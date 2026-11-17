TJ Paganetti didn’t have to wait long to land a new job after the New Orleans Saints fired him right after their bye week. Just about two weeks later, he received an offer letter from his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

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“Eagles have brought back assistant coach TJ Paganetti in a consulting role,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported through an X post. “Paganetti previously worked for the Eagles for 10 seasons, including both Super Bowl victories. In his last season with the Eagles in 2024, Paganetti worked as Run Game Specialist/Assisant OL coach, when the offense set the NFL record with 3,866 rushing yards.”

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Paganetti began his journey in the NFL as an analyst for the Eagles back in 2013. Two years later, he took a break from the Eagles and returned as a coaching assistant in 2017. Since then, he has held roles like assistant running backs coach, assistant offensive line coach, offensive quality control coach, assistant tight ends coach, and run game specialist.

Needless to say, Paganetti was a loved figure in Philadelphia. Even former Eagles star Jason Kelce gave him a shoutout. After all, the Eagles won two Super Bowls (Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LIX) under him.

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“I don’t comment on things like this often, but T.J. is an outstanding coach,” Kelce said on social media. “He brought a ton of value for us in Philadelphia and was a big part of our success up front. One of my favorite coaches from my time with the Eagles. He’s extremely knowledgeable and driven and always worked his a– off to put the players in positions to succeed.”

During his time in Philly, Paganetti pushed the Eagles to the second spot in the league in rushing yards with a total of 3,048 yards gained in the 2024 regular season. Through that entire season, including the playoffs, the number went to 3,866 yards, as Schefter pointed out. The Birds went on to win Super Bowl LIX with an average of 204.5 rushing yards across four playoff games.

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Last season, the Saints hired Paganetti as their run game coordinator. However, things didn’t work well for the Saints’ rushing game.

Through the first seven games in the 2026 season, the Saints had only 3.5 yards per carry and 86 rushing yards a game. That put them in 28th rank in rushing yards and 30th in yards per carry. Even in the 2025 season, the Saints were last in runs of 10+ and 20+ yards.

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“We felt this was going to be beneficial to the workflow of our staff,” Saints head coach Kellen Moore defended the decision to fire Paganetti during a press conference. “[Brendan Nugent] will lead the run game as far as the structure during the week, the rest of the staff will be parts of those conversations.

“There’s elements of what we do from a presentation standpoint. There’s the back end of putting together the game plans. (Nugent) has done installations as far as in front of the team, that’ll remain consistent. There will be other changes as we go. This is just maximizing our workflow.”

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However, the firing didn’t help the Saints’ running game at all. In their game against the Carolina Panthers, the Saints gained only 49 yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Tyler Shough made about half of those rushing yards, leaving the running backs to cover only 24 yards on 17 carries. Of course, it was a frustrating performance for the Saints as they fell to a 3-6 record.

At the end of the day, one franchise’s midseason firing quickly turned into a homecoming in the City of Brotherly Love. Firing Paganetti certainly didn’t fix New Orleans’ stagnant backfield. Instead, it gave Nick Sirianni’s Eagles a golden opportunity.