthers 31, Falcons 17
Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Chicago Bears (1-0)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: CHI -5.5, O/U 48.5
Luke: Everyone is going to be all over Chicago in this game after they dropped 59 last week, and I do think they’ll win, but I don’t think they’ll cover this line. Caleb Williams has struggled against Brian Flores’s defense in the past, so it’s a sneaky low-scoring, gritty game.
Final Score: Bears 21, Vikings 18
Reubyn: The Vikings somehow pulled it off last week, but can they do it this time? On paper, not likely. The Bears dropped 59 on the road, but NFC South opposition is quite sketchy. Expect a tight game as the Vikings will pressure the Bears’ offense far more. And maybe some divine intervention will allow the Bears to win it with a field goal.
Final Score: Bears 26, Vikings 24
Daniel: Bears 31, Vikings 21
Utsav: Bears 37, Vikings 31
Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: PHI -7, O/U 39.5
Luke: The Eagles looked pretty strong last week on both sides of the ball, but there’s certainly room for improvement, and what better team to experiment and iron out some wrinkles against than Tennessee, who lost to the Jets by 13 in Week 1? Give me the Eagles by a lot.
Final Score: Eagles 31, Titans 14
Reubyn: The Titans will just not want to play a team wearing green after last week’s shocker. Anything apart from an Eagles win will be a contender for upset of the season.
Final Score: Eagles 38, Titans 9
Daniel: Eagles 24, Titans 17
Utsav: Eagles 30, Titans 14
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: NE -5.5, O/U 41.5
Luke: Everyone’s low on Drake Maye and New England after their disappointing season opener, but that’s exactly why I’m high on them. That was the worst game they will play all season, and now they get a much more favorable matchup at home.
Final Score: Patriots 31, Steelers 20
Reubyn: Drake Maye is finally playing against a team not named the Seattle Seahawks. Two straight games against them have seen the aura around Maye fade, but a return home can help. If not, there’ll be serious questions about whether last season’s Patriots were real beneficiaries of that strength of schedule.
Final Score: Patriots 24, Steelers 15
Daniel: Patriots 20, Steelers 17
Utsav: Patriots 27, Steelers 21
Green Bay Packers (0-1) at New York Jets (1-0)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: GB -4.5, O/U 44.5
Luke: I know the Jets didn’t look bad last week, but they’re not going to be able to put pressure on Jordan Love the same way Minnesota did. Green Bay’s offense is going to tear them up.
Final Score: Packers 40, Jets 19
Reubyn: Packers. Nuff said. They struggled offensively last time out. And Jets fans may come down to earth this week as the Packers aren’t the Titans.
Final Score: Packers 28, Jets 10
Daniel: Jets 27, Packers 20
Utsav: Packers 34, Jets 20
Cleveland Browns (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: TB -8.5, O/U 46.5
Luke: The Browns suck.
Final Score: Buccaneers 28, Browns 13
Reubyn: It’s a 12 vs 10 game when the Browns offense takes the field. Maybe this week the Bucs’ defense should prepare to make receptions like the wide receivers do.
Final Score: Buccaneers 35, Browns 14
Daniel: Buccaneers 41, Browns 13
Utsav: Buccaneers 31, Browns 17
New Orleans Saints (0-1) at Baltimore Ravens (1-0)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: BAL -8.5, O/U 46.5
Luke: The Saints came alive in the second half last week and nearly pulled off a 21-point comeback at Detroit. Now they have to go to Baltimore for yet another tough test. But you know I can’t pick against my Saints.
Final Score: Saints 30, Ravens 27
Reubyn: Luke’s a Saints guy, and he’s not gonna like this. A road game at Baltimore may prove to be too troublesome for the Saints defense. The Saints look like Shough will be their guy, and he will. It all comes down to whether Jackson can be stopped.
Final Score: Ravens 28, Saints 20
Daniel: Ravens 31, Saints 23
Utsav: Ravens 34, Saints 21
Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Houston Texans (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 1pm ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: HOU – 2.5, O/U 46.5
Luke: This should be a really fun matchup. Cincy won in Week 1, but I think the Texans were the more impressive team. Their defense was a bit let down, but C.J. Stroud and that offense showed me life they rarely showed in 2025. I think Houston gets it done at home, but it’s close.
Final Score: Texans 23, Bengals 20
Reubyn: The Texans having back-to-back defensive letdowns, looks unlikely. But they’ll be up against it with Burrow. I’m going for a Bengals win here for two reasons. 1. The Bengals can be penciled in as strong contenders every time Burrow is under center. 2. Need to flip things around and can’t overlap with Luke.
Final Score: Bengals 27, Texans 26
Daniel: Texans 24, Bengals 21
Utsav: Texans 27, Bengals 24
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:05pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: DEN -2.5, O/U 43.5
Luke: I’m writing my predictions first out of this group, but my gut is telling me they’re all going to pick Jacksonville after Denver’s disappointing opening weekend. However, I love betting on teams that underperformed in Week 1, especially when they get to play at home, so give me Denver.
