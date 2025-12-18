Nikki Bella Relationship History: All About Ex-Husband Artem Chigvintsev & Ugly Divorce Amid Cooper DeJean Dating Rumors

WWE icon Nikki Bella, also known as Nikki Garcia, is once again at the center of relationship chatter. After she attended the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders, she was quickly linked to an Eagles player, sparking fresh dating rumors. So, in this article, we will explore how her love life reached this point.

Nikki Bella has been going through an ugly divorce with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. The couple met in 2017. At the time, Nikki was still engaged to John Cena. That chapter closed in July 2018, ending their six-year relationship. Later that year, Nikki reconnected with Artem, and their romance moved fast. They got engaged in November 2019, welcomed a son in July 2020, and tied the knot in August 2022.

Then came the stunning fallout. Nikki Bella filed for divorce in September 2024 after Artem’s arrest at their Napa Valley home on suspicion of domestic violence. The split wrapped up quickly, with a settlement reached just two months later.

Interestingly, Nikki didn’t blink at the $200,000 payout she owed Artem. Was she bracing for something far worse?

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.