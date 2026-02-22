Sources: NFLPA Expects Salary Cap to Be $303.5M, Players Forbidden From Playing Fantasy Football; Latest on Tua Tagovailoa & Trey Hendrickson

Executive Director of the NFLPA Lloyd Howell speaks at the National Football League Players Association press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz leading up to Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240207112 JohnxAngelillo

Executive Director of the NFLPA Lloyd Howell speaks at the National Football League Players Association press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz leading up to Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240207112 JohnxAngelillo

Essentials Inside The Story NFLPA pressure forces multiple teams toward aggressive offseason spending

Combine intel signals looming quarterback decision in Miami

Quiet tag-and-trade chatter builds around an elite Bengals pass rusher

The NFL Combine officially kicks off Monday, as the specialists, defensive linemen, and linebackers take part in team interviews and medical exams. While players will be poked, prodded, and tested over the next week, free agency and what teams intend to do this offseason also move into the next phase. Here’s the first Combine insider article of the week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

NFLPA identifies teams that need to spend $$$

The NFLPA had its annual meeting last week via conference call rather than a forum taking place at the Indianapolis Convention Center, as it often does during the Combine. What were the big takeaways?

The NFLPA told members (agents) that they expect the salary cap to be $303.5 million this league year, though it could reach as high as $305 million. Several teams, including the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, as well as the Tennessee Titans, must spend an additional $50 million on player contracts this year to meet their three-year requirement, according to the CBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means many of the free agents signed by these teams or contract extensions handed out to players already on the roster will be frontloaded with a lot of cash for the 2026 season.

The NFLPA also went over betting rules with the agents, stressing that betting on football in any form is not allowed, players are not allowed to bet on any sports while at team facilities, and players are not allowed to participate in fantasy football leagues. The final dictate, players not being allowed to play fantasy football, drew the ire of many agents I spoke with.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Expect a decision on Tua Tagovailoa soon

The Miami Dolphins’ immediate plans for the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be publicly announced before the end of the Combine. No one expects Tagovailoa to be back with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the quarterback’s team even told me that the 2020 first-round pick won’t be with the Dolphins come Week 1 of the 2026 season. Whether the organization can swing a trade for Tagovailoa or needs to cut him outright remains to be seen.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Oct 12, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks by the bench area against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251012_SNV_na2_00213

The fifth pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa, put together a pair of terrific seasons in 2022 and 2023 but has since struggled with injury and inconsistency. The quarterback threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season and was benched after 14 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overwhelming belief from people I’ve spoken with is that Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley favors signing Malik Willis, the former Green Bay Packers backup who is slated for free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, many question whether Miami will have enough money to sign Willis in free agency, considering the interest building in the quarterback and the contract he will ultimately sign. People I’ve spoken with believe Willis ends up with the Arizona Cardinals, as they are expected to cut ties with Kyler Murray.

If they can’t sign Willis, what will the Dolphins then do at the quarterback position?

Bobby Slowik, who was elevated from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator, is a big fan of Quinn Ewers, who did a solid job starting in place of Tagovailoa during the final three games of the season. If the Dolphins can’t afford to bring in a coveted veteran, a source tells me the likely plan includes using Ewers as the starter in 2026 and signing an inexpensive backup, such as Jimmy Garoppolo.

ADVERTISEMENT

People close to the situation believe that Ewers deserves the opportunity to prove he can lead a franchise in the NFL. The former Longhorns signal caller was a Day 2 prospect who mind-blowingly fell into the final round of last year’s draft.

If Ewers doesn’t work out as a starter, then Hafley and the organization can select their signal caller of the future during the 2027 NFL Draft. But many want to see Ewers get a shot as the weekly starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest on Trey Hendrickson

The conversation over pass rushers expected to be available once the league year starts has completely focused on Maxx Crosby of the Raiders. Yet another talented veteran is expected on the market, Trey Hendrickson, and there’s little talk of where he’ll end up. That’s because the Cincinnati Bengals have been mum on their plans.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 26: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 before the game against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Jets at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026044

Hendrickson wanted to finish his career with the Bengals and desired a long-term contract with the organization. After a very brief holdout last summer, the franchise countered by giving Hendrickson a $14 million raise for 2025. Were it not for a hip injury that ended his 2025 season after just seven games, the Bengals would’ve likely traded their star pass rusher before the deadline.

So where are things now?

While there have been several predictions where Hendrickson could sign in free agency, people with knowledge of the situation tell me that it’s not out of the question that Cincinnati will attempt to tag and trade the nine-year veteran. Hendrickson will have to agree to a new contract with any team that attempts to trade for him if the Bengals move ahead on this strategy.

Other than the tag and trade, the conversation from the Bengals on Hendrickson’s future in 2026 has been very quiet.