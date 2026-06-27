NFLPA Records Claim Brandon Aiyuk Spread False Information About Firing His Agent Amid 49ers Standoff

Brandon Aiyuk has been very active on social media amid his ongoing battle with the San Francisco 49ers. Recently, the wide receiver revealed that he had fired his agent, Ryan Williams, with whom he has worked since before he was drafted. However, the NFLPA says something else.

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“The NFLPA’s public database still lists Ryan Williams as Brandon Aiyuk’s agent. Verbal termination is one thing. Aiyuk has yet to file the paperwork to make it official, despite what he suggested on IG,” wrote the reporter on X on June 26.

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Normally, when a player drops an agent by canceling their Standard Representation Agreement, it is made visible on the NFLPA database. The process begins with the player notifying the NFLPA of said termination, followed by correspondence between the union, the player, and the agent to confirm the development.

But as Williams is still listed as Aiyuk’s agent, the WR is technically still repped by him. The mismatch in what is in the proof and what Brandon Aiyuk has said has made it clear that the relationship has soured over time.

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Insider Ben Standig reported in April that Aiyuk and Williams had not been in contact for more than six months. It is evident that the latter has distanced himself from the WR, given everything that’s happened in the last few months.

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For starters, the relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers had nearly iced out, as he stopped attending rehab and practice, and he was placed on the reserve/left squad list last December. In January, the WR invited more trouble with a misdemeanor speed racing. And in June this year, Aiyuk dropped two very intentional videos about his relationship with San Francisco, calling them “scared,” “stupid,” and “dumb.”

No agent would have cleared any of these actions. Even if he did have one during this time, there would be some official statements to salvage Aiyuk’s reputation. Nothing of that sort has come out so far.

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Now that Brandon Aiyuk’s career is in a more precarious situation than before, it might be best to hire an agent.

As of late, he has constantly expressed his desire to play with the Washington Commanders this season. Recently, Aiyuk cheered for the team on his Instagram story and also recorded himself with a Commanders football. He called Washington the “best team in the world” in the latter video. However, the 49ers have yet to announce their decision on what they plan to do with him.

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General Manager David Lynch (who is also a good friend of Ryan Williams) said in January this year that Aiyuk has “played his last snap” for San Francisco. The WR is currently on the reserve/left squad list, which allows San Francisco plenty of time to make their call. It is expected that Aiyuk will be released by the team before the season begins.

Aiyuk has not played a game since the 2024 Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he injured his knee. As he heads towards uncharted territory in his career, some advice from a new agent would be welcome.