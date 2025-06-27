NFLPA Hid Evidence After Roger Goodell is Implicated For Encouraging Collusion: Report

Picture this: It’s March 2022, and Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million megadeal with the Browns just detonated like a Hail Mary at the buzzer. Owners clutch their pearls (and checkbooks), and behind the closed mahogany doors of the annual owners meeting, a coordinated play call circulates from the very top. Roger Goodell?

Fast forward to January 2025, when independent arbitrator Christopher Droney drops a 61-page bomb confirming that the NFL Management Council, “with the blessing of Commissioner Roger Goodell,” explicitly “encouraged the 32 NFL Clubs to reduce guarantees in veterans’ contracts”—the smoking gun of collusive intent.

Union’s fumble: Self-interest over solidarity

And then… silence. For over five months, both the NFL and the NFL Players Association kept the ruling under wraps. As Dan Patrick quipped on the air, “Why would the players association be in cahoots with this since they would want their players to be paid as much as possible? That’s the best question, right?”

The answer lies in what Pablo Torre calls the union’s “holy grail.” Torre explained that NFLPA insiders “have always… dreamed of this” document, because it captures the league office rigging the system in 4K clarity. Yet when pressed on why the union would hide such leverage, he traces it back to a March 2022 power shuffle: DeMaurice Smith’s exit, JC Tretter—former Browns center—stepping in as two-term NFLPA president, and a clandestine search installing Lloyd Howell as executive director.

But there’s a twist. As Torre revealed, the JC Tretter himself is caught in the ruling “privately trashing Russell Wilson, blaming him… for not getting the fully guaranteed contract that everybody wanted him to get.” Tretter even calls Wilson a “wuss”, lamenting that “instead of being the guy that made guaranteed contracts the norm, he’s the guy that ruined it for everyone.”

That private insult sealed the deal. Torre summed it up: “If you’re the president of the union who wants to be the next executive director… this is something that looks terrible. And so, again, cover up. You could argue… as much as these missteps and embarrassing things are bad, the cover-up… that’s always worse, right? And the question of why didn’t you hear—it’s about self-interest from individuals instead of the collective good of the players and the union.”

The parallels to past NFL subterfuge are chilling. Remember Spygate, where evidence vanished faster than a DB on a double move? Or the 2010 ‘secret cap,’ where owners colluded during an ‘uncapped’ year? This fits the pattern: a league office adept at scripting narratives from the shadows.

Why Goodell’s cover-up was called in the Huddle?

For the NFL: Droney’s ruling was the equivalent of finding the league’s hand in the cookie jar, crumbs dusting Goodell’s lapel. While Droney bizarrely credited eight owners who claimed they ignored the league’s ‘encouragement’ (avoiding potential billion-dollar damages), the evidence was damning. Burying it prevented immediate fallout and potentially blocked other QBs denied guarantees— Lamar Jackson , Kyler Murray , Justin Herbert —from filing fresh grievances. Think of it like the league audibled to a QB sneak to kill the clock on justice.

For the NFLPA: Shame and ambition. Tretter’s bid for the top job led the union to protect his political future over weaponizing the ‘holy grail’ for the collective good. The result was a devastating fumble recovered by silence.

As John Madden famously barked in his video game, ‘The QB must go down, and he must go down hard.’ Here, the target wasn’t a passer, but player leverage and guaranteed contracts, with the league office calling the blitz.

The buried Droney ruling isn’t just a lost grievance; it’s a stark X-ray of the power dynamics underpinning America’s most popular sport. It reveals a league willing to push the ethical envelope right up to the line of collusion, and a union apparatus sometimes more concerned with internal politics than its members’ wallets.

The document is out now, forced into the light. The damage, however, lingers like the echo of a missed field goal. A reminder that sometimes, the most dangerous plays happen far from the bright lights of Sunday afternoon. In meetings where contracts are snapped like tendons before the players even step onto the field, and when Goodell is booed. The cover-up, as always, proved far uglier than the crime!