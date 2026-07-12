NFL’s Reigning SB Champs Sold In Record Breaking $9.6 Billion Deal

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, are officially entering a new era. After months of discussion around who would be the next owners of the team, the Paul G. Allen estate has officially handed over the keys.

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The Seahawks have been purchased in a record-breaking deal by an ownership group led by Vinod Khosla, Sportico reported. The details of the sale have not been released, but the Khosla family will be the controlling owner of the franchise, the Seahawks released in a statement. Multiple sources within the league say that Khosla and Co. struck a $9.6 billion deal with the team.

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“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks,” Vinod Khosla announced in an official statement on behalf of the Khosla family. “We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere.”

This is now the most expensive NFL team sale in the league’s history. The previous record was set by the Washington Commanders being purchased by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. The Seahawks purchase is also the second-most expensive across all sports, only behind the $10 billion sale of the Los Angeles Lakers.

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Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: The Seattle Seahawks celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208235

The Khosla family is expected to give up its minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers.

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Yesterday, Front Office Sports reported that the Khosla-led group had only one competitor: a front led by Aditya Mittal, who is a minority owner of the Boston Celtics, and former Celtics governor Ed Grousbeck. FOS also reported a former Seahawks player being involved in the discussions, but it was unclear which party they were with.

The late Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1996 (made official in 1997), and was with the franchise until he died in 2018. His sister, Jody, was named the executor of his estate after his passing. She had been running the team in his absence.

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What do we know about new Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla?

Vinod Khosla is an Indian-origin venture capitalist and owner of Khosla Ventures. He originally began as a tech entrepreneur, founding Sun Microsystems in 1982. He later moved to Kleiner Perkins to foray into venture capital and established Khosla Ventures in 2004. Khosla has investments in companies like OpenAI, DoorDash, Affirm, and Instacart.

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Per Forbes, his net worth stands at a whopping $13.7 billion. The publication ranked him No. 1 on their Midas list, the 19th time he’s been bestowed that honor. Khosla wrote the first check to Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which was initially a not-for-profit. This March, the company hauled in a post-money valuation of $825 billion.

Vinod Khosla is a resident of California. He and his son, Neal, are longtime 49ers fans; Vinod revealed during the 49ers Horizon summit last year that they had season passes to games when Neal was only five years old.

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The overlap with the 49ers adds a unique layer to this story, as the Seahawks and 49ers are division rivals. Seattle currently leads the rivalry 33-24 and has also established a new winning streak with two back-to-back Ws.