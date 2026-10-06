NFLRA Hits Back at NFL With Strong Statement After Referee Suspensions

The NFL rarely puts its officials in the disciplinary spotlight. But after two veteran referees were suspended following separate incidents with players in Week 4, the league is now facing pushback from the union representing its game officials.

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The League handed line judge Jeff Seeman a two-game suspension and referee Adrian Hill a one-game suspension following separate incidents involving Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson.

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The NFL Referees Association responded Tuesday by criticizing the penalties. The union called the suspensions “excessive.”

“NFL officials have a responsibility to conduct themselves professionally on the field, and the actions in these incidents fell short of that standard,” Scott Green, the NFLRA Executive Director, noted in a post on X. “Accountability matters, but that should not result in discipline that is excessive or inconsistent with established precedent.

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“Officials are routinely subjected to highly charged interactions and, at times, verbal abuse from players and coaches. While that never excuses misconduct by an official, it shouldn’t be dismissed as simply part of the game. The league expects the highest level of professionalism from its officials, and it should demand the same from everyone on the field.”

Jeff Seeman’s suspension came after cameras appeared to catch him shouting “F— you” twice to Trey McBride during the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the New York Giants. The exchange happened late in the fourth quarter during a play where Arizona believes there should have been a pass interference penalty.

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McBride’s frustration over the no-call was followed by Seeman’s reaction, which quickly drew attention around the league. NFLPA executive director JC Tretter also criticized the official’s conduct, noting that a uniform standard should apply in all directions.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

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Meanwhile, Adrian Hill’s suspension came after Minnesota’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson was accidentally knocked into Hill during a play and inadvertently sent the referee to the ground. Wilson attempted to help Hill up, but the referee instead reacted angrily and appeared to tell the linebacker to get back to his team.

Wilson later said the two spoke after the incident and that Hill understood what had happened.

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The NFLRA is not arguing that officials should be exempt from discipline. Instead, Green stressed that the punishment should be fair and consistent while pointing to the treatment officials receive during games.

That distinction is at the center of the union’s response. The NFLRA said it plans to challenge the severity of the suspensions and meet with the NFL’s officiating department to discuss disciplinary standards. It also intends to meet with NFLPA leadership about the increasing confrontations between players and officials.

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“We will defend the principle that discipline must be fair, consistent and proportionate,” Green said.

For a relevant point of comparison, the NFL suspended umpire Roy Ellison for one game without pay in 2013 after finding that he made a “profane and derogatory” statement toward then-Washington offensive lineman Trent Williams during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams said Ellison had cursed at him during a Washington drive, an allegation the league addressed with a one-game suspension.

The NFLRA challenged the decision at the time, calling it rushed and saying it would file an immediate grievance. Ellison’s suspension provides a public point of comparison as the union argues that Seeman’s two-game ban is excessive and inconsistent with past precedent. The league has not publicly detailed whether factors beyond the on-field exchange contributed to Seeman receiving a longer suspension.

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Before this week, the NFL’s most recent public disciplinary case involving an official came in December 2018. The league placed Ellison on administrative leave after Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes accused him of using derogatory language during Buffalo’s game against the Miami Dolphins. After reviewing the incident, the NFL reinstated Ellison and fined him one game check, which ESPN reported was $9,300.

The 2018 case differed from Ellison’s 2013 discipline. It resulted in administrative leave, an investigation and a fine, rather than a one-game suspension.

Now, two officials have been suspended in the same week, and the NFLRA wants the league to explain why those punishments were appropriate.

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Whether the union’s challenge changes the suspensions remains unclear. But with the NFLRA, NFL, and NFLPA now set to discuss how players and officials interact on the field, the fallout from Week 4 is unlikely to end with the suspensions alone.