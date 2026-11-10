Nick Sirianni Denies Flipping Off Eagles Fans After Giants Loss

Losing seven consecutive games is enough to test the patience of any fanbase, let alone the famously unforgiving crowd in Philadelphia. Frustrated fans showered the stadium with boos after the Philadelphia Eagles ended Week 9 with an 11-19 loss to the New York Giants. But the ugly afternoon took an even messier turn when fans started talking about head coach Nick Sirianni apparently flipping them off.

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During the postgame press conference, a reporter asked Sirianni about the viral video, in which he appears to be flipping the Eagles fans off. In the video, he’s seemingly walking off the field with Eagles head of security, Dom DiSandro, walking beside him. However, just when they walked out of bounds, it looked like Sirianni was moving his middle finger around while talking to ‘Big Dom’.

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But in reality, it was something else. And Sirianni didn’t even realize what he did until Bob Lange, Eagles’ senior vice president of communications, pointed it out.

“When Bob told me that, absolutely not,” Sirianni replied. “That was a surprise to me. But absolutely not.”

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While Sirianni insisted the gesture was completely unintentional, frustrated Philly fans dissected the footage frame by frame. But for many, it was linked to the previous incident where the head coach let the crowd’s noise get under his skin.

Nick Sirianni has a history of reacting to the crowd’s boos

Back in 2024, during a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sirianni yelled and gestured at some Eagles fans. Following the game, he emphasized that the Eagles could drop the negativity.

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“We thrive off the crowd when they cheer for us. That’s all I’ll say,” Sirianni said after the game. “We hear them when they boo. We don’t necessarily like it. I don’t think that’s productive for anybody. But when they cheer for us and when we’ve got them rolling, we love it.”

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However, the head coach later apologized for the way he reacted to the boos. He claimed that he was “disappointed” by his actions.

In 2023, Sirianni yelled back at a Kansas City Chiefs fan after securing a win over them. Before that, in 2022, he shouted at the Indianapolis Colts crowd after a comeback win, exacting revenge on the organization for firing his mentor, Frank Reich. It was as if he exacted revenge on Reich for firing his mentor.

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But now, people claim that he made the explicit gesture likely because of the pressure the Eagles are in. They’ve already lost seven games before entering Week 10. It’s certainly high time for the Eagles to make changes and bring their early-season energy back into the field.

Eagles’ head coach weighs in on potential changes after Week 9 loss

Dealing with the losing streak, Sirianni weighed in on the potential changes he could bring in for the coaching staff.

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“Obviously, right now my job is to be there for our guys and to go watch the tape and go look through everything,” the head coach said. “I’ll do anything I can to help this team win football games. I’ll look at myself internally first and then go from there.

“My job is to coach the players and to coach the coaches, and anything I can do to help this team win games, we’ll do. Everything can always be on the table, but I don’t think you change just to change because that’s what your record says. You’ve got to look at what’s really real and not react to anything else.”

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The stats are against the Eagles as well. According to TruMedia, the team’s total offensive EPA through nine games for the 2026 season is -70.71. The Eagles’ total rush EPA through nine games this season is -32.4. That’s indeed concerning, given the fact that in the last five years, these numbers remained largely positive. No wonder the Eagles need adjustments.

“Obviously, none of us offensively have done a good enough job,” Sirianni said. “We’re not going to sit here as coaches, and it’s not Sean, it’s all of us. And it starts with me. I think the correct question there to me is, ‘Do you think you’ve done a good enough job?’ Obviously, I haven’t done a good enough job. We all have things that we’ve got to get better at, and we’ve got to figure it out on offense.”

While Nick Sirianni flatly denied flipping off the Lincoln Financial Field crowd, the viral uproar proves just how thin patience has grown in Philadelphia. Riding a seven-game losing streak with cratering offensive numbers, only wins will quiet the boos now.