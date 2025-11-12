Nick Sirianni Announces Whether A.J. Brown Is Committed to the Eagles After WR’s Public Outburst

A live stream, a star receiver, and one unfiltered comment were all it took to send the Philadelphia Eagles into damage control mode this week. AJ Brown called the Eagles’ offense a sh**show and confessed to on-field struggles live, raising eyebrows. However, Head Coach Nick Sirianni has a good feel for the mood in the building, as he said on Wednesday morning.

“You go with your interactions with guys on a daily basis and not what people are speculating or anything like that,” Sirianni said on Sports Radio WIP. “We’re going to continue to try to get better on offense. We played a great game on defense. But again, we are in tune with what’s going on here, the relationships we have here, and the process we have in here, and AJ [Brown] is all in.”

In their 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, it is safe to say the Eagles’ lucky charms worked better.

It was not a pretty game whatsoever. Both sides struggled to move the football offensively, and Brown caught just two passes for 13 yards – his fourth game with under 30 receiving yards this season. And with another disappointing outing, Brown let his frustrations boil over once again.

“Family is good, yeah. But everything else, no,” said Brown on stream. “It’s been a sh**show. I’m struggling, brother.”

Brown has been very vocal this season, with most posts suggesting the team didn’t want to utilize him. However, the entire offense has seen a significant drop-off in performance.

Their scoring average during their 7-2 start last season was 22, but it is 20 in the same stretch. Their total yards gained have gone down from 373.88 to 303 per game this season. Even Sirianni understands where Brown comes in to help improve these stats.

“Obviously, he needs to get the football,” the head coach said of Brown after their Week 4 win over Tampa. “To do the things that we want to do, he’s got to have the season that he’s had the last couple years.”

But that’s the thing, Brown is a team-first player with the highest of personal ambitions.

Previously, Brown has also been quoted as saying he doesn’t care about winning as much as putting up big numbers. That’s what makes him happy in football: proving he can dominate any defense and come through when his team needs him the most.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing for wanting the ball,” Brown said, per ESPN. “It’s not just for targets or anything, to put numbers up, no. I see that we’re struggling and I’m a guy that wants the ball in those times when we can’t find a way.”

Wins are great, but production is better, in his opinion. And not being targeted is stopping Brown from becoming his dominant self again.

A.J. Brown’s struggles this season

In 2024, Brown caught 67 passes on 97 targets for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns, and he did it in just 13 games. It was one of his most efficient seasons as a pro, but reality has smacked him hard in the face this season.

Through eight games this season, Brown has just 31 receptions on 54 targets for 408 yards and three scores. According to reports, he’s on pace to finish the year with 71 catches on 127 targets, 776 yards, and six touchdowns. That’s fewer catches, yards, and scores than he had last year in 13 games.

During the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning campaign, Brown never failed to put up at least 30 receiving yards in a single game. In fact, except for three games with under 50 yards, he’s always had receiving yards north of 60. This year, however, he has already had fewer than 30 yards in a game four times. He’s also had four or fewer catches in four games this year, which is something that only happened three times in all of last year.

But it’s not just Brown that’s struggling; it’s the entire offense.

Saquon Barkley, the man who just ran for 2,000 yards a year ago, is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry and has four touchdowns on the year. Brown’s counterpart, DeVonta Smith, has also seen his numbers go down. He has 657 yards this season, but 297 of them have come in two games. Take those out, and he’s averaging 51 yards per game.

“Obviously, it takes the results that we want,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said about the offense needing to step up. “But it’s a process that will lead to that.”

Despite all their struggles offensively, the Eagles are 7-2 and sit atop the NFC. Still, if their players aren’t bought in, that’s a massive problem. Philly needs to find a way to keep their star receiver happy. If they can’t, he could be detrimental to team morale. But when it comes to Brown’s commitment to the team, one thing is clear…

“Absolutely,” Brown said when asked if he was happy to play in Philadelphia. “This is my home. I did it to myself. But this is my home. Man, I love it here. But you just see frustration because obviously we want to be great. Most definitely, I want to be great as well.”