Nick Sirianni Gets Honest on Tush Push Falling Apart for Eagles as Jordan Mailata Confirms End Is Near

Essentials Inside The Story Nick Sirianni will no longer be making excuses for the use of the Tush Push.

The Tush Push play has become more ineffective this season.

Does the Tush Push give the Eagles an unfair advantage?

The most powerful weapon of the Philadelphia Eagles died on Saturday night against the Washington Commanders, and nobody’s pretending otherwise anymore. Head coach Nick Sirianni ceased to be evasive and made a truthful statement after the Eagles’ 29-18 win. But the most damning confirmation came from left tackle Jordan Mailata, who essentially confirmed that the Tush Push play won’t survive much longer in the NFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Earlier in the season, HC Nick Sirianni was defensive about the play, insisting that calling it “automatic” was insulting to his team. But now, the head coach has finally stopped making excuses.

“Teams adjust. We’ve got to continue to adjust,” he said simply.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is important because Sirianni’s track record on offensive adjustments in 2025 has been fragile. His most successful adjustment came in 2024, when he used the bye week to transition to a power rushing attack that ultimately led the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX.

This year, however, he went through without any serious offensive changes even after demonstrating grave weaknesses throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The real shocker came from left tackle Jordan Mailata, who executes this play every single snap. He didn’t defend it. He didn’t promise a comeback. Rather, Mailata affirmed the nightmare of all Eagles fans, the Tush Push might not even exist next year, and he knows exactly why.

“I think just the history that we have with that play, pretty successful, and so you leave on that play, you expect us to convert one yard line. Just didn’t do it,” Mailata said of Saturday’s three consecutive failures. He didn’t blame officiating for the execution failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He owned it by saying, “Teams, this year, have done a great job of stopping that play. We have to do a better job of executing and go from there.”

Why The Tush Push Became Controversial

Critics argue that the play gives the Eagles an unfair advantage that no other team can replicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy called it “lacking skill and nearly automatic for gaining one yard or less,” leading the Packers to propose a ban in February 2025. The numbers back up that concern.

Two years ago, when the Tush Push was dominant, the Eagles converted on fourth-and-short situations at 76 percent, the third-best rate in the NFL. Now that defenses have adjusted, they’re down to 57 percent and falling.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said what many were thinking: “It’s not a football play. It’s a scrum.”

Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins called it a “boring, brutish play” that goes against modern football’s appeal of speed and athleticism. Instead of showcasing individual skill, critics say the Tush Push is just brute force, where bigger offensive lines bulldoze their way to first downs. Some coaches also raised safety concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott stated it’s “potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players.”

And quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray have asked their teams not to call it after nearly getting injured.

The Eagles created something special with the Tush Push. Now they’re watching it die in real time, unable to stop the inevitable. That’s football in 2025.