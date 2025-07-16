NFLPA Accused of Burying Collusion Proof as Lloyd Howell Faces Legal Backlash From Players

The NFLPA’s messy offseason just got worse. Back in January, arbitrator Christopher Droney made a big decision. He didn’t find proof that owners worked together to lower QB pay, but he did say Roger Goodell and other NFL leaders pushed teams to cut guaranteed money, which breaks their labor deal rules. Then things got weird. Instead of telling players right away, union leaders – including director Lloyd Howell – reportedly hid the 61-page decision for five months. Now players are finding out, and they’re not happy.

Now, the fallout is hitting like a blindside sack. Players who signed team-friendly deals without knowing about the ruling are fuming. Agents are screaming. And NFLPA chief Lloyd Howell – already under fire for shady private equity ties – might face more than just angry tweets. Because when you bury proof that could’ve put millions back in your members’ pockets? That’s not just bad optics. That’s a lawsuit waiting to happen.

Enter Mike Florio, who broke down the legal grenade waiting to explode on PFT PM: “If I’m a guy that was a free agent in 2025 and got a deal that wasn’t fully guaranteed, and if I’d known about this hidden collusion grievance? My agent might’ve negotiated better,” he explained, channeling frustrated players.

Roger Goodell

The path forward? A lawsuit claiming the NFLPA violated its “duty of fair representation” by burying evidence that could’ve boosted contracts. But here’s the catch: The league could argue grievance deadlines passed. “Sorry, deadlines expired,” Florio mocked, anticipating the NFL’s defense. Yet if players lose that battle, the next move is clear—“that’s when you sue the NFLPA.” The irony? Howell’s conflicts keep piling up.

ESPN revealed he’s a paid consultant for Carlyle Group, a private equity firm pre-approved by the NFL to buy team stakes. “It’s laughable,” Florio scoffed. “The head of a sports union works for a fund that’s in bed with the league? It sounds like a bit.”

With an outside investigator now digging into the union’s drama, players face a choice: Rally to oust Howell, or let training camp distractions sweep it under the rug. But as Florio vowed: “I ain’t going to forget about it.” Neither will the agents already drafting demand letters.

Even NFL legends are now calling out the union’s shaky defense. And the backlash is growing louder by the day.

Lloyd Howell faces player mutiny

Howell’s NFLPA leadership is starting to feel like a crumbling pocket; every move just invites more pressure. The union’s executive committee says they’ve got his back, releasing a defiant statement through ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “We categorically reject false reports… We further reject attempts to mischaracterize the committee’s views.” But that carefully worded support rings hollow when legends like J.J. Watt are calling BS on X: “‘We have a deliberate process’ and ‘no rush to judgment’? Those are contradicting statements…”

And Watts is not alone – far from it. Former Eagles QB Chris Long blasted the union‘s toothless response: “We have, again, the weakest union. If you’re a football player, you sit out for a year, the average career is three years, and I don’t know that anything will happen.” Here’s why that stings: Players watched Lamar Jackson fight for months just to get a non-guaranteed deal after his MVP season. Then there’s Russell Wilson taking a pay cut in Denver. Don’t forget Kyler Murray‘s $230 million contract with just $103 million guaranteed—all while the NFLPA allegedly hid proof that Roger Goodell and Jeff Pash urged owners to limit guarantees post-Deshaun Watson.

Chris Long

Here’s where it gets messy. That hush-hush confidentiality deal? Turns out it directly clashes with Article 4, Section 5 of the CBA, which clearly states player reps must receive all arbitration rulings. So not only did Howell’s team bury the collusion findings for five months, they might’ve broken their own rules doing it.

Now the dominoes are falling – and fast. The NFLPA’s outside investigator is already digging into Howell’s private equity ties to Carlyle Group (yep, the same firm the NFL okayed for team investments). Meanwhile, agents are whispering about class-action lawsuits behind closed doors. And if that wasn’t enough, veterans like Long keep dragging the union’s ‘weak’ track record, from those botched COVID protocols right up to this latest transparency mess.

Here’s the problem: Howell’s defenders claim they’re being ‘deliberate.’ But let’s be real, critics see straight-up stall tactics. Now with training camps looming, the clock’s ticking louder than ever. And here’s why it matters: the NFLPA’s credibility is hanging by a thread. However, here’s the choice: either player reps rally to force change. Or get ready for their union to become a punchline. Again.