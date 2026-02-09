NFL’s Most Interesting Records Broken in the 2025 Season

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin's departure couldn't stop Pittsburgh from setting a new NFL mark.

The 2025 NFL season has officially concluded with the Seattle Seahawks reigning victorious. From the spit-gate in the first minutes of the season to a running back winning Super Bowl MVP for the first time since 1998, there has been no shortage of drama in 2025.

But most importantly, 2025 was record-breaking. Action Network’s Gautham Marthandan breaks down the season’s biggest record-breaking milestones. From 161-year-old records to major statistical records, here are the most interesting records broken in 2025.

The Steelers’ 22 consecutive non-losing seasons

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

Marthandan first brings up the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 22 consecutive non-losing seasons record, beating out the Dallas Cowboys‘ previous 21 seasons. The Steelers’ record stands out, especially due to Mike Tomlin‘s departure. During his 19 seasons with Pittsburgh, Tomlin held a winning record in 16 of them.

Winning is hard to do in the NFL, and doing it consistently since 2003 is mind-blowing. The Dallas Cowboys held the record with non-losing seasons set from 1965 to 1985.

Interestingly, the Steelers and Cowboys combined for three Super Bowls through their 43 non-losing seasons. Winning a Super Bowl is never easy, but dynasties such as the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs have shown the ability to do so in such a short time.

Justin Jefferson’s 8,480 receiving yards through the first six seasons

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

NFL wide receivers are getting better and better as the years go on. Despite the league shifting back to incorporating more runs into its offense, the pass game remains king.

Justin Jefferson entered the league as a Superstar and has remained one through his six seasons. Jefferson’s 1,048 receiving yards in 2025 helped him beat out another Minnesota Vikings receiver, Randy Moss‘s record for most yards through six seasons.

Moss logged 8,375 receiving yards through his first six seasons—105 fewer than Jefferson’s new record.

Despite the team accounting for Jefferson since he entered the league, he had remained dominant and now broken a 23-year-old record.

Matthew Stafford’s 28 consecutive passing touchdowns without an interception

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford deservingly won the MVP award for his play in 2025. Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns to just 8 interceptions.

Most impressively, about his big numbers, Stafford broke the record for most passing touchdowns without an interception with 28. The record was previously held by Tom Brady, who threw 27 consecutive passing touchdowns without an interception in 2011.

Marthandan comments on the impressiveness of Stafford’s record with some insight. The NFL is unpredictable, and interceptions can happen due to slight errors. Stafford avoiding such probabilities for so long is a sure reason for the Rams’ 12 wins in 2025.

NFL defenses have been built to stop the pass. Defensive mastermind Vic Fangio has popularized two high safeties, daring offenses to run rather than pass. Despite the league’s shift, Stafford was still able to break a 14-year record.

Field goal records broken in 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive back Cam Little

NFL offenses have it as easy as ever. Touchback’s place the offense at the 35-yard line, and the unit needs to earn just 30 yards to feel good about putting three points on the board.

Kickers made 84% of their field goal attempts for 40-49 yards in 2025, breaking the previous record of 83% set in 2013.

Marthandan comments on the shift from being in the “please just make it” range to being nearly automatic. With teams being more confident in being able to put up points, they were more daring to go for it on fourth down.

Star kickers such as Cam Little and Brandon Aubrey have been the leaders to the new kicking consistency. Little set the record for longest field goal made in a season (67 yards) in 2025 and made a 70-yarder in the preseason. With kickers being capable of making such long field goals, offensive drives before halftime and the end of a game are more probable.

The final field goal record broken in 2025 was 60+ field goals made. The record was not just broken, but shattered. In 2025, kickers made 12 60+ yard field goals, doubling the record set in 2022 (6).

Trey McBride’s most receptions by a Tight End (126)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride

With NFL pass rushes better than ever, tight end has evolved to be a superstar position.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride broke the record for most receptions by a tight end in NFL history with 126. The previous record is 116, set by Zach Ertz in 2018.

Getting drastically better season by season, McBride signed an extension with the Cardinals during the offseason, and it paid off immediately. With the position evolving and becoming more prominent, McBride will have a chance to do it again in 2026 as the main focal point of the offense.

Myles Garrett’s record-breaking 23-sack season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett

It’s time for the elephant in the room.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s 23-sack season is one of the most dominant and impressive seasons of all time. While T.J. Watt flirted with breaking the record in 2021, Michael Strahan‘s 22.5 sack record was broken by Garrett after 25 seasons.

In his column, Marthandan acknowledges that NFL teams pass more than ever, but he quickly brings up the quick game and built-in answers NFL offenses have come up with to negate a pass rush.

Another knock on Garrett is him earning the final sack in the Cleveland Browns’ 17th game. Yes, if the season were limited to 16 games, Garrett would not be the current record holder, but you have to acknowledge that Garrett broke the record in less pass rush snaps than it took Strahan.

A record number of teams went from 11+ loss seasons to the playoffs

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots

The 2025 season was flipped on its head. What the league looked like in 2024 was drastically different from what played out in 2025.

A record-breaking five teams went from 11+ losses in 2024 to competing in the playoffs a year later. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers each turned it around a year later and competed in the playoffs, with three of the teams making it past the Wild Card Round.

On the flip side of this, none of the top seven teams in Super Bowl odds made the conference Championship. This is the first time since 2008.

It was comeback season all year long

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

There were plenty of comeback records broken in 2025.

Seven teams were able to find wins when down by 15+ points, including the playoffs, with four being the previous record. The Denver Broncos set an NFL-record with 12 comeback wins in 2025. Finally, Wild Card Weekend was electric, setting a record for comeback wins in the final three minutes of the game with four.

It’s possible to credit the trend of comebacks with field position, with NFL teams being set up in good field position due to touchbacks. With teams being set up closer and closer to scoring position, playing prevent becomes way less effective and allows teams to chip their way back in.

Josh Allen boasts NFL record for the worst overtime record

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played a big part in the NFL changing the overtime rules, but it hasn’t helped him yet.

Allen’s overtime record fell to 0-7 in 2025, including three overtime losses in the playoffs. This is the most overtime losses without a win in NFL history.

Allen and the Bills have fought adversity since the quarterback entered the league, but the inability to find a way to win in overtime has kept the Bills quarterback out of the discussion of the all-time greats. In good news for Allen, he has the most total touchdowns through a player’s first nine seasons.

Young Running Backs taking over

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

It feels like it was yesterday we were talking about how undervalued the running back position has become. But in 2025, young running backs were often the best players on the field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson logged the most scrimmage yards from a player 23 and younger with 5,648, while fellow 2023 draftee Jahmyr Gibbs set the record for most touchdowns by a player 23 and under with 49.

That’s not it for the 2023 draft class, however, Miami Dolphins‘ Devon Achane’s 5.62 yards per carry is the second-most in NFL history for running backs with 500+ career attempts. Marion Motley currently holds the record with 5.7.

What records will be broken next season?

With records being broken season by season, it’s likely some of these records can be broken next season.

The most likely of the few is the kicking records. There has been such a significant shift in kicker’s capabilties, I’d bet Cam Little gets another chance at breaking the longest field goal record again.

Trey McBride could easily top his record-breaking season as the Cardinals continue to search for a quarterback, and Myles Garrett might not be done yet.