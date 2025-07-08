NFL’s Version of Lee Corso Isn’t Done Yet at 74 as Veteran Host Wants New Contract Extension

James Brown, affectionately known as JB, stands as one of the most respected figures in sports broadcasting. With a career spanning over 40 years, he’s best known as the steady, dignified host of The NFL Today on CBS, a role he’s held since 2006. Brown isn’t just another face on Sunday broadcasts. He’s a foundational voice, anchoring the show through multiple cast changes while maintaining its integrity and rhythm. But fans are now comparing him to legendary college broadcaster Lee Corso. Here’s what happened.

James Brown still suits up every Sunday and sets the tone in that studio like it’s week 1, not year 19. And now, according to Front Office Sports, he’s letting CBS know he wants back in. Another deal. Another run. Maybe not forever, but not done yet. This isn’t just any host wanting another year. This is the host. His tone is calm, his questions sharp, and his ability to elevate the surrounding voices is unmatched in the industry.

What makes this more than a routine extension talk? The comparisons. Insiders are already calling him the NFL’s version of Lee Corso or Dick Vitale. Guys who didn’t have retirement dates, but had standing invitations. Stay as long as you want. JB might be next in that category. He’s earned it.

via Imago

When emotions spike and egos flare, he keeps it clean. On the CBS’ The NFL Today, he lets Bill Cowher go old-school, lets Nate Burleson flex, and still ties it all back to football. That’s studio mastery. Even Nate said on-air that JB reminds him and the crew how “lucky we are to be here.” That’s reverence. That’s the kind of locker room leadership that doesn’t show up in a network press release.

The contract itself? Still in talks. JB’s current two-year deal expires after this season. No ink yet, but the momentum is there. And no one’s pushing him out the door. If anything, CBS knows, you lose JB before you’re ready, and suddenly you’re solving a culture problem, not a production one.

James Brown’s journey to becoming one of the most respected broadcasters in sports media didn’t follow a straight path. It started on the basketball courts of Harvard, passed through the corporate halls of Xerox and Kodak, and eventually landed behind the microphone. After narrowly missing a roster spot with the Atlanta Hawks in the 1970s, Brown pivoted to business.

But his entry into sports broadcasting came in 1984 when he began calling Washington Bullets games and served as a commentator for The NBA on CBS. That initial exposure led to broader roles at CBS Sports. By 1987, he was handling play-by-play for NFL and college basketball games, reporting from the NBA Finals, and anchoring Olympic coverage, most notably during the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics. Brown also co-hosted CBS Sports Saturday/Sunday, where he began to showcase the poise and versatility that would later define his brand.

In 1994, Brown joined Fox Sports at a pivotal time. The network had just secured NFL broadcasting rights, and Brown was tapped to anchor Fox NFL Sunday alongside Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson. Over the next 12 years, the show became the most-watched NFL pregame show, a testament to both its format and Brown’s skill in managing strong voices while keeping the focus on the game.

He returned to CBS in 2005, taking over as the host of The NFL Today in 2006. Brown has since become the longest-tenured anchor in that show’s modern era. Along the way, he’s hosted a record 10 Super Bowl pregame shows and earned three Emmy Awards. Brown also contributes to CBS News as a special correspondent, covering social issues with the same grace and integrity he brings to the football desk.

Now at 74, James Brown remains the gold standard, a broadcaster who blends credibility, calm authority, and cultural relevance like few ever have.