Final Score: Broncos 25, Jaguars 22
Reubyn: I’m going second here in the actual writing sequence. And no, Luke, I’m not picking the Jags. They thrashed the Browns last week. It’s the Browns. And the Broncos got the Chiefs and Mahomes at home. This week will see the Broncos make the most of Mile High. And yes, the Broncos would really like that they’ve gotten their one bad game out of the way early.
Final Score: Broncos 25, Jaguars 18
Daniel: Jaguars 35, Broncos 17
Utsav: Broncos 27, Jaguars 24
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:05pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: LAC -7, O/U 43.5
Luke: The Chargers just got embarrassed by the Cardinals, but this is still a good roster with an offense that should continue to improve week by week. I do like the Raiders, but their inability to throw the ball to a wide receiver is going to hurt them in this game.
Final Score: Chargers 24, Raiders 17
Reubyn: Can’t read too much into the Chargers’ defeat in Week 1 to the Cardinals and the Raiders’ win over Miami. I’d put it down to some real freakish results. They don’t happen twice in two weeks to kick off a season, right? Chargers at home, round 2, will see them get the W.
Final Score: Chargers 17, Raiders 10
Daniel: Chargers 20, Raiders 17
Utsav: Raiders 24, Chargers 21
Washington Commanders (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: DAL -4.5, O/U 50.5
Luke: This should be another really fun matchup. The Cowboys disappointed in Week 1 while the Commanders nearly pulled off the upset in Philadelphia, but the Cowboys are returning to Dallas for their home opener. If this were in Washington, I’d probably lean the Commanders, but I think I have to give Dallas the edge at home.
Final Score: Cowboys 34, Commanders 29
Reubyn: Since Utsav is a Cowboys fan, I’ll back the Commanders in this one. But on a serious note, the Commanders made a good game of it in Philly, and have some momentum on the road that they will look to use against a rather familiar foe.
Final Score: Commanders 27, Cowboys 20
Daniel: Cowboys 38, Commanders 27
Utsav: Cowboys 31, Commanders 28
Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at Arizona Cardinals (1-0)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: SEA -4.5, O/U 41.5
Luke: Sam Darnold is not playing in this game, but it shouldn’t make a difference. Seattle’s defense is going to shut down Arizona’s offense, and Drew Lock will do enough to get the job done.
Final Score: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 14
Reubyn: Just to make things fun here, let’s pick the Cardinals. They’ll come out all guns blazing in this divisional game, and what better shot at a win than a Darnold-less Seahawks team. Seattle’s defense may have other ideas.
Final Score: Cardinals 25, Seahawks 22
Daniel: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 14
Utsav: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 23
Miami Dolphins (0-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-0)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25pm ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: SF -13.5, O/U 45.5
Luke: Wow, that’s a big spread, but it’s probably just about right. The 49ers looked really good in their season opener against the Rams, and now they have a few extra days off and get to play at home against an East Coast team that might be the worst in the NFL. San Fran should run away with this.
Final Score: 49ers 37, Dolphins 13
Reubyn: The Dolphins lost to the Raiders. Yeah, so did the Patriots in last season’s opening week. Miami may definitely turn things around, but not against a 49ers team that embarrassed the Rams.
Final Score: 49ers 20, Dolphins 13
Daniel: 49ers 33, Dolphins 14
Utsav: 49ers 35, Dolphins 17
Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)
Game Time: Sunday, 8:20pm ET
Where to Watch: NBC
Game Odds: KC -6.5, O/U 47.5
Luke: Kansas City asserted their dominance against Denver’s defense, so I can only imagine what they’ll do against Indianapolis at home on Sunday night. Kenneth Walker could have another massive night.
Final Score: Chiefs 27, Colts 20
Reubyn: The Colts struggled against the Lamar Jackson- Derrick Henry combo at home. Now they have to deal with Mahomes and Walker on the road. It’s Chiefs all the way here.
Final Score: Chiefs 31, Colts 14
Daniel: Chiefs 34, Colts 20
Utsav: Chiefs 34, Colts 21
New York Giants (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1)
Game Time: Monday, 8:20pm ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Game Odds: LAR -7, O/U 48.5
Luke: Vegas isn’t giving the Giants a whole lot of respect. After they handled the Cowboys convincingly, they have them as seven-point underdogs against the Rams, who were just embarrassed on Thursday night. The Rams are the better team with extra rest, but it should be closer than the spread indicates.
Final Score: Rams 27, Giants 24
Reubyn: The Rams will have traveled well in advance this time, but I’m gonna back the Giants, largely to ensure we don’t have the same picks. Also, I think the Rams will get one reality check at home without both their key defensive stars on.
Final Score: Giants 28, Rams 24
Daniel: Rams 28, Giants 27
Utsav: Rams 31, Giants 24