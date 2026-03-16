NFLPA Removes Calais Campbell, Ryan Kelly & Others From Executive Post After Re-election of Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Essentials Inside The Story A leadership shake-up has taken place within the NFL Players Association

Jalen Reeves-Maybin secured another term as president of the union's Board of Player Representatives

Several familiar names are stepping away from the Executive Committee

On Sunday, Jalen Reeves-Maybin was re-elected as president of the union’s Board of Player Representatives. Soon after, the NFLPA shared that some players, including Calais Campbell and Ryan Kelly, would no longer be part of the Executive Committee.

“Thank you to these four player leaders for their dedication and hard work during their time on the Executive Committee,” the NFLPA wrote on X, announcing they are moving on from Calais Campbell, Ryan Kelly, Thomas Hennessy, and Austin Ekeler.

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These four were originally re-elected to two-year terms in 2024. Calais Campbell is still working on a career that could land him in the Hall of Fame. At 39 years old, he’s aiming for another season in the NFL, which will be his 18th. There are even rumors that the Dallas Cowboys might sign him to fill in for Osa Odighizuwa.

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Earlier this month, Ryan Kelly, the former center for the Minnesota Vikings, decided to retire from football. He played for 10 years, but his career ended after a tough 2025 season filled with injuries.

Meanwhile, Thomas Hennessy is getting ready for another season with the New York Jets. He joined the team in 2017 after a brief time with the Indianapolis Colts, and now he is the player who has been with the Jets the longest.

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However, Austin Ekeler faces a much less certain path. The former Washington Commanders running back is currently an unrestricted free agent while recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered in September 2025 in the nation’s capital.

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On the other hand, the NFLPA swiftly filled the vacant leadership roles. They chose Tanoh Kpassagnon as treasurer. He’s a defensive end with nine years of experience, having played last season for the Chicago Bears and served as an alternate player representative before.

Then there is Jonathan Greenard, an outside linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, who also stepped up to the Executive Committee after serving in a similar alternate position.

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Harrison Phillips also joins the committee after spending years representing teammates with the Jets. Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin also secured a spot after previously serving as a player representative in Titletown.

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The four new members will now work alongside Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin re-elected as president of the NFLPA

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While veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is still waiting to land his next team in free agency, he got big news. The NFL Players Association confirmed that Reeves-Maybin will continue as president of the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives. As a result, he officially begins his second two-year term in the role starting Sunday.

Not long after the announcement, the veteran linebacker also shared his thoughts on continuing in the position.

“I’m honored that the Board has trusted me to continue serving as president,” Reeves-Maybin said in a statement. “There’s important work ahead, and I’m looking forward to continuing advocating on behalf of our membership to protect our rights and advance our interests.”

His words reflected the responsibility that comes with representing players across the league. Meanwhile, his leadership journey also carries historical significance for the union. Reeves-Maybin was the first Black NFLPA president since Dominique Foxworth from 2012 to 2014, when he won the election two years ago. He is now the first Black president to serve more than one term since Troy Vincent led the union from 2004 to 2008.

Before Reeves-Maybin stepped into the role, Eric Winston held the position after Foxworth, and later J.C. Tretter took over leadership duties.

Alongside Reeves-Maybin, several familiar voices will remain part of the union’s leadership group. Executive committee members Oren Burks, Cam Heyward, Ted Karras, Case Keenum, Brandon McManus, and Thomas Morstead also secured re-election. Together, that group will continue working with the NFLPA as it represents players across the league.

Congratulations to all!