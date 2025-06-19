Nick Bolton Confesses Insecurity at Chiefs Camp as Andy Reid Announces Two Injury Updates

A Super Bowl champion, a man with 559 career tackles, and a player who recently signed a $45 million contract extension rarely confesses to feeling a little… inadequate. But this is the truth at the 2025 Chiefs camp, where even the veterans are watching closely. And it’s not because they’re rusty, but rather because the youngsters just won’t stop impressing. Nick Bolton, the certified tackling machine and green-dot commander for Kansas City, is in a unique situation. Yes, he remains the alpha in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. But the rookies? They’re catching on fast, maybe too fast for comfort. And Bolton didn’t shy away from it either.

When questioned about Ashton Gillotte and Omarr Norman-Lott, the two best defensive rookies, at a recent press conference, Nick Bolton gave an honest response. “Yeah, I was super surprised, man, of how smart those guys were, how focused they were, how driven, self-driven they were,” Bolton said. “I understand like conceptually wise how difficult it is coming from college and playing a multiple scheme here, so those guys are picking it – making calls, making reads and giving communication back to the linebackers…me with the green dot that means a lot so you know everybody’s on the same page.” Translation: They are already performing the tasks that I found difficult as a rookie. And that’s mildly terrifying, but also something to be proud of. Bolton’s admission reflected a developing pattern at the Chief’s training and wasn’t just a casual remark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

To be clear, this isn’t just off-season or OTA fluff. The Chiefs’ 2025 objective includes pressure. Last season, Kansas City’s sack total fell to a three-year low of just 39, down from 55 and 57 the previous two seasons. That’s not just a dip, that’s a pattern. Since his first season, Chris Jones’ cumulative number of sacks was at its lowest. Tershawn Wharton left in free agency. The front office didn’t respond with a flashy signing. Not at all. They banked on hunger rather than publicity and started bargain hunting in the draft aisle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And they got what they were looking for. Already dubbed Wharton 2.0, Norman-Lott is larger and more aggressive in the trenches. Gillotte? He is the mirror of George Karlaftis, and that is not a metaphor. They now share a locker room and even a college coach. Already, Karlaftis is giving him the whole veteran experience—tape, texts, and unsolicited advice. Nick Bolton’s statement that he’s “super surprised” by how quickly these people are picking up on the situation isn’t merely an act of humility; it’s also a warning. It’s no longer a smooth path up the defensive depth chart in Kansas City. It’s a dogfight with rookies who don’t know they’re supposed to wait their turn. And as the defense is getting sharp, the offense is finally getting its players back.

Andy Reid’s injury update comes with a side of relief

Andy Reid broke some much-needed good news for the offense amid all the defensive jargon. Josh Simmons, a first-round pick, and wide receiver Rashee Rice, who are both battling knee issues, should be fully recovered by the start of training camp. At his news conference on June 19, Reid stated, “Yeah, I think they’re both ready to go, yeah, they actually got great work in these camps here.” Simmons, who tore his patellar tendon while playing for Ohio State, has been on a mission besides recovering.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reid commended Simmons approach to rehabilitation, stating: “You could tell if you just want to look at his rehab… he had a mindset that, ‘I’m get in there. It’s not going to be training camp. It’s going to be like now.’ And he worked his tail off to get there, so you respect that.” That seems like a guy hoping to start on the first day. Reid immediately referred to him as a ‘potential contributor,’ indicating that he did not rule out the prospect.

Rice’s position is equally comforting. After a knee scare threatened to sideline one of Patrick Mahomes’ top options, hearing he’s good to go is a breath of fresh air for a receiving corps still looking to find its rhythm in 2025. So while Nick Bolton wrestles with how quickly the rookies are catching up, the Chiefs’ offense can at least breathe a little easier. The cavalry is healthy, and camp’s about to get spicy on both sides of the ball.