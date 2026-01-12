Nick Sirianni Doesn’t Hold Back on AJ Brown, Sends Strong Message to Locker Room After Eagles’ Playoff Exit

Missed catches, long runs, and whatnot! The wild-card clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers had it all. While one moment saw their head coach, Nick Sirianni, get into a heated exchange with the wide receiver AJ Brown, curiosity lingered around how the two would address it. Many expected a harsh response, but the Eagles’ HC cleared the air by marking it as an act that emerged in the heat of the moment.

“I have a special relationship with him,” Sirianni said, in a press conference following the game. “We’ve probably went through every emotion you can possibly have together. … That happens in this game, but I love him.”

This is a developing story… Stay tuned!