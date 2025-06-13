NHL Fans Suffer Like NFL Because of Taylor Swift After Travis Kelce Turned Heads at Stanley Cup

When Taylor Swift sang Take Me to Florida, you just knew she wasn’t talking about a beach day in Boca. Instead, she perhaps meant Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, live from Amerant Bank Arena. And she didn’t come alone. Right beside her in a VIP suite was none other than the Chiefs’ tight end-turned-rockstar boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Red shirt, shades on, the Chiefs’ star was soaking in the kind of energy even Arrowhead can’t touch when Lord Stanley’s in the building. Kelce and Swift touched down like hockey royalty. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported their helicopter arrival near the arena, with security shutting down the VIP entrance and the press box elevators.

Later, Swift and Kelce were spotted in their suite, sipping drinks and watching a war on ice unfold just feet below. No jerseys, no team colors, but make no mistake, this was a power couple moment. It’s their offseason. We all know that the Chiefs are reeling after February’s Super Bowl LIX heartbreak to the Eagles. Also, Swift just wrapped the final leg of her monster Eras Tour. And while the world had been wondering where they’d surface next, they chose Sunrise, Florida. Because that wasn’t just any hockey night. That was a turning point!

Florida led the series 2-1, and a win would send the Oilers home clinging to the edge of elimination. But Edmonton had a secret weapon back on the ice, Jeff Skinner. Yes, that Jeff Skinner, the same guy who once posed in that awkward, now-viral 2013 photo with Swift. Eleven years later, the timelines collided. Oilers fans joked, “She heard Jeff was in.”

The team’s official X account even leaned in, posting a reference alongside that old photo. It was nostalgic, weird, yet perfect. And if you’re wondering whether Swift’s superstardom overshadowed the game, the answer’s complicated. Because when Taylor Swift shows up mid-series with Travis Kelce, people talk.

Whatever their intentions, their presence sent a message: this Final isn’t just for diehards anymore. It’s the stage. And Game 4 wasn’t just a matchup between Florida and Edmonton, it was a cultural crossover. But the fans were frustrated by the repeated attention they got.

Fans get angry over Travis Kelce and his billionaire GF

It’s the same old story. We have seen how the Chiefs’ viewership charts have skyrocketed since the singer and their tight end started dating. When NHL cameras started showing her after every time the teams scored, fans were angry. One such wrote, “@NHL_On_TNT we get it…she’s there. Enough. Signed, every NHL fan.”

Although her presence is captivating enough to bring more viewers to the TV screens and even to the stadiums, they didn’t want to see NFL-like attention on her. “@NHL_On_TNT TAYLOR SWIFT IS NOT WHAT WE WANT TO SEE WHEN THE PANTHERS SCORE,” mentioned another angry fan who was fed up by watching her. It was enough to see them once or twice. But the cameras showed them after every few moments, which frustrated many fans.

Hence, another person requested the management to stop showing her again and again, “Hey @NHL_On_TNT we get it. Taylor and Travis are in the building. Now STOP SHOWING THEM! Please?!?” It’s clear that the fans wanted to see the players. It was such a decisive game with the elimination factor. One fan also echoed the same sentiment in their8-word message, “Let’s keep the cameras on the game please!” Besides them, some fans also didn’t care about their arrival in the game. One such person mentioned, “Who cares?”