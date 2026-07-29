NFL Witnesses Historic Contract Boom as Eagles, Browns Hand Record Deals to Two Stars

Tuesday saw two record-breaking extensions reshape the NFL’s salary landscape with two defensive stars resetting the market at their respective positions within hours. It may not come across as a surprise, especially as last season saw many believe Jalen Carter could become the first non-quarterback to earn $50 million per season.

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While that did not happen, with the honor going to the Texans’ Will Anderson Jr in April, Carter made bank just ahead of training camp. The value of his new deal eclipses his older rookie contract by a massive 597.25%

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The Eagles officially announced Carter’s new four-year extension worth up to $160 million. The deal includes $106 million guaranteed and carries an average annual value of nearly $38 million. Though Carter’s deal is less than the Texans’ defensive end’s deal, he still set a record among defensive tackles.

Carter is now the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, after surging past Jeffery Simmons’ deal from just last month.

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Rank Player Team Average Annual Value (AAV) Total Guarantees Total Contract Value Contract Term 1 Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles $38.0M $106.0M $152.0M 4 Years 2 Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans $35.3M $100.0M $105.8M 3 Years 3 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs $31.8M $95.0M $158.8M 5 Years 4 Dexter Lawrence New York Giants $28.0M $60.0M $90.0M 4 Years 5 Milton Williams New England Patriots $26.0M $63.0M $104.0M 4 Years 6 Jordan Davis Philadelphia Eagles $26.0M $64.4M $78.0M 3 Years 7 Zach Allen Denver Broncos $25.5M $69.5M $102.0M 4 Years 8 Nnamdi Madubuike Baltimore Ravens $24.5M $75.5M $98.0M 4 Years 9 Alim McNeill Detroit Lions $24.25M $55.1M $97.0M 4 Years 10 Quinnen Williams New York Jets $24.0M $66.0M $96.0M 4 Years

Eagles fans may feel the player is worth every bit of that money after remembering his key contributions in the fourth quarter against the Rams in the Divisional Round in January 2025. Had he not come clutch, the team may have not had the chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

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On the first play in the fourth, he registered a forced fumble that was returned for 40 yards. That turnover saw the Eagles get possession and score a field goal to take them four clear of the Rams with 13:23 on the clock.

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Nine minutes later, the Eagles extended their lead to 13, but Jake Elliott missed the extra point. Stafford then found Colby Parkinson for a touchdown and Joshua Karty’s kick was good, allowing the Rams to make it 28-22. On the next drive, the Rams’ defense kept the Eagles to a three-and-out to get the football at their 18 with just over two minutes left on the clock.

On the 10th play of the Rams’ next drive at 3rd and 2 from Philly’s 13, Carter sacked Stafford to make it 4th and 11. This crucial play denied the Rams the two yards they needed for another 1st and 10, eventually helping them hang on.

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Carter wasn’t the only defensive star cashing in on Tuesday, though. Almost at the same time, another NFL record fell, this time in the secondary.

Denzel Ward becomes the highest-paid NFL cornerback

According to reports from ESPN and NFL Network, Ward agreed to a $62.2 million contract extension on July 28. Also, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that the deal includes $52.3 million in guaranteed money and once again makes Ward the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history based on average annual value.

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The timing wasn’t much of a surprise as Ward has been one of the Browns’ most consistent players since Cleveland selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Even though he was already under contract through 2027, the Browns chose to lock him in for the long haul, ensuring one of the league’s top cover corners remains the centerpiece of their defense.

With Myles Garrett no longer in Cleveland, Ward is now expected to take on an even bigger leadership role as the Browns continue reshaping their roster. Like Carter’s deal, Ward’s extension has seen him become the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back.

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Rank Player Position Team Average Annual Value (AAV) Total Contract Value Contract Term 1 Denzel Ward CB Cleveland Browns $31.1M $62.2M 2 Years 2 Trent McDuffie CB Los Angeles Rams $31.0M $124.0M 4 Years 3 Sauce Gardner CB Indianapolis Colts $30.1M $120.4M 4 Years 4 Derek Stingley Jr. CB Houston Texans $30.0M $90.0M 3 Years 5 Derwin James S Los Angeles Chargers $25.2M $75.6M 3 Years 6 Kyle Hamilton S Baltimore Ravens $25.1M $100.4M 4 Years 7 Jaycee Horn CB Carolina Panthers $25.0M $100.0M 4 Years 8 Jalen Ramsey CB Miami Dolphins $24.1M $72.3M 3 Years 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Denver Broncos $24.0M $96.0M 4 Years 10 Kerby Joseph S Detroit Lions $21.25M $85.0M 4 Years

Browns fans will remember Ward’s heroics deep in the fourth against the Steelers last season. He marked receivers on three straight plays to deny Aaron Rodgers a touchdown and the Steelers a chance to score a game-equaling field goal or game-winning two-point conversion.

Though not in a playoff, a home win against a divisional rival would have seen Browns fans have a good time with Ward earning cult status in Cleveland.

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Those two extensions certainly grabbed the spotlight, but the NFL offseason is far from over.

In fact, there’s a good chance the list of record-breaking contracts gets another shake-up before the regular season kicks off. Several players are still waiting on new deals, and given how quickly the market keeps climbing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another player reset the bar at his position.

The Eagles have another name that might challenge Denzel Ward

With salaries continuing to climb across almost every position, a few more NFL stars could soon be in line for market-resetting extensions. Here are a few such names.

One name to keep an eye on is Quinyon Mitchell.

The Eagles cornerback has already established himself as one of the league’s elite defenders, earning First-Team All-Pro honors early in his career. Once he’s eligible for his first extension after his rookie deal, many expect Philadelphia to make him one of the highest-paid defensive backs in the game.

If that happens, he’ll likely have to surpass Denzel Ward’s $31.1 million average annual value and Trent McDuffie’s $31.0 million mark to claim the top spot.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell 27 is shown during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214179

Then there’s Puka Nacua.

After a record-setting season in which he led the league in both receptions and receiving yards, the Rams star is also approaching extension eligibility.

With the wide receiver market already crossing the $40 million-per-year mark, Nacua has a legitimate chance to become the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. If he gets a deal that exceeds Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $42.15 million average annual value, it would see a reset in the highest-paid receiver table.

Considering the ongoing historic contract boom, it’s clear the NFL’s salary leaderboard may not stay the same for long.