Nick Emmanwori Injury Update: NFL Doctor Delivers Strong Blow to Seahawks DB’s Super Bowl Hopes After Missing Practice

The rookie finalist posted 81 tackles and 11 breakups this season.

Why does an NFL doctor see Emmanwori as a defensive liability?

With the Super Bowl just days away, the Seattle Seahawks faced a critical setback as rookie safety Nick Emmanwori went down with a concerning injury. With the offense already navigating Sam Darnold’s oblique issues, the defense now looks vulnerable ahead of the season’s biggest game. While the team remains quiet on the injury suffered during practice, NFL injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse highlighted the hurdles Emmanwori faces even if cleared for the clash against the Patriots.

“Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori suffered a new ankle injury today which is potentially concerning, especially since they are concerned enough to get imaging,” Morse wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Ankles are tricky especially with only 4 days until the Super Bowl. Unclear specifics but if he’s healthy enough to play then he will definitely be targeted by Vrabel/McDaniels/Maye as a weakness due to the new injury. FWIW he dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the year and it is not clear if this is to the same ankle, opposite ankle and if it is a new injury or a reinjury. I’m sure there will be details provided in the next 24 hours.”

This happened as Seattle approached the end of their workout session at San Jose State University. Emmanwori was defending a pass when he went down and missed the rest of the practice, just 4 days before the Super Bowl. A pool report said he was able to walk off the field on his own shortly before 4 p.m., but the situation clearly caught attention. Several teammates and coaches gathered around him as he left the field.

After the team was done with their practice, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared a brief update on Emmanwori’s condition.

“He had an ankle today. We brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps?” Macdonald said.

Besides the statement, the team has not yet confirmed how serious the injury is. Emmanwori was expected to receive treatment on Wednesday night at the team hotel and may also undergo imaging tests to get a clearer picture of the injury. The recent issue marked the second time he was injured, as the regular season saw him miss three games due to an ankle injury, keeping him out early on before he became a regular starter. Macdonald, on the other hand, is scheduled to speak again on Thursday morning, which could bring more clarity to the situation.

Emmanwori is coming off a strong rookie season after being selected 35th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the draft. He finished the year with 81 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and one interception in the regular season. His performance also earned him recognition as a finalist for the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The injury concern, however, could slow his development at a crucial time. While the situation is troubling for the Seahawks, the issues extend beyond Emmanwori alone. Four other players were also limited during Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares for the Super Bowl.

Major concerns loom over the Seahawks’ fitness as pre-game practice unfolds

Health questions continue to surround the Seattle Seahawks as their Super Bowl preparations move forward with another practice session in Northern California. The team’s head coach, Mike Macdonald, kept building a game plan for Sunday’s championship matchup against the New England Patriots while practicing just nine miles from Levi’s Stadium. He explained that most of the game plan was already put in during practices last week (in Renton).

Amid the planning phase, injuries posed a major concern as five Seahawks were limited in practice. The list included left tackle Charles Cross (foot), Josh Jones (ankle, knee), quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), and Nick Emmanwori.

QB Sam Darnold has not fully practiced since injuring his oblique on Jan. 15, two days before Seattle’s divisional-round win. He also had limited throwing before the NFC Championship Game, which the Seahawks won.

“Sam’s right on schedule,” Macdonald told the pool reporter. “So we’ve had this plan here over the last X amount of weeks, and it varies every day. And today he had a great day, so we’re right on schedule.”

Despite the injury concerns, Mike Macdonald remains focused on keeping the Seahawks’ preparation on schedule. The team is continuing to add to its game plan gradually, rather than installing everything at once, to manage workloads and avoid setbacks. Seattle will return to practice Thursday afternoon as it continues final preparations for the Super Bowl, along with closely monitoring player health.