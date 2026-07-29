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NFL Witnesses Historic Contract Boom as Eagles, Browns Hand Record Deals to Two Stars

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Prasun Chakrabarty

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Jul 29, 2026 | 9:36 AM EDT

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NFL Witnesses Historic Contract Boom as Eagles, Browns Hand Record Deals to Two Stars

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Prasun Chakrabarty

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Jul 29, 2026 | 9:36 AM EDT

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Tuesday saw two record-breaking extensions reshape the NFL’s salary landscape with two defensive stars resetting the market at their respective positions within hours. It may not come across as a surprise, especially as last season saw many believe Jalen Carter could become the first non-quarterback to earn $50 million per season.

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While that did not happen, with the honor going to the Texans’ Will Anderson Jr in April, Carter made bank just ahead of training camp. The value of his new deal eclipses his older rookie contract by a massive 597.25%

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The Eagles officially announced Carter’s new four-year extension worth up to $160 million. The deal includes $106 million guaranteed and carries an average annual value of nearly $38 million. Though Carter’s deal is less than the Texans’ defensive end’s deal, he still set a record among defensive tackles.

Carter is now the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, after surging past Jeffery Simmons’ deal from just last month.

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RankPlayerTeamAverage Annual Value (AAV)Total GuaranteesTotal Contract ValueContract Term
1Jalen CarterPhiladelphia Eagles$38.0M$106.0M$152.0M4 Years
2Jeffery SimmonsTennessee Titans$35.3M$100.0M$105.8M3 Years
3Chris JonesKansas City Chiefs$31.8M$95.0M$158.8M5 Years
4Dexter LawrenceNew York Giants$28.0M$60.0M$90.0M4 Years
5Milton WilliamsNew England Patriots$26.0M$63.0M$104.0M4 Years
6Jordan DavisPhiladelphia Eagles$26.0M$64.4M$78.0M3 Years
7Zach AllenDenver Broncos$25.5M$69.5M$102.0M4 Years
8Nnamdi MadubuikeBaltimore Ravens$24.5M$75.5M$98.0M4 Years
9Alim McNeillDetroit Lions$24.25M$55.1M$97.0M4 Years
10Quinnen WilliamsNew York Jets$24.0M$66.0M$96.0M4 Years

Eagles fans may feel the player is worth every bit of that money after remembering his key contributions in the fourth quarter against the Rams in the Divisional Round in January 2025. Had he not come clutch, the team may have not had the chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

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On the first play in the fourth, he registered a forced fumble that was returned for 40 yards. That turnover saw the Eagles get possession and score a field goal to take them four clear of the Rams with 13:23 on the clock. 

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Nine minutes later, the Eagles extended their lead to 13, but Jake Elliott missed the extra point. Stafford then found Colby Parkinson for a touchdown and Joshua Karty’s kick was good, allowing the Rams to make it 28-22. On the next drive, the Rams’ defense kept the Eagles to a three-and-out to get the football at their 18 with just over two minutes left on the clock. 

On the 10th play of the Rams’ next drive at 3rd and 2 from Philly’s 13, Carter sacked Stafford to make it 4th and 11. This crucial play denied the Rams the two yards they needed for another 1st and 10, eventually helping them hang on. 

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Carter wasn’t the only defensive star cashing in on Tuesday, though. Almost at the same time, another NFL record fell, this time in the secondary.

Denzel Ward becomes the highest-paid NFL cornerback

According to reports from ESPN and NFL Network, Ward agreed to a $62.2 million contract extension on July 28. Also, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that the deal includes $52.3 million in guaranteed money and once again makes Ward the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history based on average annual value.

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The timing wasn’t much of a surprise as Ward has been one of the Browns’ most consistent players since Cleveland selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Even though he was already under contract through 2027, the Browns chose to lock him in for the long haul, ensuring one of the league’s top cover corners remains the centerpiece of their defense.

