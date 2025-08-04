NFLPA Takes Decisive Step Forward With 32-Rep Vote After Turbulent Months, Says Tom Pelissero

After a whirlwind of controversy and leadership drama, the NFLPA just made a bold move to steady the ship. On Sunday, the Board of Player Representatives named David White as the interim executive director, less than three weeks after Lloyd Howell Jr. stepped down amid heavy backlash. The timing couldn’t have been more crucial—with the regular season inching closer, the union badly needed a voice to guide the 32 locker rooms. And now, they’ve got one. Meanwhile, the race to replace Howell quietly heated up behind the scenes.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, two names initially stood out: JC Tretter and Don Davis. Tretter, who was serving as the union’s chief strategy officer, eventually walked away from the position, leaving Davis in the mix. But as discussions went deeper, another name emerged from the shadows—one that had almost made the cut a year ago.

Now, White isn’t new to this game—not even close. He once led SAG-AFTRA during some of its most tense labor battles and currently heads consulting firm 3CG Ventures. In fact, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported, “A voting player representative from all 32 teams participated in the board vote tonight after conducting interviews with multiple internal and external candidates over the past two weeks. After a chaotic few months, some stability,” he wrote. That stability was exactly what players had been craving.

Notably, NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin praised the process in a clear statement of confidence: “This decision is the result of a comprehensive, player-led process. We understood the urgency to fill this role and did our due diligence to identify the right person to lead our union in this moment.” He added, “We have full faith in David to take the union forward… David has spent much of his career fighting for collectively bargained rights… and is committed to putting players first.” And to everything, White responded, “I am grateful to the NFLPA’s player leadership for entrusting me… It’s a duty I do not take lightly.”

Finally, while Lloyd Howell cited wanting to no longer be a “distraction,” the real issues ran much deeper, from shady confidentiality deals to questionable expenses. But for White, the job starts now—and he’s got a brand-new issue waiting right on his desk.

Another big issue for the NFLPA

To begin with, the massive ESPN-NFL media deal is already making noise, just not the kind players want to hear. The league’s expected equity slice in ESPN, reportedly up to 10%, raises one huge question inside locker rooms: how do players benefit? Sure, the Shield cashes in, but what about the guys suiting up every Sunday?

On that note, long-time agent Peter Schaffer isn’t staying quiet. He flagged the issue with a blunt take: “Agents and players see major revenue potential in the ESPN–NFL deal, but there’s real concern the league structured it to conceal money from the player pool.” And he’s not just talking in general terms. With ESPN gaining access to seven regular-season games that used to air on NFL Network, Schaffer is wondering how the money—or lack of cash—shifts the numbers for players.

More importantly, the league currently splits revenue with the players, roughly 50/50. But if the NFL takes equity instead of cash, it might dodge that split entirely. “This could artificially depress the salary cap, directly cutting into player contracts and earnings,” Schaffer warned. “The NFLPA needs to stay on top of this and demand full transparency.”

Finally, while the deal’s not signed yet, it’s definitely circling the runway. Once it lands, the union will get its shot to dissect the fine print. And now with David White at the helm, the timing couldn’t be more crucial—because this deal just added another high-stakes task to his to-do list.