Cowboys Legend Approves of ESPN Calling Injury-Prone Ex-Browns Star the Best Fit for Dak Prescott’s Offense

Essentials Inside The Story The former Cowboys player is enthusiastic about the 30-year-old’s reported links to the Cowboys.

Despite suffering gruesome injuries in 2023, the RB’s spirits are as high as ever.

Explore how he might fit into Dak Prescott’s offense.

To say that Dez Bryant was once the face of the Dallas Cowboys would not be an overstatement. He was originally drafted No. 24 overall by the Cowboys in 2010 and soon developed into one of the best receivers in franchise history, as well as an unquestioned bright spot of the post-Triplets era. So, it makes sense that even six years after leaving The Star, he remains both a vocal fan and critic. So, what’s the latest thing he’s said?

“Hey now! Hey now! That’s a great move!” Dez Bryant tweeted after reading ESPN’s report linking Nick Chubb as a potential ideal fit for Dallas’ offense heading into the 2026 season.

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ESPN noted that at this stage of his career, Chubb could still provide value inside the Cowboys’ running back room.

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“A veteran grinder at this point in his career, Chubb could provide value as the Cowboys’ No. 2 or No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams,” Bowen wrote. “Chubb can still secure catches on swings and checkdowns in the passing game, but he should be viewed as an early-down option who can use his power and vision in short-yardage situations.”

He could serve a role as a second or third option behind projected starter Javonte Williams. While Chubb could still contribute in parts of the passing game, the report emphasized that he should primarily be viewed as an early-down runner. This would enable him to maximize his power and vision, which could be especially beneficial in short-yardage situations.

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While Dez Bryant may genuinely agree with ESPN’s take, it likely stems from what he saw during Nick Chubb’s heyday with the Cleveland Browns. During the first half of his career in Cleveland, Chubb emerged as one of the league’s brightest offensive stars. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro honor during that span. Between 2019 and 2022, Chubb averaged 1,336 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns per season.

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However, the running back’s career took a significant turn in 2023. During the Week 2 game, Chubb suffered an injury so severe that even ESPN chose not to show the replay. He suffered a complete knee dislocation while tearing his MCL and meniscus. He also partially tore his ACL. The injury required two separate surgeries in September and November of that year, ultimately leading to a lengthy rehab process that extended into the following year.

The 30-year-old was only able to return late in October 2024. To top that, injuries also plagued that season, and he eventually left Cleveland and joined the Houston Texans in 2025. At Houston, he rushed for 506 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games, although it was apparent through his play that age and injuries had clearly diminished his explosiveness.

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However, it was his mindset that mattered before he even took to the field.

“That’s all behind me. Injuries happen. With what I did, it takes about two years to really get back. So, I’m over the hump. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time,” he stated before the 2025 season.

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And come 2026, Chubb could still be a valuable addition for the Dallas Cowboys because of the specific role he could play in Dak Prescott’s offense.

The Cowboys could still find value in Nick Chubb

Prescott led one of the NFL’s most productive offenses last season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s guidance. Their offense finished second in total offense (392 yards per game) and seventh in scoring offense (27.7 points per game). Dallas also had a strong rushing attack, ranking ninth. Javonte Williams led the running game in what was his breakout year after 4 years with the Broncos.

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Williams rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. This earned him a three-year, $24 million extension from Dallas this past offseason. With the extension, the Dallas Cowboys have firmly anointed Williams as the franchise running back. However, while Williams is expected to remain the leader, Nick Chubb could still emerge as a solid second- or third-string option, exactly as ESPN outlined in its article.

The 26-year-old carried the ball 252 times last season, and Dallas may not want to place a similarly heavy workload on him again this year, especially after making a financial investment in him. So this could open the door for Chubb to carve out a meaningful role inside the offense.

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So, considering Nick Chubb’s potential fit within the Cowboys’ structure, Dez Bryant’s enthusiasm toward the move appears to hold genuine merit.