With Myles Garrett no longer in Cleveland, Ward is now expected to take on an even bigger leadership role as the Browns continue reshaping their roster. Like Carter’s deal, Ward’s extension has seen him become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back.

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RankPlayerPositionTeamAverage Annual Value (AAV)Total Contract ValueContract Term
1Denzel WardCBCleveland Browns$31.1M$62.2M2 Years
2Trent McDuffieCBLos Angeles Rams$31.0M$124.0M4 Years
3Sauce GardnerCBIndianapolis Colts$30.1M$120.4M4 Years
4Derek Stingley Jr.CBHouston Texans$30.0M$90.0M3 Years
5Derwin JamesSLos Angeles Chargers$25.2M$75.6M3 Years
6Kyle HamiltonSBaltimore Ravens$25.1M$100.4M4 Years
7Jaycee HornCBCarolina Panthers$25.0M$100.0M4 Years
8Jalen RamseyCBMiami Dolphins$24.1M$72.3M3 Years
9Patrick Surtain IICBDenver Broncos$24.0M$96.0M4 Years
10Kerby JosephSDetroit Lions$21.25M$85.0M4 Years

Browns fans will remember Ward’s heroics deep in the fourth against the Steelers last season. He marked receivers on three straight plays to deny Aaron Rodgers a touchdown and the Steelers a chance to score a game-equaling field goal or game-winning two-point conversion. 

Though not in a playoff, a home win against a divisional rival would have seen Browns fans have a good time with Ward earning cult status in Cleveland.

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Those two extensions certainly grabbed the spotlight, but the NFL offseason is far from over.

In fact, there’s a good chance the list of record-breaking contracts gets another shake-up before the regular season kicks off. Several players are still waiting on new deals, and given how quickly the market keeps climbing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another player reset the bar at his position.

The Eagles have another name that might challenge Denzel Ward 

With salaries continuing to climb across almost every position, a few more NFL stars could soon be in line for market-resetting extensions. Here are a few such names. 

One name to keep an eye on is Quinyon Mitchell.

The Eagles cornerback has already established himself as one of the league’s elite defenders, earning First-Team All-Pro honors early in his career. Once he’s eligible for his first extension after his rookie deal, many expect Philadelphia to make him one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the game.

If that happens, he’ll likely have to surpass Denzel Ward’s $31.1 million average annual value and Trent McDuffie’s $31.0 million mark to claim the top spot.

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Then there’s Puka Nacua.

After a record-setting season in which he led the league in both receptions and receiving yards, the Rams star is also approaching extension eligibility.

With the wide receiver market already crossing the $40 million-per-year mark, Nacua has a legitimate chance to become the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. If he gets a deal that exceeds Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $42.15 million average annual value, it would see a reset in the highest-paid receiver table.

Considering the ongoing historic contract boom, it’s clear the NFL’s salary leaderboard may not stay the same for long.

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Prasun Chakrabarty

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Prasun Chakrabarty is a Senior Writer in the Olympic Sports division at EssentiallySports, where he covers track and field, gymnastics, swimming, and other Olympic disciplines. A seasoned journalist with three years at the company, Prasun's extensive knowledge and passion for track and field were evident from day one. With years of connections and research already established, he brought a unique edge to the ES Insights and Trends Desk. He has since become a key voice in the company's Olympic sports coverage. His star coverage includes World Athletics Indoor Championships, USATF Outdoor Championships, and reporting live from the U.S. Marathon Trials. His expertise earned him a special invitation from the Paris City Council to cover lead-up events ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Over time, his stories have sparked real-world impact. His piece on athlete mental toughness drew praise from Texas Volleyball head coach Jerritt Elliott, while a feature on winter sports caught the attention of Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, who engaged with it publicly. His reporting has made its way into Wikipedia, where editors have cited his work as a trusted source on Olympic sports. Being an alum of the Journalistic Excellence Program (JEP) and an active member of the ES Think Tank, he’s part of the team driving the site’s long-term coverage strategy.

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