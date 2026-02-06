Nick Sirianni Gets Concerning Update on 27-YO Eagles Star’s Retirement Decision After Jeff Stoutland’s Exit

After 13 years with the team, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Jeff Stoutland, decided to step down from his role. As it turns out, the loss might not be the only one for head coach Nick Sirianni’s O-line, as guard Landon Dickerson’s future is up in the air.

“An offseason of significant change for the Eagles could include G Landon Dickerson’s uncertain future,” reporter Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “[Jeff McLane] mentions here Dickerson’s no certainty to return. I’ve heard some of the same. Only 27 and five years into his career, but his body has been through a lot. TBD.”

This is a developing story….