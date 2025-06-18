Nick Sirianni’s Roster Face $13B Challenge After Panthers Eye Eagles Free Agent Target

You can almost hear the clock ticking for the Philadelphia Eagles. Even a Super Bowl victory last season ended in a bitter aftertaste. The team has seen nine departures. Yes, nine. Particularly in the defence—undisputably the best in the league last season. And while the toughness this team is known for hasn’t gone anywhere, the questions are getting louder for Nick Sirianni. What’s the next move? And while the Eagles do have an answer for that question, it’s not going to be easy to put the pen to the paper.

Reports have confirmed that Sirianni and the Eagles are eyeing Jaire Alexander, the lockdown corner just cut loose by Green Bay. The guy is a two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 All-Pro. He is the guy Philly needs. Even with the injuries slowing him down in 2024, he still held opposing QBs to a sub-85 passer rating and gave up just one TD the entire season and allowed fewer than half the passes thrown his way to be caught—classic Jaire, locking down top receivers like it’s clockwork.

He grabbed two picks (one of them a house call) and broke up seven passes, all while playing with that signature edge that made him a fan favourite in Green Bay. Sure, the stat sheet isn’t packed—but the tape doesn’t lie. When he’s healthy, he’s a true CB1.

And just when it started to feel like the Eagles had a real shot to lock this move down, the 49ers and Vikings jumped into the race. With nearly $13 billion in combined valuation, this isn’t just a bidding war—it’s an all-out arms race. And the guy whose strengths are tailor-made for Nick Sirianni might end up somewhere else. The Eagles cannot afford that—what Jaire offers to Nick’s system, no other player would. At least no one who’s currently on the market.

The primary concern for Philly? The depth. Their secondary took major hits this offseason. Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Isaiah Rodgers, all gone. Sure, the young guys like Kelee Ringo have shown hints of promise, but promise doesn’t win you games in January. The Eagles need a proven CB1, and Jaire fits the mould like a glove. It’s not about whether or not they should go for him—they absolutely should. The problem is the 49ers and Vikings circling in—and they’re not showing up empty-handed.

Yes, money talks—but let’s not pretend culture doesn’t matter. Jaire is looking for more than just a check. He wants to be the guy on a contender. The Eagles can offer that in spades: a rabid fanbase, a new look defence looking for a tone setter, and a clear CB1 role. But San Francisco just played for a title, and the Vikings, under Kevin O’Connell, have youth, momentum, and a defensive revamp strategy.

But another thing that makes him ideal for the Eagles? The fit narrative. Jaire lives in press coverage, and that’s exactly where Vic Fangio‘s new look defence is headed. Now add a healthy defensive front in the mix, and he’ll erase the WR1s. It would be the perfect system for him and the Eagles. It is to be seen whether he ends up joining the Eagles or not, but one thing’s clear: it sure got a lot more complicated.

Nick Sirianni risks losing Fangio’s former star to NFC rival

Just when the Eagles thought the Jaire chase was going to be their biggest tug-of-war of the offseason, the Panthers threw another curveball. And now, another one of their free agent targets might be slipping through the cracks. And this time, it’s Justin Simmons. The All-Pro safety, long rumoured to be on Philly’s radar as the ideal back end, is now drawing major interest from the Carolina Panthers.

What really stings? He should’ve been in the bag already. He’s not just an elite safety—he’s Fangio’s guy. Back when Fangio was running the show in Denver, Simmons had some of the best moments of his career. Think back to 2019: Fangio’s first year as head coach, and Simmons exploded—93 tackles, 4 INTs, second-team All-Pro honors. Then in 2020? Even better. Five picks. Another All-Pro nod. It’s an already proven blueprint.

Apologies, the time with Fangio was not the only best moment of his career. He’s just coming off a standout season. With 85 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 11 passes defended, he was the cornerstone of Denver’s defence. With the Eagles witnessing departures of their core anchors in Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the idea of reuniting Justin Simmons with Vic Fangio felt like a no-brainer. He already knows the system and thrives in it. He’d bring the kind of versatility and ball-hawking instincts that Fangio builds around.

Now that Carolina’s jumped into the race? Things became a lot more dicey for Nick Sirianni and Co. If they swoop in and land Simmons, it’ll be a gut punch. The Eagles will miss another opportunity to fill the holes in their defense. Do you think either Jaire or Simmons would land in Philly?