Nick Saban Calls Terrion Arnold an “Exceptional Character” in Letter to Florida Judge After Lions Release

Nick Saban always has his players’ backs, but this time he went so far in order to do that. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban wrote a letter to Judge Christopher Sabella to support his former cornerback Terrion Arnold, who’s facing multiple charges. In his letter Saban asked the judge to think about Arnold’s good character and the person he knows from their time together at Alabama.

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“Dear Judge Sabella, My name is Nick Saban, and I have spent decades as a football coach working with young men from diverse and often difficult backgrounds,” former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in his letter to the judge. In that time, I have had the privilege of watching hundreds of athletes grow not just as players but as men. I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him.”

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It all started when the Detroit Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold on Monday, a few days after police arrested him. Prosecutors say Arnold planned the kidnapping and beating of three men because he believed they had stolen luxury items and $100,000 in cash from him. Now, the ongoing lawsuit can be a reason for the Lions’ move, but they did not give a reason for releasing him. Arnold still had two years left on his four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract.

On the same day, a Florida judge granted Arnold a $1 million bond, allowing him to leave jail while he waits for his trial. His case is still ongoing, and he has not been found guilty of any crime.

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And that’s exactly why Nick Saban is asking for a fair chance for Arnold. In his letter he highlighted the fact of how he became close to his family while playing at Alabama. He also used to visit Saban’s home and spend time with Miss Terry too. On top of it, he always treated his family and coaching staff with respect, kindness, and humility. So, his behavior should be considered.

It’s not like Saban doesn’t know the seriousness of the case. But despite all of it, he is supporting his player in his tough time because he has seen the kind of person he was, and with his letter, he is making sure everyone else, too, sees that side of him.

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“Based on my experiences with Terrion, I remain committed to supporting him. While I’m not overly familiar with or educated on the charges he is facing and understand the seriousness of his situation before the court, I would respectfully ask the court to take into account my experience with Terrion, his character, history, and the positive impact he had on our program.”

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Nick Saban is not the only one supporting Arnold; even his daughter, Kristen Saban, supported him after his arrest, sharing an emotional story on IG.

“I know the character of T; he’s like a brother to me, and this has been incredibly hard to watch,” Kristen Saban said. “I’m praying for truth, justice, and for everyone affected as the legal process unfolds.”